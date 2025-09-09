Macron seeks new prime minister as protests loom

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he waits for the arrival of a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on August 27 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ABDUL SABOOR/FILE
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking his fifth prime minister in less than two years after opposition parties united to oust centre-right prime minister Francois Bayrou over his unpopular plans for budget tightening.
Bayrou’s nine-month premiership ended on Monday night when he lost a parliamentary confidence vote. On Tuesday afternoon, he arrived at the Elysee Palace, which houses the presidential office and residency, to tender his resignation to Macron.
Whoever Macron picks to succeed him will face the near-impossible task of uniting parliament to pass next year’s budget. France is under pressure to lower a deficit that stands at nearly double the EU’s 3% ceiling and a debt pile equivalent to 114% of GDP.
Defence minister Sebastien Lecornu’s name was among those circulating for the next prime minister, with Macron also potentially looking at someone from the centre-left or a technocrat.
There are no rules governing whom the president should choose, or how fast, though his office said on Monday that Macron, who is 47 and has been in office since 2017, will appoint his new prime minister in the next few days.
National Rally
Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, was the most popular choice for France’s next prime minister, according to an RTL poll published on Tuesday.
About 43% of those surveyed would like to see him get the job, while RN boss Marine Le Pen and conservative interior minister Bruno Retailleau each received 36% of positive responses.
The RN is pushing for Macron to either resign or call a snap legislative election. Polls show a vast majority of voters would welcome either outcome, even if Macron has ruled out resigning. His decision to call a snap election last year delivered a fragmented parliament that has made basic governance hard.
The Socialists said it was their turn to try.
“We need to claim power,” Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure told France Inter radio.
A man runs past a graffiti reading "September 10, we block everything" and showing a map with blockade points, in reference to the online protest movement "Bloquons tout" in Nantes, France, on September 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE/FILE
Political crisis
French businesses are worried about the effect of the political crisis.
“The fall of the government adds to months of political instability that have already undermined economic confidence,” said Maya Noël, of tech lobby France Digitale. “In the innovation sector, this instability has an immediate cost: it slows down investment and hiring.”
The country was also gearing up for so-called “Block Everything” protests on Wednesday, which have mushroomed on social media in a potential echo of widespread anti-Macron “Yellow Vest” protests that shook the country in 2018.
The protesters have no centralised leadership, meaning it is hard to assess how big or disruptive the demonstrations may be.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told BFM TV that 80,000 police would be deployed across the country, with authorities fearing attempts to block some main roads and train stations, and possible violent actions.
Labour unions have also announced a day of strikes and protests on September 18.
