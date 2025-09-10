subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Services sector drives 6.3% growth in Ghana

Picture: 123RF
Accra — Ghana’s economy grew 6.3% year on year in the second quarter of 2025, the country’s statistics agency said on Wednesday. The services sector, encompassing finance, insurance, trade and education, surged by 9.9% in the quarter compared to 2% a year earlier, government statistician Alhassan Iddrisu said.

Non-oil GDP rose 7.8%, boosting growth while agriculture expanded and oil contracted, he said. Ghana's annual inflation rate slowed to 11.5% in August, its lowest level since October 2021. Reuters

Botswana launches new sovereign wealth fund

Picture: 123RF
Gaborone — Botswana has set up a new sovereign wealth fund to drive economic diversification, create jobs and manage state companies, officials said on Wednesday.

The country is facing a prolonged downturn in the global market in diamonds, its key export. It has had a sovereign wealth fund called the Pula Fund for more than three decades, which it has used to preserve part of its diamond income for future generations and stabilise government finances.

But the central bank-managed Pula Fund has been drained by recurring deficits, and officials say the new fund’s role will be different. Its initial board of directors is comprises local and international experts.

The Pula Fund is a liquidity stabilisation fund, it is a fund that takes cash and keeps it for a rainy day. This sovereign wealth fund will not be only about stabilisation, it’s about growth,” Farouk Gumel, the fund's board chair, told a press conference. Reuters

HRW says Niger jihadists have killed 127 since March

Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
Dakar — Islamic State (IS)-affiliated militants have stepped up attacks in western Niger, killing more than 127 people in five separate strikes since March and highlighting authorities’ failure to protect civilians, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday.

A report by the rights group provides the most detailed accounts available of attacks carried out by Islamic State in the Sahel Province in the Tillaberi region, near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali. Niger does not typically comment on such incidents.

The region is a hub of jihadist activity in West Africa linked to IS and Al-Qaeda. Reuters

Hong Kong vetoes same-sex couples rights bill

Picture: 123RF/NITO 500
Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have allowed limited legal rights for same-sex couples who had registered their marriage or relationship overseas, drawing criticism from gay rights groups.

The bill, introduced by the government, had proposed a registration system to grant same-sex couples who had already sealed their union overseas to certain rights such as hospital visitation. 

The government made the proposal after a judgment by Hong Kong’s highest court in September 2023 that partially approved a landmark legal push for full recognition of same-sex marriages.

Though the Court of Final Appeal did not grant the constitutional right to same-sex marriage, the five judges ordered the government to develop a legal framework to meet basic social needs of same sex couples within two years. Reuters

Australian opposition senator axed over racism

Sussan Ley arrives at a Liberals party meeting in Canberra, Australia. File photo: AAP IMAGE/MICK TSIKAS/REUTERS
Sydney — Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley sacked a senator from her shadow ministry on Wednesday, for making “deeply hurtful” comments about Indian immigrants and then refusing to endorse her leadership.

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a senator for the Northern Territory in the centre-right Liberal party, singled out Indian immigrants during a radio interview last week. She refused to apologise despite condemnation by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and members of her own party and the Indian community. Reuters

Kathmandu under a curfew after PM resigns

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. Picture: NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS
Kathmandu — Soldiers guarded Nepal’s parliament and patrolled deserted streets on Wednesday with the capital Kathmandu under a curfew, after two days of deadly anticorruption protests forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

The upheaval in the poor Himalayan nation was unleashed by a social media ban that was announced last week, but was rolled back after 19 people were killed on Monday as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds. 

The death toll from the protests had risen to 25 by Wednesday, Nepal's health ministry said, while 633 were injured. Reuters

 

Quantum computing start-up raises $1bn 

123RF/ROSTISTAV ZATONSKY
Bengaluru — Quantum computing start-up PsiQuantum said on Wednesday it had raised $1bn in its latest funding round at a valuation of $7bn, and announced a collaboration with Nvidia to speed up development of its quantum computers.

The Series E funding round was led by investment firms BlackRock, Temasek and Baillie Gifford and saw participation from new investors including Nvidia’s venture capital arm NVentures, Macquarie Capital and Ribbit Capital.

PsiQuantum said the funding will help the company go ahead with sites in Brisbane, Australia and Chicago, Illinois as well as roll out large test systems to prove its design.

Quantum technology has the potential to perform calculations that would stump even the most powerful AI systems. Reuters

If we didn’t get Hamas leaders this time, we’ll get them next time, Israeli official says

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an attack in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday
World
3 hours ago

Brazil seeks to ease climate and trade tensions through new forum

Emerging economies feel WTO, UN climate talks have so far failed to address their concerns
World
3 hours ago

Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin

US President Donald Trump’s request, if heeded, will result in a change of strategy for the Europeans
World
3 hours ago

Russian drones shot down over Poland

Prime Minister Donald Tusk says it was ‘the closest we have been to open conflict since World War 2’ember to open fire during Ukraine war
World
3 hours ago

Questions raised over unity of ‘autocratic alliance’

Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang are far from forming a cohesive bloc defying the West, say sources
World
3 hours ago

France’s new prime minister takes office amid wave of protest

Sebastien Lecornu’s first challenge will be to steer a streamlined budget through a divided parliament
World
3 hours ago
