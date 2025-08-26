Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever attends a press conference at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, on August 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE
Berlin — Russian state assets frozen since the start of the Ukraine war should remain in the Euroclear securities repository in Belgium for now, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said on Tuesday, adding that seizing them to benefit Ukraine would raise legal issues.
G7 countries have frozen about $300bn of Russian sovereign assets since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The EU estimates that €210bn of that is held in the EU, mainly in the form of government bonds at the Euroclear repository.
De Wever said the assets include funds from the Russian central bank that have legal immunity, meaning any political decisions to seize them could have serious repercussions.
“Other countries will also withdraw their state funds. This will have systemic consequences and is also very dangerous from a legal perspective. I believe we should keep these state funds immobilised,” he said. Reuters
Wildfires’ record destruction in EU
A resident reacts as wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece. In 2025, wildfires in the EU have burned over 1 million hectares of land — the largest area on record since 2006 — with Spain and Portugal hardest hit, together accounting for about two-thirds of the destruction, an area bigger than Cyprus. Picture: KONSTANTINOS TSAKALIDIS/BLOOMBERG
Brussels — Wildfires have damaged more than 1-million hectares of land in the EU so far this year, the most since official records began in 2006.
A total of 1,028,000ha in the EU had been ravaged by blazes by Tuesday — an area bigger than Cyprus, and higher than the total in any year on record, according to data from the EU’s European Forest Fire Information System.
The previous record was in 2017, when the area burnt by wildfires was about 998,000 hectares. Spain and Portugal have been worst hit and together accounted for about two-thirds of the EU’s burnt area.
The data shows a sharp increase in wildfires from August 5 to 19, a period that overlapped with a 16-day heatwave in Iberia. The heatwave fuelled fires that killed at least eight people in the two countries and forced rail services and roads to close. Reuters
Google incurs Russian fine
Google has been fined in Russia for failing to localize user data, remove banned content, proactively filter illegal material, and for abusing its market dominance. Picture: REUTERS
Moscow — A Russian court has fined Google 7-million roubles (about $86,560) for violating local internet regulations, the court said on Tuesday via its Telegram channel. Google did not immediately provide a comment. Reuters
Dozens of nations put parcels on hold
An Australia Post red street posting box stands alongside an express post box in Sydney, Australia. Australia Post has temporarily suspended some postal services to the US and Puerto Rico in response to recently announced changes to import tariffs. Picture: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS
Geneva — The UN agency responsible for the postal sector said on Tuesday that 25 of its member states have suspended goods consignments to the US due to uncertainty after the Washington administration scrapped a customs tax rule that exempted small packages from duty.
The Universal Postal Union, a Switzerland-based agency promoting co-operation between postal services of its 192 member countries, said it conveyed their concerns about disruption in a letter to secretary of state Marco Rubio on August 25.
The agency did not identify the countries though Australia, Norway and Switzerland and others have already announced suspensions publicly.
The US said last month it would suspend the global de minimis exemption, which also allows minimal paperwork, for international shipments valued at less than $800, effective August 29. Reuters
Lula slams minister’s US visa cancellation
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wears a cap that reads "Brazil belongs to Brazilians" during a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on August 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO
Brasilia — Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that the US had revoked justice minister Ricardo Lewandowski’s US visa revoked, voicing solidarity with what he said was an “irresponsible decision”.
“These attitudes are unacceptable — not only against minister Lewandowski, but also against supreme court justices or any Brazilian official,” Lula said during a cabinet meeting, referring to other previously announced US visa restrictions. Reuters
US may have sights on defence companies
US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick speaks during a South Korea-US business roundtable at The Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, US, on August 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANNABELLE GORDON
Washington — US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s push for the federal government to take a greater role in local companies, raising the possibility it could move into the defence industry.
“There’s a monstrous discussion about defence,” Lutnick told CNBC, when asked if the government could seek a role in the companies with it does business. “There’s a lot of talking that needs to be had about how do we finance our munitions acquisitions.” Reuters
