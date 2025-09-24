Kremlin to offer Rubio ‘real information’ as Trump claims about war in Ukraine are mistaken

President Donald Trump speaks during the 80th UN General Assembly, in New York City. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
Moscow — The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected the central arguments for US President Donald Trump’s rhetorical U-turn on the war in Ukraine, saying it would provide the US with “real information” on what was happening on the battlefield.
In an abrupt rhetorical shift in Ukraine’s favour, Trump said on Tuesday he believed that Kyiv could recapture all of its land taken by Russia — which controls about one-fifth of the country — and that it should act now with Moscow facing “big” economic problems.
The Kremlin countered that the Russian economy was stable, despite some problems caused by sanctions, and that Russian forces’ slow but steady advance in Ukraine was part of a deliberate strategy, with Kyiv, not Moscow, on the back foot.
“As far as we understand, President Trump’s statements were made after communicating with (Ukrainian president) Zelensky and, apparently, under the influence of a vision set out by Zelensky. This vision contrasts sharply with our understanding of the current state of affairs,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“The fact that Ukraine is being encouraged in every possible way to continue hostilities and the argument that Ukraine can win something back is, in our view, a mistaken argument... The dynamics on the front lines speak for themselves,” he said.
Though Russia has continued to grind forwards in many areas, it has not made a major breakthrough in Ukraine for some time.
Flip-flop
Peskov bridled at Trump’s description of Russia as a “paper tiger”.
Russia was more associated with a bear than a tiger and paper bears didn’t exist, Peskov told the RBC radio station.
Some Russian nationalists saw Trump’s flip-flop as a sign he was washing his hands of the war in Ukraine after his unsuccessful attempts to broker a quick peace deal, noting he had not promised any more US help to Kyiv but had rather placed the onus on Ukraine and the EU.
“Yes, Trump suddenly told the world about his love for Ukraine,” said Konstantin Malofeyev, an ultranationalist tycoon and political influencer.
“But the main point is that the US is washing its hands of the matter. The EU will pay for everything. To put it even more simply: Trump has sent Ukraine to fight against Russia alongside Europe while buying weapons from the US.”
Incremental
Peskov said Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov would hold talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio later on Wednesday and provide “real information” to Washington about the state of affairs in Ukraine.
Peskov said Russia’s incremental advances in Ukraine were the result of what he called a well thought-out strategy.
“We are going forward very carefully to minimise losses and so as not to destroy our offensive potential,” he said.
Western military analysts attribute the lack of any recent Russian breakthrough to a determined and resourceful Ukrainian defence and the nature of drone warfare, with both sides worn down by more than three and a half years of war.
Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia’s security council, said Trump had “slipped into an alternate reality” and predicted he would U-turn again.
“The main thing is to keep flipping his position 180 degrees on every possible issue. That’s how you successfully run a state through social media,” said Medvedev.
Margarita Simonyan, one of Russia’s top state media executives, likened Trump to a tarot card reader promising his client — Ukraine — the impossible when he spoke of Kyiv being able to retake territory.
“Trump debuts as the tarot card reader telling the thrice-divorced lady that she is going to meet that billionaire prince after all, as long as she buys the magic crystals,” Simonyan wrote on X.
Kremlin to offer Rubio ‘real information’ as Trump claims about war in Ukraine are mistaken
Russia says President Trump is wrong about army and economy and its top diplomat will update US on Wednesday
Moscow — The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected the central arguments for US President Donald Trump’s rhetorical U-turn on the war in Ukraine, saying it would provide the US with “real information” on what was happening on the battlefield.
In an abrupt rhetorical shift in Ukraine’s favour, Trump said on Tuesday he believed that Kyiv could recapture all of its land taken by Russia — which controls about one-fifth of the country — and that it should act now with Moscow facing “big” economic problems.
The Kremlin countered that the Russian economy was stable, despite some problems caused by sanctions, and that Russian forces’ slow but steady advance in Ukraine was part of a deliberate strategy, with Kyiv, not Moscow, on the back foot.
“As far as we understand, President Trump’s statements were made after communicating with (Ukrainian president) Zelensky and, apparently, under the influence of a vision set out by Zelensky. This vision contrasts sharply with our understanding of the current state of affairs,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“The fact that Ukraine is being encouraged in every possible way to continue hostilities and the argument that Ukraine can win something back is, in our view, a mistaken argument... The dynamics on the front lines speak for themselves,” he said.
Though Russia has continued to grind forwards in many areas, it has not made a major breakthrough in Ukraine for some time.
Flip-flop
Peskov bridled at Trump’s description of Russia as a “paper tiger”.
Russia was more associated with a bear than a tiger and paper bears didn’t exist, Peskov told the RBC radio station.
Some Russian nationalists saw Trump’s flip-flop as a sign he was washing his hands of the war in Ukraine after his unsuccessful attempts to broker a quick peace deal, noting he had not promised any more US help to Kyiv but had rather placed the onus on Ukraine and the EU.
“Yes, Trump suddenly told the world about his love for Ukraine,” said Konstantin Malofeyev, an ultranationalist tycoon and political influencer.
“But the main point is that the US is washing its hands of the matter. The EU will pay for everything. To put it even more simply: Trump has sent Ukraine to fight against Russia alongside Europe while buying weapons from the US.”
Incremental
Peskov said Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov would hold talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio later on Wednesday and provide “real information” to Washington about the state of affairs in Ukraine.
Peskov said Russia’s incremental advances in Ukraine were the result of what he called a well thought-out strategy.
“We are going forward very carefully to minimise losses and so as not to destroy our offensive potential,” he said.
Western military analysts attribute the lack of any recent Russian breakthrough to a determined and resourceful Ukrainian defence and the nature of drone warfare, with both sides worn down by more than three and a half years of war.
Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia’s security council, said Trump had “slipped into an alternate reality” and predicted he would U-turn again.
“The main thing is to keep flipping his position 180 degrees on every possible issue. That’s how you successfully run a state through social media,” said Medvedev.
Margarita Simonyan, one of Russia’s top state media executives, likened Trump to a tarot card reader promising his client — Ukraine — the impossible when he spoke of Kyiv being able to retake territory.
“Trump debuts as the tarot card reader telling the thrice-divorced lady that she is going to meet that billionaire prince after all, as long as she buys the magic crystals,” Simonyan wrote on X.
Reuters
Trump urges Nato nations to stop buying Russian oil
Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin
Questions raised over unity of ‘autocratic alliance’
Russian drones shot down over Poland
Russia shrugs off US, EU plan for new sanctions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA
Charlie Kirk assassination fuels White House crackdown on speech
Israel launches main stage of Gaza ground assault
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.