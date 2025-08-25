subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Thailand splashes out $560m on fighter jets

A Gripen fighter jet. Picture: AMBROSE PETERS
A Gripen fighter jet. Picture: AMBROSE PETERS

Stockholm — Sweden said on Monday it has signed a deal to sell four Gripen fighter jets produced by Saab to Thailand. The deal “strengthens the long-term development opportunities for Swedish warplanes”, Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) director-general Mikael Granholm said in a statement.

Saab said in a separate statement that the value of the order, which includes three Gripen E jets and one Gripen F, as well as equipment, support and training, was about 5.3-billion kronor ($556m) and deliveries would take place in 2025-30. Reuters


MPs’ pay sparks violent protest in Indonesia

Riot police react as they clash with demonstrators during a protest against what the demonstrators say, are exorbitant allowances for Indonesian parliament members, outside Indonesian parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN
Riot police react as they clash with demonstrators during a protest against what the demonstrators say, are exorbitant allowances for Indonesian parliament members, outside Indonesian parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Jakarta — Police fired teargas and used a water cannon to push back hundreds of demonstrators trying to break into Indonesia’s parliament building on Monday.

Some protesters threw rocks and set off fireworks at riot police in Jakarta. At least one motorcycle was set ablaze, but there were no official reports of damage,  casualties or arrests.

Protesters called for a salary cut for parliamentarians, according to a press release by student movement Gejayan Memanggil. This month, local media reported parliamentarians were paid upwards of 100-million rupiah ($6,150) a month, including a substantial housing allowance. While Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy, that remuneration is far above the average income in the archipelago of 3.1-million rupiah. Reuters

Senegal flags first mpox case of 2025 in foreign visitor

Mpox is a rare viral infection similar to smallpox, though milder. Picture: CYNTHIA GOLDSMITH AND RUSSELL REGENERY/REUTERS
Mpox is a rare viral infection similar to smallpox, though milder. Picture: CYNTHIA GOLDSMITH AND RUSSELL REGENERY/REUTERS

Dakar — Senegal authorities said they had detected a case of mpox in a foreign man who arrived in the West African country last week. The health ministry said it was the first case it had detected this year. It was not immediately clear how many cases, if any, had been reported there before January.

“The patient’s clinical condition is stable. He is currently in isolation and is receiving care,” the ministry said in a statement late on Saturday. It did not give details on what variant of the infection had been found.

No new cases had been detected since then and 25 people were being monitored, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday. Reuters

Trump targets ‘soft-on-crime’ cashless bail

US President Donald Trump. Picture: DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Washington — US President Donald Trump was to sign an executive order on Monday that seeks to end cashless bail by threatening to revoke federal funding for jurisdictions that use it, the White House said.

The move is the latest effort by Trump and Republicans to place crime on the national agenda as they preview a game plan to retain power in Washington in the midterm elections next year.

Cashless bail is a system where defendants are released from jail while awaiting trial based on their promise to appear in court, rather than by paying a specific cash amount. Critics of the policy say it reduces the incentive for defendants to show up for trial and puts public safety at risk by allowing them back on the street. Supporters say many low-income people cannot afford to post bond. Reuters

India alerts Pakistan of cross-border flood risk

A couple carries their belongings as they come out of a flooded cremation ground in New Delhi, India. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
A couple carries their belongings as they come out of a flooded cremation ground in New Delhi, India. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS

New Delhi/Islamabad — India has shared a warning on possible cross-border flooding with neighbour Pakistan, Pakistani officials and a source in New Delhi said on Monday, as the arch enemies grapple with deadly floods and relentless monsoon rains.

The information sharing has come as a surprise because New Delhi put a decades-old treaty with Islamabad on water access in “abeyance” in April after linking a deadly attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir to Pakistan. Islamabad denied any involvement. The tensions escalated in May to the worst military clash between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades. Reuters

Fitch holds India’s credit rating, citing high debt

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Credit rating firm Fitch maintained India’s sovereign rating at BBB- on Monday, citing levels of fiscal deficits and debt that are still high, crushing the government’s hopes for a lift in ratings by all three major providers.

This month, S&P upgraded India to BBB, its first such upgrade in 18 years, prompting the government to respond that it expected other ratings agencies to follow suit. Fitch has rated India at BBB- since 2006, while Moody’s Ratings has retained its Baa3 rating since June 2020.

India’s government debt burden is “elevated” at its estimate of 80.9%, “well above the 59.6% BBB median”, Fitch said, and forecast a slight rise in debt to 81.5% in fiscal 2026. Reuters

China aims for deterrence in military show that goes beyond the ‘bling’

Host of new weapons and systems expected as China stages largest-ever military parade through Beijing
World
4 hours ago

Israel will ‘reduce troops if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah’

US envoy Tom Barrack is involved in the disarmament plan
World
4 hours ago

Gaza City suburbs pounded by Israeli forces ahead of ground offensive

Israeli military also hits Yemeni capital Sanaa, saying targets included a military compound housing the presidential palace and two power plants
World
1 day ago

SpaceX aims at Starship milestones in tenth flight test

The 70m tall Super Heavy booster and its 52m tall Starship upper half are scheduled for a 7.30pm ET lift-off from Texas rocket facilities
World
1 day ago

Democrats push back on Trump plan to send troops to more US cities

US president moots expanding crime crackdown to Chicago and Baltimore, both run by Democrats
World
1 day ago

PM Carney, in Ukraine, says Canada would not rule out sending peacekeepers

Canadian PM Mark Carney backs Ukraine’s calls for robust security guarantees as part of any peace deal
World
1 day ago

World briefs: UK to overhaul asylum appeals

Serbia to cap food, goods profit margins and cash loan interest rates, and South Korea’s special prosecutors ask court to detain former prime minister
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal ...
World / Africa
2.
US House faces decades of Republican rule if ...
World
3.
Rights group sues Eswatini government over Trump ...
World / Africa
4.
Botswana declares public health emergency as it ...
World / Africa
5.
Gaza City suburbs pounded by Israeli forces ahead ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Botswana declares public health emergency as it runs out of medicines

World / Africa

At least 20 killed, including 5 journalists, as Gaza hospital hit by Israeli ...

World

China aims for deterrence in military show that goes beyond the ‘bling’

World / Asia

Israel will ‘reduce troops if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah’

World

Gaza City suburbs pounded by Israeli forces ahead of ground offensive

World / Middle East

SpaceX aims at Starship milestones in tenth flight test

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.