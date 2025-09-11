South Sudan's first vice-president Riek Machar. Picture: REUTERS/SAMIR BOL
Nairobi — South Sudan’s first vice-president Riek Machar has been charged with murder, treason and crimes against humanity for his alleged involvement in attacks by an ethnic militia against federal forces in March, the justice minister said on Thursday.
The charges against Machar escalate a feud between the country's two main political camps — the other led by President Salva Kiir — which faced off in a 2013-2018 civil war in which an estimated 400,000 people died.
Machar has been under house arrest since March in connection with the attacks by the White Army militia in the northeastern town of Nasir.
International powers have repeatedly called for Machar’s release, warning his detention could tip the country back into civil war.
“Evidence further reveals that the White Army operated under the command and influence of certain leaders of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-in Opposition (SPLM/A-iO), including Dr Riek Machar Teny,” justice minister Joseph Geng told reporters.
“While the government of South Sudan appreciates the engagement of international partners, public and media on the Nasir incident, this matter is now sub judice,” he said.
Kiir reappointed Machar to the post of first vice-president as part of a peace deal that ended the civil war, but their partnership has remained tenuous and sporadic violence has continued between the two sides.
Besides Machar, 20 other people were indicted in the case, including a former petroleum minister, Puot Kang Chol. Thirteen of those indicted are at large, Geng said.
Edmund Yakani, the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation, a South Sudan activist group, said he hoped the court trying Machar and the seven others would be fair and “a competent court of law, not a kangaroo court of law”, he said in a statement.
Riek Machar charged with treason and murder over South Sudan militia attacks
Besides Machar, 20 other people have been indicted including a former petroleum minister
Nairobi — South Sudan’s first vice-president Riek Machar has been charged with murder, treason and crimes against humanity for his alleged involvement in attacks by an ethnic militia against federal forces in March, the justice minister said on Thursday.
The charges against Machar escalate a feud between the country's two main political camps — the other led by President Salva Kiir — which faced off in a 2013-2018 civil war in which an estimated 400,000 people died.
Machar has been under house arrest since March in connection with the attacks by the White Army militia in the northeastern town of Nasir.
International powers have repeatedly called for Machar’s release, warning his detention could tip the country back into civil war.
“Evidence further reveals that the White Army operated under the command and influence of certain leaders of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-in Opposition (SPLM/A-iO), including Dr Riek Machar Teny,” justice minister Joseph Geng told reporters.
“While the government of South Sudan appreciates the engagement of international partners, public and media on the Nasir incident, this matter is now sub judice,” he said.
Kiir reappointed Machar to the post of first vice-president as part of a peace deal that ended the civil war, but their partnership has remained tenuous and sporadic violence has continued between the two sides.
Besides Machar, 20 other people were indicted in the case, including a former petroleum minister, Puot Kang Chol. Thirteen of those indicted are at large, Geng said.
Edmund Yakani, the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation, a South Sudan activist group, said he hoped the court trying Machar and the seven others would be fair and “a competent court of law, not a kangaroo court of law”, he said in a statement.
Reuters
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Arms makers have an interest in keeping wars going
Hydroelectric dam inaugurated in Ethiopia amid Egypt tension
Four African countries running out malnutrition food amid aid cuts
Warring factions bicker over strike on aid convoy in Darfur
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DRC’s Ebola-hit towns under confinement as cases rise
Border clashes kill at least six as South Sudan-Uganda tensions rise
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi plans to run for president in 2027
Qatar’s Mansour Holding to invest $20bn in Mozambique
Detention of South Sudan’s Machar ends peace pact, his party says
Botswana declares public health emergency as it runs out of medicines
Nigerian Air Force rescues 76 kidnap victims, child dies
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar
Warring factions bicker over strike on aid convoy in Darfur
Death toll after Nigeria mosque attack rises to 50
Kenya and Japan strengthen ties amid US tariff upheaval
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.