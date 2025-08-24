World

WHO ‘extremely relieved’ as Israeli military releases staff member

World Health Organisation staff member was seized during a raid in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah in July

24 August 2025 - 16:34
by Gursimran Kaur
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

Bengaluru — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said a staff member was released on Sunday more than four weeks after being detained in Gaza by Israeli forces.

“Extremely relieved that our colleague, detained since July 21 in Gaza, was released this morning,” agency director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X. He reiterated a call for protection of all WHO personnel, as well as health and humanitarian workers.

In July, the UN agency said the Israeli military had attacked its staff residence and main warehouse in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah.

During that time, the WHO said two of its staff members and two family members were detained by Israeli forces. Three were later released, while one staff member remained in detention.

Last week, a global hunger monitor determined that famine has struck an area of Gaza and was likely to spread over the next month, an assessment that could escalate pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

The WHO described the health sector in Gaza as being “on its knees”, with shortages of fuel, medical supplies and frequent mass casualty influxes.

Reuters

Israel to resume negotiations for hostages and an end to the war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu set on defeating Hamas and capturing Gaza City but will restart talks
World
2 days ago

Aid worker deaths surge to record high during Gaza war — UN

In 2024, 383 aid workers were killed, nearly half of them in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories
World
5 days ago

Four more World Court officials hit with US sanctions

Washington puts pressure on two judges and two prosecutors at the International Criminal Court
World
3 days ago

Palestinians flee eastern Gaza City as planned Israeli offensive gathers momentum

Israel to ensure supply of shelter equipment for uprooted Gazans before moving them out of combat zones
World
5 days ago
