Israel will ‘reduce troops if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah’

An Israeli soldier and military vehicles on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border on August 18 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jerusalem — Israel on Monday signalled it would scale back its military presence in southern Lebanon if the Lebanese armed forces took action to disarm Iran-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah. The announcement from the Israeli prime minister’s office came a day after Benjamin Netanyahu met with US envoy Tom Barrack, who has been heavily involved in a plan that would disarm Hezbollah and withdraw Israeli forces from Lebanon.
“If the Lebanese Armed Forces take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction” by the Israeli military, the Israeli prime minister's office said.
The statement did not explicitly say if Israeli forces would fully withdraw from the five positions they hold in Lebanon. The Israeli military has maintained a presence in southern Lebanon near the border since agreeing to a US-backed ceasefire with Hezbollah in November.
Israel was to withdraw its forces within two months and Lebanon’s armed forces were to take control of the country’s south, territory that has long been a stronghold for Hezbollah.
This month, Lebanon’s cabinet tasked the army with drawing up a plan to establish state control over arms by December, a challenge to Hezbollah, which has rejected calls to disarm.
The prime minister’s office described the Lebanese cabinet’s decision to back the move as a momentous decision. Israel stood “ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah”, the statement said without saying what support it could provide. Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, has said Israel should comply with the plan for Hezbollah disarmament, which would mean the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The Israeli military continues to carry out periodic air strikes in Lebanon that it said targeted Hezbollah militants and facilities used by the group to store weapons. Palestinian factions in Lebanon surrendered some weapons to the armed forces last week as part of the disarmament plan.
Israel will ‘reduce troops if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah’
US envoy Tom Barrack is involved in the disarmament plan
Jerusalem — Israel on Monday signalled it would scale back its military presence in southern Lebanon if the Lebanese armed forces took action to disarm Iran-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah. The announcement from the Israeli prime minister’s office came a day after Benjamin Netanyahu met with US envoy Tom Barrack, who has been heavily involved in a plan that would disarm Hezbollah and withdraw Israeli forces from Lebanon.
“If the Lebanese Armed Forces take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction” by the Israeli military, the Israeli prime minister's office said.
The statement did not explicitly say if Israeli forces would fully withdraw from the five positions they hold in Lebanon. The Israeli military has maintained a presence in southern Lebanon near the border since agreeing to a US-backed ceasefire with Hezbollah in November.
Israel was to withdraw its forces within two months and Lebanon’s armed forces were to take control of the country’s south, territory that has long been a stronghold for Hezbollah.
This month, Lebanon’s cabinet tasked the army with drawing up a plan to establish state control over arms by December, a challenge to Hezbollah, which has rejected calls to disarm.
The prime minister’s office described the Lebanese cabinet’s decision to back the move as a momentous decision. Israel stood “ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah”, the statement said without saying what support it could provide. Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, has said Israel should comply with the plan for Hezbollah disarmament, which would mean the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The Israeli military continues to carry out periodic air strikes in Lebanon that it said targeted Hezbollah militants and facilities used by the group to store weapons. Palestinian factions in Lebanon surrendered some weapons to the armed forces last week as part of the disarmament plan.
Reuters
Gaza City suburbs pounded by Israeli forces ahead of ground offensive
At least 20 killed, including 5 journalists, as Gaza hospital hit by Israeli fire
WHO ‘extremely relieved’ as Israeli military releases staff member
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
At least 20 killed, including 5 journalists, as Gaza hospital hit by Israeli ...
Gaza City suburbs pounded by Israeli forces ahead of ground offensive
WHO ‘extremely relieved’ as Israeli military releases staff member
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.