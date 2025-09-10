Questions raised over unity of ‘autocratic alliance’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their visit to Beijing to attend China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, on September 3 2025, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency. Picture: KCNA via REUTERS
Beijing/Seoul/Washington — Beyond the bonhomie of Xi Jinping’s unprecedented meeting with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un last week, there are limits to what the EU described as an “autocratic alliance” defying the West, diplomats, legislators and analysts said.
While the gathering at China’s September 3 military parade sparked concern among some world leaders that they were bearing witness to an important geopolitical shift, Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang are far from forming a cohesive bloc, the sources said.
They pointed to the lack of an official trilateral summit during the event and uncertainty over marquee economic deals such as a pipeline project. Vague pledges of closer co-operation may be aimed more at gaining leverage in mooted talks with US President Donald Trump, they said.
“I don’t see this as a declaration of a new order,” said Victor Cha, head of the geopolitics and foreign policy department at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington DC-based think-tank.
“It is a declaration of disorder and opportunism based on myopic self-interest,” said Cha, who formerly served as the director for Asian Affairs at the White House National Security Council.
Even so, “optics do matter,” said a long-serving US diplomat in Asia, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
“While China, Russia, and North Korea will no doubt continue to have differences on specific policy areas, all three have made clear they are united in their antipathy for the US-led international system,” the diplomat said.
Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba used his resignation speech on Sunday to note that the image of its nuclear-armed neighbours standing side-by-side underscored a severe security risk. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas earlier described the gathering as a burgeoning “autocratic alliance”.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Xi, Putin and Kim were conspiring against him, a comment the Kremlin suggested was ironic. A US official said Trump was “disappointed to see some countries siding with the Chinese” and that “America is going to re-evaluate” the situation, but gave no details.
Sticking points
The parade capped a diplomatic tour de force for Xi, helped Putin combat Western narratives about his international isolation over the Ukraine war and gave Kim implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons, analysts said.
But while Xi hosted one-to-one talks with both Putin and Kim, the trio did not sit down together for a formal summit.
“China did not seem to be signalling that formal trilateral co-operation is starting,” said Jenny Town, director of 38 north, a Washington-based project that monitors North Korea.
That suggests a more direct show of force such as three-way joint military drills remains a distant prospect, analysts said.
It also stands in contrast to rival superpower, the US, which relies on security alliances such as Nato and multilateral summits with Japan and South Korea, and the ‘Quad’ group with Japan, Australia and India, to project its global power.
On the economic front, there appeared to be more tangible results, headlined by a “binding memorandum” between Russia and China on a vast gas pipeline announced during the summit. However, despite its promotion by Putin, China did not mention the pipeline in any of its official readouts and deflected questions on the subject at a regular press briefing.
Sticking points on the long-stalled project to ship gas about 3,000km through Siberia to China, such as price and terms, remain.
Beijing is also refusing to open its winter wheat market, according to agriculture minister Oksana Lut, who travelled with Putin to Beijing in the hope of securing access to China. Since the summit, there have been signs that China is moving to open its domestic bond markets to Russian companies shut out from Western capital. Russia’s finance ministry, however, has cautioned they would prefer bonds be issued locally.
‘Denuclearisation’
The ensemble of senior Chinese economic officials that participated in Xi's first in-person meeting with Kim in six years suggests trade was likely also on the agenda, said one senior foreign diplomat in Beijing, requesting anonymity.
Beijing's official readout of those talks also made no mention of “denuclearisation” for the first time in years, in what some analysts said was a major concession to Kim.
In response, South Korea’s foreign ministry urged Beijing to play a constructive role in bringing Pyongyang to dialogue over its nuclear programme. Xi told Kim in a letter after the summit that China was also ready to enhance strategic communications with North Korea, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday. But as thorny issues such as the status of North Korean workers in China remains unresolved, the friendly language may be as much aimed at gaining leverage with Washington as Trump seeks meetings with both leaders, officials said.
Trump is expected to make a trip to the region for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in South Korea in late October, setting up possible talks with Xi amid fraught trade negotiations between the world’s top two economies.
While the reclusive Kim has shown no signs of wanting to restart talks with Trump that collapsed in 2019, South Korea's spies are monitoring the possibility that this flurry of diplomacy could lead to an opening, South Korean legislator Lee Seong-kweun said. Reuters
Questions raised over unity of ‘autocratic alliance’
Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang are far from forming a cohesive bloc defying the West, say sources
Beijing/Seoul/Washington — Beyond the bonhomie of Xi Jinping’s unprecedented meeting with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un last week, there are limits to what the EU described as an “autocratic alliance” defying the West, diplomats, legislators and analysts said.
