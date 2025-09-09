Macron names defence minister Sebastien Lecornu as new prime minister

Sebastien Lecornu in Paris, France, September 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron named loyalist Sebastien Lecornu, a one-time conservative protégé who rallied behind his 2017 presidential run, as prime minister on Tuesday, defying expectations he might tack towards the left.
The choice of Lecornu, 39, indicates Macron’s determination to press on with a minority government that stands firmly behind his pro-business economic reform agenda, under which taxes on business and the wealthy have been cut and the retirement age raised.
However, Macron’s office said in a statement the president had asked Lecornu to hold talks with all political forces in parliament in view of finding compromises on the budget and other policies before naming his cabinet, in an unusual move in French politics.
Macron was forced to appoint a fifth prime minister in less than two years after parliament ousted Francois Bayrou nine months into the role over his plans for taming the country’s ballooning debt.
In handing the job to Lecornu, Macron risks alienating the centre-left Socialist Party and leaves the president and his government depending on Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally for support in parliament. The Socialists’ immediate reaction was scathing.
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he waits for the arrival of a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on August 27 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ABDUL SABOOR/FILE
“Regardless of Sebastien Lecornu’s personal qualities, his nomination is a slap in the face of parliament,” said Philippe Brun, the Socialist legislator who has been in charge of budget negotiations, said.
“Macron naming one of his followers has the whiff of an end-of-reign.”
Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen said on X the “president (was) firing the last shot of Macronism, holed up with his small circle of loyalists”.
However, her protégé Jordan Bardella appeared to extend a lifeline to Lecornu, in a sign their National Rally party could seek to influence the new cabinet’s fortunes.
“We will judge — without illusion — the new prime minister on his merits,” he said, while warning the party still kept strict “red lines”.
Lecornu’s immediate priority will be to forge consensus on a budget for 2026, a task that proved the undoing of Bayrou who had pushed for aggressive spending cuts to rein in a deficit standing at nearly double the EU ceiling of 3% of GDP.
Update: September 09 2025 This story has been updated with Macron's selection of Lecornu.
Lecornu's appointment risks alienating the Socialist Party and strenghening the arm of Le Pen's far-right National Rally
