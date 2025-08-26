Nvidia earnings to spotlight fallout of China-US trade war

Nvidia’s booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo held in Beijing in July. Picture: FLORENCE LO/Reuters
Bengaluru — Nvidia’s business in China will be the focus of investors when the AI chipmaker reports earnings on Wednesday in the wake of an unusual deal with the Trump administration and Beijing’s subsequent efforts to stall imports.
Caught in the crossfire of Washington and Beijing’s trade war, the fate of Nvidia’s China business hangs on where the world’s two largest economies land on tariff talks and curbs on chip trade.
The pioneer of AI chips recently agreed to pay the US federal government 15% of the sales it made it China in exchange for export licences, a move that has drawn criticism from Republican and Democratic legislators alike.
Chinese authorities have urged domestic companies to limit purchases of Nvidia’s despite huge demand in the country.
Reports have emerged that Nvidia has told some suppliers to suspend production of its China-special H20 chips. But Reuters has reported that Nvidia is developing a new and more powerful chip for China.
“We’ve got to get clarity on these two governments first; whether China wants the chips and whether the administration is going to allow it,” said Jamie Meyers, senior analyst at Laffer Tengler Investments, which holds Nvidia shares. “And if so, how is that going to work?”
Last year, China accounted for 13% of Nvidia’s revenue. For the second quarter to end-July many analysts did not factor in any revenue from H20 sales there given that US approval came late in the quarter, while China’s pushback complicates forecast calculations for the year.
In May Nvidia said the curbs would shave $8bn in sales from the July quarter. The curbs led to a $4.5bn charge in the previous three-month period.
Overall, the company is expected to report that second-quarter revenue jumped 53.2% to $46.02bn, according to LSEG data, a far cry from the triple-digit growth it has experienced for many quarters.
Buoyant but not stellar
Still analysts said the overall AI chip business is booming, with strong demand pouring in from tech giants such as Meta and Microsoft, which have expanded their capital budgets.
Positive commentary from CEO Jensen Huang about demand could boost AI stocks that have sold off recently on worries that investors may be valuing them too highly.
Nvidia shares have gained more than a third so far in 2025, a smaller gain for the period than the previous two years. But that still outpaces a more than 15% gain in the broader chip index and the benchmark S&P 500 index’s near 10% year-to-date rise.
For the third quarter, analysts expect Nvidia to guide to revenue of $52.96bn, up 51% year on year.
About $6bn of that could come from China, analysts from Piper Sandler had estimated, with further growth at a 12%-15% rate.
But Nvidia could take a 5-15 percentage point hit to gross margins on China-bound chips due to the federal deal. Bernstein analysts estimate it will cut about one point from Nvidia’s overall margins.
Adjusted gross margin is expected to drop nearly 4 percentage points to 72.1% in the second quarter. In the October quarter, gross margin is expected to contract by nearly two points to 73.2%.
