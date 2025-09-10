Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CHENEY ORR
Washington — US President Donald Trump urged EU officials on Tuesday to hit China with tariffs of up to 100% as part of a strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a US official and an EU diplomat.
Trump also encouraged the EU to slap India with similarly expansive tariffs, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.
China and India are major purchasers of Russian oil and, as such, they play a vital role in keeping Russia’s economy afloat as it continues to pursue its expanded invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022.
Trump made the request, which was conveyed via conference call, to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan and other EU officials. The EU delegation is now in Washington to discuss sanctions co-ordination.
The EU diplomat said the US had indicated it was willing to impose similar tariffs if the EU heeded the US request.
“They are basically saying: We’ll do this but you need to do it with us,” the diplomat said.
The US request, if heeded, would result in a change of strategy for the EU, which has preferred to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than tariffs.
Decoupled
China firmly opposes the US applying such so-called economic pressure, its foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, adding that it also opposed the using of China in discussions on Russia.
Trump, whose request was first reported by the Financial Times, has frequently threatened to impose tariffs on India and China as punishment for their purchases of Russian crude.
While Trump did hike tariffs on India over the summer by 25 percentage points in part due to its economic relationship with the Kremlin, Trump has yet to pull the trigger on the more punishing options he has floated.
At times, he has complained that Europe itself has not fully decoupled from Russia, which supplied about 19% of EU gas imports last year though the bloc says it is committed to fully ending its dependency on Russian energy.
Later on Tuesday, Trump suggested that the US could in fact boost trade with India, writing in an evening social media post that the US and India are working to address trade barriers between the nations. He added that he was looking forward to speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin
US President Donald Trump’s request, if heeded, will result in a change of strategy for the Europeans
Washington — US President Donald Trump urged EU officials on Tuesday to hit China with tariffs of up to 100% as part of a strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a US official and an EU diplomat.
Trump also encouraged the EU to slap India with similarly expansive tariffs, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.
China and India are major purchasers of Russian oil and, as such, they play a vital role in keeping Russia’s economy afloat as it continues to pursue its expanded invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022.
Trump made the request, which was conveyed via conference call, to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan and other EU officials. The EU delegation is now in Washington to discuss sanctions co-ordination.
The EU diplomat said the US had indicated it was willing to impose similar tariffs if the EU heeded the US request.
“They are basically saying: We’ll do this but you need to do it with us,” the diplomat said.
The US request, if heeded, would result in a change of strategy for the EU, which has preferred to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than tariffs.
Decoupled
China firmly opposes the US applying such so-called economic pressure, its foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, adding that it also opposed the using of China in discussions on Russia.
Trump, whose request was first reported by the Financial Times, has frequently threatened to impose tariffs on India and China as punishment for their purchases of Russian crude.
While Trump did hike tariffs on India over the summer by 25 percentage points in part due to its economic relationship with the Kremlin, Trump has yet to pull the trigger on the more punishing options he has floated.
At times, he has complained that Europe itself has not fully decoupled from Russia, which supplied about 19% of EU gas imports last year though the bloc says it is committed to fully ending its dependency on Russian energy.
Later on Tuesday, Trump suggested that the US could in fact boost trade with India, writing in an evening social media post that the US and India are working to address trade barriers between the nations. He added that he was looking forward to speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reuters
Asian shares rise as traders mull odds of larger US rate cut
Trump administration now aims to deport migrant Abrego to Eswatini
Israel gives Hamas final warning to accept surrender demand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump loses bid to overturn $83m defamation ruling
SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration
EDITORIAL: Trump’s tariff policy setback
Ramaphosa presses Brics to finalise economic road map
Israel gives Hamas final warning to accept surrender demand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.