While the gathering at China’s September 3 military parade sparked concern among some world leaders that they were bearing witness to an important geopolitical shift, Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang are far from forming a cohesive bloc, the sources said.
They pointed to the lack of an official trilateral summit during the event and uncertainty over marquee economic deals such as a pipeline project. Vague pledges of closer co-operation may be aimed more at gaining leverage in mooted talks with US President Donald Trump, they said.
“I don’t see this as a declaration of a new order,” said Victor Cha, head of the geopolitics and foreign policy department at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington DC-based think-tank.
“It is a declaration of disorder and opportunism based on myopic self-interest,” said Cha, who formerly served as the director for Asian Affairs at the White House National Security Council.
Even so, “optics do matter,” said a long-serving US diplomat in Asia, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
“While China, Russia, and North Korea will no doubt continue to have differences on specific policy areas, all three have made clear they are united in their antipathy for the US-led international system,” the diplomat said.
Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba used his resignation speech on Sunday to note that the image of its nuclear-armed neighbours standing side-by-side underscored a severe security risk. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas earlier described the gathering as a burgeoning “autocratic alliance”.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Xi, Putin and Kim were conspiring against him, a comment the Kremlin suggested was ironic. A US official said Trump was “disappointed to see some countries siding with the Chinese” and that “America is going to re-evaluate” the situation, but gave no details.
Sticking points
The parade capped a diplomatic tour de force for Xi, helped Putin combat Western narratives about his international isolation over the Ukraine war and gave Kim implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons, analysts said.
But while Xi hosted one-to-one talks with both Putin and Kim, the trio did not sit down together for a formal summit.
“China did not seem to be signalling that formal trilateral co-operation is starting,” said Jenny Town, director of 38 north, a Washington-based project that monitors North Korea.
That suggests a more direct show of force such as three-way joint military drills remains a distant prospect, analysts said.
It also stands in contrast to rival superpower, the US, which relies on security alliances such as Nato and multilateral summits with Japan and South Korea, and the ‘Quad’ group with Japan, Australia and India, to project its global power.
On the economic front, there appeared to be more tangible results, headlined by a “binding memorandum” between Russia and China on a vast gas pipeline announced during the summit. However, despite its promotion by Putin, China did not mention the pipeline in any of its official readouts and deflected questions on the subject at a regular press briefing.
Sticking points on the long-stalled project to ship gas about 3,000km through Siberia to China, such as price and terms, remain.
Beijing is also refusing to open its winter wheat market, according to agriculture minister Oksana Lut, who travelled with Putin to Beijing in the hope of securing access to China. Since the summit, there have been signs that China is moving to open its domestic bond markets to Russian companies shut out from Western capital. Russia’s finance ministry, however, has cautioned they would prefer bonds be issued locally.
‘Denuclearisation’
The ensemble of senior Chinese economic officials that participated in Xi's first in-person meeting with Kim in six years suggests trade was likely also on the agenda, said one senior foreign diplomat in Beijing, requesting anonymity.
Beijing's official readout of those talks also made no mention of “denuclearisation” for the first time in years, in what some analysts said was a major concession to Kim.
In response, South Korea’s foreign ministry urged Beijing to play a constructive role in bringing Pyongyang to dialogue over its nuclear programme. Xi told Kim in a letter after the summit that China was also ready to enhance strategic communications with North Korea, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday. But as thorny issues such as the status of North Korean workers in China remains unresolved, the friendly language may be as much aimed at gaining leverage with Washington as Trump seeks meetings with both leaders, officials said.
Trump is expected to make a trip to the region for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in South Korea in late October, setting up possible talks with Xi amid fraught trade negotiations between the world’s top two economies.
While the reclusive Kim has shown no signs of wanting to restart talks with Trump that collapsed in 2019, South Korea's spies are monitoring the possibility that this flurry of diplomacy could lead to an opening, South Korean legislator Lee Seong-kweun said. Reuters
If we didn’t get Hamas leaders this time, we’ll get them next time, Israeli official says
Brazil seeks to ease climate and trade tensions through new forum
Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin
Russian drones shot down over Poland
France’s new prime minister takes office amid wave of protest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
If we didn’t get Hamas leaders this time, we’ll get them next time, Israeli ...
Brazil seeks to ease climate and trade tensions through new forum
Trump urges EU to hit China and India with 100% tariffs to pressure Putin
Russian drones shot down over Poland
France’s new prime minister takes office amid wave of protest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.