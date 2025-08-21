World briefs: EU-US trade deal does not include wine and spirits sector ‘yet’

European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic addresses the media on the trade deal between the European Union and the US, in Brussels, Belgium, on August 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Brussels — The EU-US trade deal does not include the wine and spirits sector “yet”, EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday, adding that the door is not closed to further lower tariffs for that sector and other sectors not included in the current deal.
“This one we didn’t get in. But I can tell you that there is clear commitment from the European Commission to put it on the table,” Sefcovic said. Reuters
Austrian Post stops standard parcel shipments to US
Parcels are seen in a container at the Austrian Post logistics centre in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Frankfurt — Austrian Post on Thursday joined other European postal services groups in stopping standard parcel shipments to the US as US customs services are set to charge duties for low-value packages.
The Austrian state-controlled group said in a statement it would no longer take consignments for US-bound standard parcels from next Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump’s administration said last month it would suspend the global “de minimis” exemption, which also allows minimal paperwork, for international shipments under $800, effective August 29. Reuters
Nigeria deports 50 Chinese in cybercrime crackdown
Picture: 123RF
Abuja — Nigeria has deported 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian convicted of cyberterrorism and internet fraud as part of a crackdown on foreign-led cybercrime networks, the country’s anti-graft agency said on Thursday.
Since the clampdown was launched on August 15 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in partnership with the immigration service, 102 people have now been deported, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a statement.
The Tunisian and Chinese citizens were among nearly 200 foreign nationals arrested in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, during a raid targeting one of the largest cybercrime syndicates in the country, Oyewale said.
Late last year, the EFCC arrested almost 800 people in a building in Lagos believed to be a hub for fraudsters who lured victims with offers of romance, then pressed them to hand over cash for phoney cryptocurrency investments. Reuters
Italy arrests Ukrainian for 2022 Nord Stream attacks
Pipes at the landfall facilities of Nord Stream 1 in Lubmin, Germany. Picture: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS
Berlin — A Ukrainian man has been arrested in Italy on suspicion of co-ordinating the 2022 attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, German prosecutors said on Thursday, marking a breakthrough in an episode that sharpened tensions between Russia and the West.
Seen by both Moscow and the West as an act of sabotage, the explosions severely damaged three pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Europe, prompting a major escalation in the Ukraine conflict and squeezing energy supplies on the continent. No-one has ever taken responsibility for the blasts.
The arrest comes just as Kyiv is engaged in fraught diplomatic discussions with the US over how to end the war in Ukraine without giving away major concessions and swathes of its own territory to Russia.
Successive Ukrainian governments had seen the pipelines as a symbol of, and vehicle for, Russia’s hold over European energy supplies that Kyiv argued made it hard to act against Moscow ever since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Reuters
Russian WhatsApp rival MAX has to be pre-installed
A web page of the Russian MAX messaging app is displayed on a smartphone screen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV
Moscow — A Russian state-backed messenger application called MAX, a rival to WhatsApp that critics say could be used to track users, must be pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets from next month, the Russian government said on Thursday.
The decision to promote MAX comes as Moscow is seeking greater control over the internet space as it is locked in a standoff with the West over Ukraine, which it casts as part of an attempt to shape a new world order.
The Russian government said in a statement that MAX, which will be integrated with government services, would be on a list of mandatory pre-installed apps on all “gadgets,” including mobile phones and tablets, sold in Russia from September 1.
State media says accusations from Kremlin critics that MAX is a spying app are false and that it has fewer permissions to access user data than rivals WhatsApp and Telegram. Reuters
India bill will ban online games played with money
Picture: 123RF/allaaramyan
Bengaluru — India’s government on Thursday passed a bill to ban online games played with money, which analysts expect to be a heavy blow for an industry that has attracted billions of dollars of foreign investment.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 prohibits “harmful” online money gaming services, advertisements and financial transactions related to them, with the government citing psychological and financial harm it says such games can cause.
Nazara Tech’s stock slumped on Wednesday after a Reuters report on the proposed bill, and declined 11% on Thursday — on track to lose 21% in two sessions, its steepest two-day fall.
Other gaming-related companies such as Delta Corp fell about 3% on Wednesday after the report, and extended its losses to fall 2% on the day.
The Indian market for such gaming is set to be worth $3.6bn by 2029, venture capital firm Lumikai said. Reuters
Ecuador homicides shoot up 40% since January
Quito — Homicides in Ecuador rose 40.36% in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2024, the interior ministry said on Thursday.
With 5,268 homicides, it was the most violent seven-month period registered during the last decade, and an increase from 3,753 homicides registered between January and July last year. Reuters
