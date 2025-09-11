US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Britain's ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, May 8 2025. Picture: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS
London — Britain has sacked Peter Mandelson as its ambassador to the US over his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, its foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Mandelson, a veteran Labour politician who was key to the party’s success under former leader Tony Blair, came under heavy scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein after a birthday book was released including a letter purportedly from Mandelson describing Epstein as “my best pal”.
“In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,” Britain's foreign ministry said. Reuters
Attack on one Gulf state is an ‘attack on all’
People attend a funeral for those killed by an Israeli attack in Doha, Qatar, September 11 2025, Picture: QATAR TV/REUTERS
Dubai — United Arab Emirates condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “hostile remarks” against Qatar, adding that any attack on a Gulf state is an attack on the Gulf’s “joined security system,” UAE official Afra Al Hameli said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials or “bring them to justice, because if you don’t, we will”.
Netanyahu’s warning came a day after Israel attempted to kill Hamas political leaders in an air strike on Doha, escalating its military campaign in the Middle East and prompting a flurry of international condemnations.
Earlier, Qatar hit back at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a strongly worded statement early on Thursday, describing his remarks about the Gulf country’s hosting of a Hamas office as “reckless”. Reuters
Saudi Arabia gives oil to Syria amid renewed ties
A crude oil tanker anchored in the port of Tartus, Syria, September 1 2025. Picture: MAHMOUD HASSANO/REUTERS
Dubai — The Saudi Fund for Development will give Syria 1.65-million barrels of crude oil, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia and other regional powers have been renewing ties with Syria after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, ramping up financial aid and reconstruction support as part of broader regional normalisation efforts. Reuters
Gold mining firms report 27 fatalities in 2024
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG
Bengaluru — Fatalities reported by gold mining companies rose last year, reversing a recent downward trend, according to a report published by precious metals consultancy, Metals Focus on Thursday.
Eight out of the 14 companies in the report recorded a combined 27 fatalities at mine sites in 2024, up from 24 in 2023.
Mining remains an inherently hazardous industry, with workers facing long-term health issues from noise, vibration and airborne particulates, Metals Focus noted in the report.
“More than half occurred in underground operations in Africa, where seismic and fall of ground incidents are more common due to the deep level nature of South African mining,” the report added.
However, six companies maintained zero fatality records, with Northern Star extending its fatality-free record to 11 years, while B2Gold marked nine years. Reuters
China stocks close to highest level in three years
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Shanghai — China stocks closed up on Thursday, hovering near its highest level in more than three years, as investors remained bullish on AI plays despite concerns over potential US restrictions on Chinese innovative drugs.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.3% near its highest level since March 2022, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 1.7%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index edged 0.4% lower.
Onshore AI shares jumped 6.8%, their largest single-day gain since October 18 2024, with sector b
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Picture: LIESA JOHANNESSEN/REUTERS
Berlin — Germany needs its BND foreign intelligence service to operate at a level that reflects the country’s size and economic weight to deal with hybrid attacks from increasingly aggressive rivals, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday.
In a speech marking the inauguration of a new head of the BND, Merz said the foundations of Europe’s security architecture that had ensured peace, freedom and prosperity for decades had become fragile.
“Seldom in Germany since World War 2 has the security situation been so grave,” said Merz.
European security officials, including in Germany, have long warned of the increased threat of hybrid attacks by China and Russia, including the targeting of critical infrastructure.
China and Russia have often denied this. Reuters
CEO says Stellantis making headway on US tariffs
Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa at a media conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Picture: REUTERS
Milan — Stellantis is in a “very productive exchange of ideas” with the US administration on tariffs, CEO Antonio Filosa said on Thursday adding the level of inventories for the automaker was now “very healthy”. Reuters
