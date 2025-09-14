Trump urges Nato nations to stop buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDERS
Bedminster — President Donald Trump says the US is prepared to impose fresh energy sanctions on Russia, but only if all Nato nations cease purchasing Russian oil and implement similar measures.
“I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all Nato nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all Nato nations stop buying oil from Russia,” Trump said in a social media post on Saturday.
In recent weeks, the US has stepped up pressure on Nato countries to tighten energy sanctions on Russia in a bid to help end its war with Ukraine — a conflict Trump has struggled to bring to a close despite repeated threats of harsher penalties on Moscow and its partners.
Trump has also faced criticism at home for repeatedly setting two-week deadlines for Russia to de-escalate and allowing them to pass without concrete action. An August Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 54% of Americans, including one in five of Trump’s Republicans, believe the president is too closely aligned with Russia.
“The EU has engaged — and will continue to engage — with all relevant global partners in the context of its sanctions against Russia, and enforcement of same,” a spokesperson for the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, said in a statement on Saturday.
EU president Ursula von der Leyen said last week in her state of the union address that any new sanctions package would be in line with EU rules, including “the long-held principle that our sanctions do not apply extraterritorially”.
The Group of Seven nations’ finance ministers in a Friday call discussed further sanctions on Russia and possible tariffs on countries they consider “enabling” its war in Ukraine.
Energy revenues remain the Kremlin’s single most important source of cash to finance the war effort, making oil and gas exports a central target of Western sanctions. But officials and analysts warn that aggressive curbs on Russian crude also carry risks of driving up global oil prices, a prospect that could strain Western economies and weaken public support for the measures.
Since 2023, Nato member Turkey has been the third-largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Other members of the 32-state alliance involved in purchasing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.
Trump, who is spending the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, said Nato, acting as a bloc, should impose tariffs of 50%-100% on Chinese imports, a move he argued would weaken Beijing’s economic grip on Moscow.
Trump has imposed an extra 25% tariff on imports from India to pressure New Delhi to halt its purchases of discounted Russian crude oil, bringing total punitive duties on Indian goods to 50% and souring trade negotiations between the two democracies.
But Trump has refrained from imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports over China’s purchases of Russian oil, as his administration navigates a delicate trade truce with Beijing.
A vehicle carries materiel after the French defence staff said it mobilised three Rafale jets to bolster the defence of Nato's eastern flank in response to Russian drone incursions, September 12 2025. Picture: FRENCH ARMED FORCES/REUTERS
Romania scrambles jets after Russian drone breaches its airspace
Bucharest — Romania scrambled fighter jets on Saturday when a drone breached the country’s airspace during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border, the defence ministry said.
Defence minister Ionut Mosteanu said the F-16 pilots came close to taking down the drone as it was flying very low before it left national airspace towards Ukraine. A threat of drone strikes also prompted Poland to deploy aircraft and close an airport in the eastern city of Lublin on Saturday, three days after it shot down Russian drones in its airspace with the backing of aircraft from its Nato allies.
Romania, an EU and Nato state which shares a 650km border with Ukraine, has had Russian drone fragments fall onto its territory repeatedly since Russia began waging war on its neighbour.
On Saturday, it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and later two Eurofighters — part of German air policing missions in Romania — and warned citizens in the southeastern county of Tulcea near the Danube and its Ukrainian border to take cover, the defence ministry said in a statement.
It added the jets detected a drone in national airspace, which they followed until it dropped off the radar 20km southwest of the village of Chilia Veche.
Mosteanu told private television station Antena 3 that helicopters would survey the area near the border to look for potential drone parts, “but all information at this moment indicates the drone exited airspace to Ukraine”.
Nato announced plans to beef up the defence of Europe’s eastern flank on Friday, after Poland shot down drones that had violated its airspace, the first known shots fired by a member of the Western alliance during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
