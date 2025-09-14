Ukraine drones strike Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery
Smoke billows after Ukraine’s drone strikes a refinery in Ryazan, Russia. Picture: VIDEO/REUTERS
Moscow — Ukrainian drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwest, one of the country's biggest, sparking a fire when debris fell from a shot-down drone, Russian officials said on Sunday.
As big powers talk about how to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War 2, the drone war is heating up with Russian drones downed in Nato-member Poland and attacks by Ukraine against the oil refineries and pipelines of Russia, the world's second biggest oil exporter.
Surgutneftegaz’s Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the top two refineries in Russia, was attacked by Ukrainian drones, Russian officials said.
Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, said that three drones were destroyed in the Kirishi area and that a fire sparked by falling debris had been put out. He said no-one was injured.
Ukraine’s drone command confirmed it attacked the refinery and said it had “carried out a successful strike”. Reuters
Death toll rises after Nepal anti-corruption protests
Kathmandu — The death toll from last week's anti-corruption protests in Nepal has risen to 72, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as search teams continued to recover bodies from shopping malls and other buildings damaged in the unrest.
“Bodies of many people who died in shopping malls, houses and other buildings that were set on fire or attacked are now being discovered,” health ministry spokesperson Prakash Budathoki said.
The ministry’s latest updated data showed at least 2,113 people were injured in Nepal’s worst unrest in decades.
Many government buildings, the country’s supreme court, parliament building, police posts, businesses as well as politicians’ private houses including that of President Ramchandra Paudel and prime minister KP Sharma Oli were set on fire. Reuters
French premier has work cut out forming a cabinet
Sebastien Lecornu in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris — New French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu told French daily La Provence on Saturday that he was dropping a proposal by his predecessor to cut back two public holidays as part of budget measures aimed at reducing the deficit.
Reacting to news that credit ratings agency Fitch had downgraded France's sovereign credit score to A+ on Friday — the country’s lowest level on record — Lecornu was quoted as saying: “We are paying for the instability.”
Fitch’s decision piles pressure on Lecornu just days into the job as he scrambles to form a cabinet and draft a 2026 budget that can pass a deeply divided parliament.Reuters
Tanzania politician gets nod to contest election
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives to address parliament before its dissolution ahead of planned elections in October, in Dodoma, Tanzania, in this June 27 2025 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
Dar es Salaam — Tanzania’s national electoral commission on Saturday accepted the nomination papers of Luhaga Mpina, a senior politician from the second largest opposition party, enabling him to contest next month’s presidential election after a court order.
A high court ruling on Thursday overturned a previous decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission that had prevented Mpina from lodging his electoral nomination papers after he was disqualified.
His disqualification meant incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has been in office since March 2021, would potentially face opposition only from smaller parties in the October 29 election. Reuters
Mass Ankara protest against court ruling
A supporter of main opposition Republican People's Party holds a portrait of jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, September 14 2025. Picture: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS
Ankara — Tens of thousands of people protested in the capital Ankara on Sunday against a court case that could oust the head of the main opposition on Monday after a year-long legal crackdown on hundreds of its members.
Live footage showed crowds chanting for President Tayyip Erdogan’s resignation while waving Turkish flags and party banners.
The court decision on Monday whether to invalidate the 2023 congress of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) over alleged procedural irregularities could reshape the party, rattle financial markets and influence the timing of a general election set for 2028. The court could also delay the ruling.
Speaking at Sunday’s rally, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said the government was trying to cling to power by undermining democratic norms and suppressing dissent after opposition victories in local elections over the past year.
Ozel also called for a snap general election. Reuters
China probes US chip restrictions ahead of talks
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture. Picture: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Beijing — China’s ministry of commerce initiated an anti-discrimination investigation into US trade policy over chips on Saturday, as well as a separate investigation into dumping, a day ahead of a new round of US-China trade talks in Spain.
The first investigation would examine whether Washington had discriminated against Chinese companies in its policies on trade in chips. The second would look into suspected dumping of imports of some US analogue chips used in devices such as hearing aids, Wi-Fi routers and temperature sensors.
The ministry said in a statement that the US had imposed a series of restrictions on China over chips in recent years, including trade discrimination investigations and export controls.
Such “protectionist” practices are suspected of discriminating against China and are intended to curb and suppress China’s development of hi-tech industries such as advanced computing chips and artificial intelligence, it added. Reuters
Australia continues ‘to increase defence spending’
Australian defence minister Richard Marles. Picture: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS
Sydney — Australia said on Saturday it would spend A$12bn ($8bn) to establish defence facilities in Western Australia to help deliver submarines under the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal.
The AUKUS pact, agreed upon by Australia, Britain and the US in 2021, aims to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the next decade to counter China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. President Donald Trump's administration is undertaking a formal review of the pact.
Defence minister Richard Marles said the planned precinct was “critical to Australia’s shipbuilding and sustainment industry while supporting continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia and Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine pathway”.
The centre-left Labor government continues “to increase defence spending to record levels to deliver the capabilities Australia needs”, Marles said in a statement. Reuters
World briefs: Ukraine drones strike Russian oil refinery
Death toll rises after Nepal anti-corruption protests, and China probes US chip restrictions
Ukraine drones strike Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery
Moscow — Ukrainian drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwest, one of the country's biggest, sparking a fire when debris fell from a shot-down drone, Russian officials said on Sunday.
