World briefs: Brazil’s Lula extends comeback as approval ticks up

Brazil’s Lula da Silva government finds new support
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, July 9 2025. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS
Sao Paulo — Support for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government continued to rebound in August, extending a recovery from a low point earlier in the year, a poll showed Wednesday.
According to the survey by Genial/Quaest, approval for Lula’s administration rose to 46%, up from 43% in July and 40% in May.
Correspondingly, the government’s disapproval rate fell to 51% from 53% last month and 57% in May, the highest-ever disapproval in Lula’s three non-consecutive terms in office.
The Genial/Quaest poll surveyed 2,004 eligible voters in person from August 13 to August 17. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. Reuters
No deal to take illegal immigrants from US — Uganda
Immigrants are transported in a truck after an FBI raid in New York, the US, August 14 2025. Picture: DAVID DALGADO/REUTERS
Kampala — Uganda has not reached any agreement with the US to take in illegal immigrants, a senior foreign affairs ministry official said on Wednesday.
“To the best of my knowledge we have not reached such an agreement,” Okello Oryem, state minister for foreign affairs, told Reuters in a text message.
“We do not have the facilities and infrastructure to accommodate such illegal immigrants in Uganda. So, we cannot take in such illegal immigrants.” