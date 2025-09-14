subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Ukraine drones strike Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery

Smoke billows after Ukraine’s drone strikes a refinery in Ryazan, Russia. Picture: VIDEO/REUTERS
Smoke billows after Ukraine's drone strikes a refinery in Ryazan, Russia. Picture: VIDEO/REUTERS

Moscow — Ukrainian drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwest, one of the country's biggest, sparking a fire when debris fell from a shot-down drone, Russian officials said on Sunday.

As big powers talk about how to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War 2, the drone war is heating up with Russian drones downed in Nato-member Poland and attacks by Ukraine against the oil refineries and pipelines of Russia, the world's second biggest oil exporter.

Surgutneftegaz’s Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the top two refineries in Russia, was attacked by Ukrainian drones, Russian officials said.

Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, said that three drones were destroyed in the Kirishi area and that a fire sparked by falling debris had been put out. He said no-one was injured.

Ukraine’s drone command confirmed it attacked the refinery and said it had “carried out a successful strike”. Reuters

Death toll rises after Nepal anti-corruption protests

Kathmandu — The death toll from last week's anti-corruption protests in Nepal has risen to 72, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as search teams continued to recover bodies from shopping malls and other buildings damaged in the unrest.

“Bodies of many people who died in shopping malls, houses and other buildings that were set on fire or attacked are now being discovered,” health ministry spokesperson Prakash Budathoki said.

The ministry’s latest updated data showed at least 2,113 people were injured in Nepal’s worst unrest in decades.

Many government buildings, the country’s supreme court, parliament building, police posts, businesses as well as politicians’ private houses including that of President Ramchandra Paudel and prime minister KP Sharma Oli were set on fire. Reuters

French premier has work cut out forming a cabinet

Sebastien Lecornu in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Sebastien Lecornu in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris — New French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu told French daily La Provence on Saturday that he was dropping a proposal by his predecessor to cut back two public holidays as part of budget measures aimed at reducing the deficit.

Reacting to news that credit ratings agency Fitch had downgraded France's sovereign credit score to A+ on Friday — the country’s lowest level on record — Lecornu was quoted as saying: “We are paying for the instability.”

Fitch’s decision piles pressure on Lecornu just days into the job as he scrambles to form a cabinet and draft a 2026 budget that can pass a deeply divided parliament. Reuters

Tanzania politician gets nod to contest election

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives to address parliament before its dissolution ahead of planned elections in October, in Dodoma, Tanzania, in this June 27 2025 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives to address parliament before its dissolution ahead of planned elections in October, in Dodoma, Tanzania, in this June 27 2025 file photo. Picture: REUTERS

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania’s national electoral commission on Saturday accepted the nomination papers of Luhaga Mpina, a senior politician from the second largest opposition party, enabling him to contest next month’s presidential election after a court order.

A high court ruling on Thursday overturned a previous decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission that had prevented Mpina from lodging his electoral nomination papers after he was disqualified.

His disqualification meant incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has been in office since March 2021, would potentially face opposition only from smaller parties in the October 29 election. Reuters

Mass Ankara protest against court ruling

A supporter of main opposition Republican People's Party holds a portrait of jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, September 14 2025. Picture: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS
A supporter of main opposition Republican People's Party holds a portrait of jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, September 14 2025. Picture: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Ankara — Tens of thousands of people protested in the capital Ankara on Sunday against a court case that could oust the head of the main opposition on Monday after a year-long legal crackdown on hundreds of its members.

Live footage showed crowds chanting for President Tayyip Erdogan’s resignation while waving Turkish flags and party banners.

The court decision on Monday whether to invalidate the 2023 congress of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) over alleged procedural irregularities could reshape the party, rattle financial markets and influence the timing of a general election set for 2028. The court could also delay the ruling.

Speaking at Sunday’s rally, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said the government was trying to cling to power by undermining democratic norms and suppressing dissent after opposition victories in local elections over the past year.

Ozel also called for a snap general election. Reuters

 

China probes US chip restrictions ahead of talks

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture. Picture: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture. Picture: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Beijing — China’s ministry of commerce initiated an anti-discrimination investigation into US trade policy over chips on Saturday, as well as a separate investigation into dumping, a day ahead of a new round of US-China trade talks in Spain.

The first investigation would examine whether Washington had discriminated against Chinese companies in its policies on trade in chips. The second would look into suspected dumping of imports of some US analogue chips used in devices such as hearing aids, Wi-Fi routers and temperature sensors.

The ministry said in a statement that the US had imposed a series of restrictions on China over chips in recent years, including trade discrimination investigations and export controls.

Such “protectionist” practices are suspected of discriminating against China and are intended to curb and suppress China’s development of hi-tech industries such as advanced computing chips and artificial intelligence, it added. Reuters

Australia continues ‘to increase defence spending’

Australian defence minister Richard Marles. Picture: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS
Australian defence minister Richard Marles. Picture: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

Sydney — Australia said on Saturday it would spend A$12bn ($8bn) to establish defence facilities in Western Australia to help deliver submarines under the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal.

The AUKUS pact, agreed upon by Australia, Britain and the US in 2021, aims to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the next decade to counter China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. President Donald Trump's administration is undertaking a formal review of the pact.

Defence minister Richard Marles said the planned precinct was “critical to Australia’s shipbuilding and sustainment industry while supporting continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia and Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine pathway”.

The centre-left Labor government continues “to increase defence spending to record levels to deliver the capabilities Australia needs”, Marles said in a statement. Reuters

Utah student Tyler Robinson held over fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

Kirk's killer had eluded police and federal agents for more than 24 hours
World
2 days ago

Eswatini says US never asked it to take Kilmar Abrego as deportee

Abrego was arrested in US in March and sent to El Salvador
World
2 days ago

ECB holds rates at 2%, signals confidence in eurozone outlook

Central bank says eurozone economy in a ‘good place’ as policymakers weigh global risks from US tariffs
World
3 days ago

FBI finds rifle linked to killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

President Trump to award Medal of Freedom to Kirk, who was fielding questions about gun violence when shot
World
3 days ago

Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state, signs West Bank settlement expansion plan

The move, two days after Israel tried to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar and was roundly condemned, may add to strained relations with allies
World
3 days ago

Kirk killing could trigger ‘vicious spiral’ in political violence, experts warn

US in ‘very dangerous spot that could easily escalate into more widespread civil unrest’, researcher says
World
3 days ago
