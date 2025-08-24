WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
Bengaluru — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said a staff member was released on Sunday more than four weeks after being detained in Gaza by Israeli forces.
“Extremely relieved that our colleague, detained since July 21 in Gaza, was released this morning,” agency director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X. He reiterated a call for protection of all WHO personnel, as well as health and humanitarian workers.
In July, the UN agency said the Israeli military had attacked its staff residence and main warehouse in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah.
During that time, the WHO said two of its staff members and two family members were detained by Israeli forces. Three were later released, while one staff member remained in detention.
Last week, a global hunger monitor determined that famine has struck an area of Gaza and was likely to spread over the next month, an assessment that could escalate pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the war-torn Palestinian enclave.
The WHO described the health sector in Gaza as being “on its knees”, with shortages of fuel, medical supplies and frequent mass casualty influxes.
WHO ‘extremely relieved’ as Israeli military releases staff member
World Health Organisation staff member was seized during a raid in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah in July
Bengaluru — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said a staff member was released on Sunday more than four weeks after being detained in Gaza by Israeli forces.
“Extremely relieved that our colleague, detained since July 21 in Gaza, was released this morning,” agency director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X. He reiterated a call for protection of all WHO personnel, as well as health and humanitarian workers.
In July, the UN agency said the Israeli military had attacked its staff residence and main warehouse in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah.
During that time, the WHO said two of its staff members and two family members were detained by Israeli forces. Three were later released, while one staff member remained in detention.
Last week, a global hunger monitor determined that famine has struck an area of Gaza and was likely to spread over the next month, an assessment that could escalate pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the war-torn Palestinian enclave.
The WHO described the health sector in Gaza as being “on its knees”, with shortages of fuel, medical supplies and frequent mass casualty influxes.
Reuters
Israel to resume negotiations for hostages and an end to the war in Gaza
Aid worker deaths surge to record high during Gaza war — UN
Four more World Court officials hit with US sanctions
Palestinians flee eastern Gaza City as planned Israeli offensive gathers momentum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Aid worker deaths surge to record high during Gaza war — UN
Israel to resume negotiations for hostages and an end to the war in Gaza
Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists ahead of new Gaza offensive
Israel studies Hamas reply to Gaza ceasefire proposal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.