World

Threats of violence against company executives rising, survey shows

Businesses worldwide face increasing threats, with US technology sector worst affected

24 September 2025 - 20:05
by Kate Holton
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Two-thirds of US-based security chiefs at large technology companies say the threat of violence towards their executives has increased in the past two years, with many now providing protection for senior staff and their families.

A survey of 2,352 security chiefs at large and medium-sized companies in 31 countries, conducted by US security and staffing company Allied Universal, found that businesses worldwide have faced increasing threats of violence, with the US technology sector the worst affected.

Allied CEO Steve Jones said measures to protect executives had increased dramatically since last year’s high-profile killing of UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson.

“Since then, the number of executives being protected has doubled,” Jones said. “In the first six months of this year, we performed five times more assessments than in any previous full fiscal year.”

Of all the security chiefs surveyed across multiple sectors, 42% reported a significant increase in threats of violence against company executives, rising to 66% for US-based security chiefs in technology companies.

The Allied survey said that one factor driving threats was misinformation, with 75% of security chiefs saying their companies had been targeted by misinformation or disinformation campaigns that could put staff at greater risk.

Jones said that companies in technology, defence and pharmaceuticals were also often targeted and that executives who commented on politically charged or sensitive subjects, such as the Gaza war, could be at risk.

In response, companies are enhancing security procedures, carrying out risk assessments for leaders — especially when travelling — and monitoring online threats.

That fits with a Reuters analysis of corporate statements showing that companies were spending more on security.

Reuters reported last month that HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank by assets, planned to step up surveillance of staff and buildings with more cameras and biometric access.

The survey by Allied, which owns British security group G4S, found that threats of violence towards executives were higher in the US than the global average and that more companies in Britain were providing personal protection for executives than anywhere else in Europe. 

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Gunfire in the boardroom

Violence, not a judicious process, is becoming the ultimate arbiter of financial accountability
Opinion
1 week ago

Top investor warns of capital flight as contract killings grip SA

CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump links autism to vaccines and Tylenol in ...
World / Americas
2.
EXPLAINER: Wider recognition of Palestine ‘meant ...
World / Middle East
3.
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seek 14-month ...
World / Americas
4.
Malawi’s 85-year old former leader, Peter ...
World / Africa
5.
‘Capable operator’ flew drones that shut ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Gunfire in the boardroom

Opinion / Editorials

BRIEFING ROOM: Guns drawn, growth stalls and Bafana's redemption

Opinion / Columnists

Financial watchdog enlists help of foreign regulators in probe into Letopa’s ...

National

Top investor warns of capital flight as contract killings grip SA

National

THOKOZANI MVELASE: Cybercrime is a state of emergency in SA

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.