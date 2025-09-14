Mexico’s proposed 50% tariff threatens BYD, Tesla in fast-growing EV market

Chinese automaker BYD's logo above an authorised dealer in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALES
Mexico City — Electric car rivals BYD and Tesla are set to be the biggest losers from Mexico’s proposed 50% tariff on autos imported from China, triggering a likely blow to the fast-growing electric car market in Mexico while sparing the traditional “Big Three” US car manufacturers.
The proposed tariff, announced on Wednesday, targets electric and petrol cars imported from all countries Mexico doesn’t have a free-trade agreement with, including South Korea, India, Indonesia and Russia.
In practice, however, the tariff would mostly affect electric cars manufactured in China and sold in Mexico, industry analysts said.
The levy has the potential to reshape North America’s fastest-growing car market and put the brakes on BYD’s meteoric rise in Mexico, analysts said.
Over the past year, Mexico has raised tariffs on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles from 0% to 15% and now 50%, said Eugenio Grandio, president of the Electric Mobility Association in Mexico.
“It’s definitely a game-changer,” Grandio said. “Fifty percent is a very aggressive number.”
Percentage
The plan still needs to be approved by Mexico’s Congress, where President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Morena party has a significant majority.
While the proposed tariff appears to be sweeping in nature, it would actually spare legacy US automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — under a 2003 decree.
That regulation allows car companies with production plants in Mexico to import a percentage of vehicles tariff-free from countries like China that don’t have a free-trade agreement with Mexico. Unlike Tesla and BYD, all three legacy US carmakers have production plants in Mexico.
Vehicles from Chinese automaker BYD displayed at an authorised dealer, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
Meanwhile, plans by both Tesla and BYD to set up operations in Mexico have stalled.
Tesla suspended construction of its factory in northern Mexico past year, blaming interest rate pressure and a slowing global economy. The proposed factory was projected to be the largest Tesla factory in the world, creating up to 6,000 local jobs.
All of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y cars that were sold in Mexico since mid-2023 were manufactured in the company’s Shanghai factory, said Salvador Rosas, vice-president of the Tesla Owners Club in Mexico, a Tesla-affiliated enthusiast’s group that collects vehicle identification numbers from members.
Grandio said Tesla likely has a stockpile of cars already in Mexico, which would give it some cushion to try to pivot and import cars from different factories in other parts of the world.
Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment about the proposed tariff.
Resistance
BYD announced plans in 2023 to build a factory in Mexico but those plans were scrapped this year amid resistance from Mexican authorities, who worried that greenlighting a Chinese plant could anger US President Donald Trump and jeopardise trade relations.
BYD said it was halting plans for the plant due to uncertainty from Trump’s trade policies, while Beijing also said it was concerned about transferring technology to Mexico.
Despite the scrapped plant, BYD has enjoyed explosive growth since entering the Mexican market in late 2023. The Chinese car manufacturer said it sold about 40,000 cars in Mexico in 2024, representing nearly half of all electric cars and plug-ins sold in Mexico in the year. In August, BYD announced it had doubled the pace of sales in Mexico so far in 2025.
BYD has relied on low labour costs in China and government subsidies to sell its electric cars at some of the cheapest prices worldwide and undercut rivals. BYD couldn’t be reached for comment about how the tariffs would affect its prices.
After Mexico’s announcement of the proposed tariffs, China urged Mexico to “think twice” before levying the tariffs and said they would “seriously affect Mexico’s business environment.”
Flavio Volpe, president of Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, said the new proposed tariff would be looked on “very favourably” by the Trump administration as it would allow US car manufacturers to more easily compete against BYD.
“The only growth market inside North America is Mexico,” he said.
