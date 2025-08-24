Men walk towards The Bell Hotel, following Tuesday's High Court ruling in London that granted a temporary injunction to stop asylum seekers from being housed at the site, in Epping, Britain, on August 20 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES
London — Britain plans to reform its asylum appeals process to accelerate decisions, reduce a backlog of cases and phase out the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, it said on Sunday, seeking to respond to mounting public pressure over the issue.
With immigration polling as the public’s top concern, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government has been under pressure to deliver on its pledge to end hotel use which is costing billions of pounds a year.
Under the new plans, an independent body of professional adjudicators would be established to handle asylum appeals, seeking to reduce the backlog of 106,000 cases waiting to be heard, including 51,000 asylum appeals pending with average wait times exceeding a year. Reuters
Belgrade — Serbia’s government will order a cap on food and consumer goods profit margins as well as interest rates on cash loans from next week, populist President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.
The decrees aimed at raising living standards follow months of daily anti-corruption protests and inflation that rose to 4.9% in July, against the central bank’s target of 3%, give or take 1.5%.
Vucic said that large retailers of food, beverages and other consumer goods will have to keep profit margins around 20%, down from about 40%, or risk hefty fines. Reuters
Seoul — South Korea special prosecutors investigating the country’s martial law crisis in December filed a court request to detain former prime minister Han Duck-soo, a prosecution spokesperson said on Sunday.
The prosecution accused Han of abetting former president Yoon Suk Yeol in declaring martial law and committing perjury, Park Ji-young, the spokesperson, told reporters.
Yoon is already facing a criminal trial on insurrection charges. In April, the conservative leader was removed from office over his botched bid to impose martial law, which plunged the country into political turmoil. Reuters
Bengaluru — The UN nuclear watchdog on Sunday confirmed normal radiation levels near the Kursk nuclear power plant 60km from the border with Ukraine.
“Monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in post on X.
Russia’s defence ministry said at least 95 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted across more than a dozen Russian regions on August 24, the day Ukraine celebrates its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Reuters
New York — Alphabet’s robotaxi unit Waymo has received its first permit to begin testing its autonomous vehicles in New York City with a trained specialist behind the wheel, helping the company advance its self-driving ambitions.
Waymo can now begin testing a limited number of its self-driving cars in parts of Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn, New York City mayor Eric Adams and department of transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said on Friday.
Until now, Waymo has been driving manually since its return to New York City in July. The company had brought its cars to Manhattan in 2021 for manual driving, data collection and testing. Reuters
In counterpunch to Texas, California Democrats push their own redistricting plan