As big powers talk about how to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War 2, the drone war is heating up with Russian drones downed in Nato-member Poland and attacks by Ukraine against the oil refineries and pipelines of Russia, the world's second biggest oil exporter.
Surgutneftegaz’s Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the top two refineries in Russia, was attacked by Ukrainian drones, Russian officials said.
Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, said that three drones were destroyed in the Kirishi area and that a fire sparked by falling debris had been put out. He said no-one was injured.
Ukraine’s drone command confirmed it attacked the refinery and said it had “carried out a successful strike”. Reuters
Death toll rises after Nepal anti-corruption protests
Kathmandu — The death toll from last week's anti-corruption protests in Nepal has risen to 72, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as search teams continued to recover bodies from shopping malls and other buildings damaged in the unrest.
“Bodies of many people who died in shopping malls, houses and other buildings that were set on fire or attacked are now being discovered,” health ministry spokesperson Prakash Budathoki said.
The ministry’s latest updated data showed at least 2,113 people were injured in Nepal’s worst unrest in decades.
Many government buildings, the country’s supreme court, parliament building, police posts, businesses as well as politicians’ private houses including that of President Ramchandra Paudel and prime minister KP Sharma Oli were set on fire. Reuters
French premier has work cut out forming a cabinet
Paris — New French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu told French daily La Provence on Saturday that he was dropping a proposal by his predecessor to cut back two public holidays as part of budget measures aimed at reducing the deficit.
Reacting to news that credit ratings agency Fitch had downgraded France's sovereign credit score to A+ on Friday — the country’s lowest level on record — Lecornu was quoted as saying: “We are paying for the instability.”
Fitch’s decision piles pressure on Lecornu just days into the job as he scrambles to form a cabinet and draft a 2026 budget that can pass a deeply divided parliament. Reuters
Tanzania politician gets nod to contest election
Dar es Salaam — Tanzania’s national electoral commission on Saturday accepted the nomination papers of Luhaga Mpina, a senior politician from the second largest opposition party, enabling him to contest next month’s presidential election after a court order.
A high court ruling on Thursday overturned a previous decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission that had prevented Mpina from lodging his electoral nomination papers after he was disqualified.
His disqualification meant incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has been in office since March 2021, would potentially face opposition only from smaller parties in the October 29 election. Reuters
Mass Ankara protest against court ruling
Ankara — Tens of thousands of people protested in the capital Ankara on Sunday against a court case that could oust the head of the main opposition on Monday after a year-long legal crackdown on hundreds of its members.
Live footage showed crowds chanting for President Tayyip Erdogan’s resignation while waving Turkish flags and party banners.
The court decision on Monday whether to invalidate the 2023 congress of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) over alleged procedural irregularities could reshape the party, rattle financial markets and influence the timing of a general election set for 2028. The court could also delay the ruling.
Speaking at Sunday’s rally, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said the government was trying to cling to power by undermining democratic norms and suppressing dissent after opposition victories in local elections over the past year.
Ozel also called for a snap general election. Reuters
China probes US chip restrictions ahead of talks
Beijing — China’s ministry of commerce initiated an anti-discrimination investigation into US trade policy over chips on Saturday, as well as a separate investigation into dumping, a day ahead of a new round of US-China trade talks in Spain.
The first investigation would examine whether Washington had discriminated against Chinese companies in its policies on trade in chips. The second would look into suspected dumping of imports of some US analogue chips used in devices such as hearing aids, Wi-Fi routers and temperature sensors.
The ministry said in a statement that the US had imposed a series of restrictions on China over chips in recent years, including trade discrimination investigations and export controls.
Such “protectionist” practices are suspected of discriminating against China and are intended to curb and suppress China’s development of hi-tech industries such as advanced computing chips and artificial intelligence, it added. Reuters
Australia continues ‘to increase defence spending’
Sydney — Australia said on Saturday it would spend A$12bn ($8bn) to establish defence facilities in Western Australia to help deliver submarines under the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal.
The AUKUS pact, agreed upon by Australia, Britain and the US in 2021, aims to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the next decade to counter China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. President Donald Trump's administration is undertaking a formal review of the pact.
Defence minister Richard Marles said the planned precinct was “critical to Australia’s shipbuilding and sustainment industry while supporting continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia and Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine pathway”.
The centre-left Labor government continues “to increase defence spending to record levels to deliver the capabilities Australia needs”, Marles said in a statement. Reuters
Utah student Tyler Robinson held over fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk
Eswatini says US never asked it to take Kilmar Abrego as deportee
ECB holds rates at 2%, signals confidence in eurozone outlook
FBI finds rifle linked to killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state, signs West Bank settlement expansion plan
Kirk killing could trigger ‘vicious spiral’ in political violence, experts warn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Utah student Tyler Robinson held over fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk
Eswatini says US never asked it to take Kilmar Abrego as deportee
ECB holds rates at 2%, signals confidence in eurozone outlook
FBI finds rifle linked to killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state, signs West Bank settlement expansion plan
Kirk killing could trigger ‘vicious spiral’ in political violence, experts warn
Riek Machar charged with treason and murder over South Sudan militia attacks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.