World

Riek Machar charged with treason and murder over South Sudan militia attacks

Besides Machar, 20 other people have been indicted including a former petroleum minister

11 September 2025 - 18:13
by Agency Staff
South Sudan's first vice-president Riek Machar. Picture: REUTERS/SAMIR BOL
Nairobi — South Sudan’s first vice-president Riek Machar has been charged with murder, treason and crimes against humanity for his alleged involvement in attacks by an ethnic militia against federal forces in March, the justice minister said on Thursday.

The charges against Machar escalate a feud between the country's two main political camps — the other led by President Salva Kiir — which faced off in a 2013-2018 civil war in which an estimated 400,000 people died.

Machar has been under house arrest since March in connection with the attacks by the White Army militia in the northeastern town of Nasir.

International powers have repeatedly called for Machar’s release, warning his detention could tip the country back into civil war.

“Evidence further reveals that the White Army operated under the command and influence of certain leaders of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-in Opposition (SPLM/A-iO), including Dr Riek Machar Teny,” justice minister Joseph Geng told reporters.

“While the government of South Sudan appreciates the engagement of international partners, public and media on the Nasir incident, this matter is now sub judice,” he said.

Kiir reappointed Machar to the post of first vice-president as part of a peace deal that ended the civil war, but their partnership has remained tenuous and sporadic violence has continued between the two sides.

Besides Machar, 20 other people were indicted in the case, including a former petroleum minister, Puot Kang Chol. Thirteen of those indicted are at large, Geng said.

Edmund Yakani, the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation, a South Sudan activist group, said he hoped the court trying Machar and the seven others would be fair and “a competent court of law, not a kangaroo court of law”, he said in a statement.

Reuters 

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Arms makers have an interest in keeping wars going

It is important that wars continue and that any pauses, breaks or discontinuities in demand are discouraged
Opinion
1 week ago

Hydroelectric dam inaugurated in Ethiopia amid Egypt tension

Ethiopia says the dam will provide power to the region, but Egypt fears its water supplies could be affected
World
2 days ago

Four African countries running out malnutrition food amid aid cuts

Save the Children warns Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan could run out of life-saving food for malnourished children within months
World
1 week ago

Warring factions bicker over strike on aid convoy in Darfur

Sudan civil war enemies have traded blame for an attack on a UN World Food Programme convoy
World
2 weeks ago
