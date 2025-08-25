Stockholm — Sweden said on Monday it has signed a deal to sell four Gripen fighter jets produced by Saab to Thailand. The deal “strengthens the long-term development opportunities for Swedish warplanes”, Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) director-general Mikael Granholm said in a statement.
Saab said in a separate statement that the value of the order, which includes three Gripen E jets and one Gripen F, as well as equipment, support and training, was about 5.3-billion kronor ($556m) and deliveries would take place in 2025-30. Reuters
MPs’ pay sparks violent protest in Indonesia
Riot police react as they clash with demonstrators during a protest against what the demonstrators say, are exorbitant allowances for Indonesian parliament members, outside Indonesian parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN
Jakarta — Police fired teargas and used a water cannon to push back hundreds of demonstrators trying to break into Indonesia’s parliament building on Monday.
Some protesters threw rocks and set off fireworks at riot police in Jakarta. At least one motorcycle was set ablaze, but there were no official reports of damage, casualties or arrests.
Protesters called for a salary cut for parliamentarians, according to a press release by student movement Gejayan Memanggil. This month, local media reported parliamentarians were paid upwards of 100-million rupiah ($6,150) a month, including a substantial housing allowance. While Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy, that remuneration is far above the average income in the archipelago of 3.1-million rupiah. Reuters
Senegal flags first mpox case of 2025 in foreign visitor
Mpox is a rare viral infection similar to smallpox, though milder. Picture: CYNTHIA GOLDSMITH AND RUSSELL REGENERY/REUTERS
Dakar — Senegal authorities said they had detected a case of mpox in a foreign man who arrived in the West African country last week. The health ministry said it was the first case it had detected this year. It was not immediately clear how many cases, if any, had been reported there before January.
“The patient’s clinical condition is stable. He is currently in isolation and is receiving care,” the ministry said in a statement late on Saturday. It did not give details on what variant of the infection had been found.
No new cases had been detected since then and 25 people were being monitored, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday. Reuters
Trump targets ‘soft-on-crime’ cashless bail
US President Donald Trump. Picture: DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump was to sign an executive order on Monday that seeks to end cashless bail by threatening to revoke federal funding for jurisdictions that use it, the White House said.
The move is the latest effort by Trump and Republicans to place crime on the national agenda as they preview a game plan to retain power in Washington in the midterm elections next year.
Cashless bail is a system where defendants are released from jail while awaiting trial based on their promise to appear in court, rather than by paying a specific cash amount. Critics of the policy say it reduces the incentive for defendants to show up for trial and puts public safety at risk by allowing them back on the street. Supporters say many low-income people cannot afford to post bond. Reuters
India alerts Pakistan of cross-border flood risk
A couple carries their belongings as they come out of a flooded cremation ground in New Delhi, India. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
New Delhi/Islamabad — India has shared a warning on possible cross-border flooding with neighbour Pakistan, Pakistani officials and a source in New Delhi said on Monday, as the arch enemies grapple with deadly floods and relentless monsoon rains.
The information sharing has come as a surprise because New Delhi put a decades-old treaty with Islamabad on water access in “abeyance” in April after linking a deadly attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir to Pakistan. Islamabad denied any involvement. The tensions escalated in May to the worst military clash between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades. Reuters
Fitch holds India’s credit rating, citing high debt
Picture: SUPPLIED
Bengaluru — Credit rating firm Fitch maintained India’s sovereign rating at BBB- on Monday, citing levels of fiscal deficits and debt that are still high, crushing the government’s hopes for a lift in ratings by all three major providers.
This month, S&P upgraded India to BBB, its first such upgrade in 18 years, prompting the government to respond that it expected other ratings agencies to follow suit. Fitch has rated India at BBB- since 2006, while Moody’s Ratings has retained its Baa3 rating since June 2020.
India’s government debt burden is “elevated” at its estimate of 80.9%, “well above the 59.6% BBB median”, Fitch said, and forecast a slight rise in debt to 81.5% in fiscal 2026. Reuters
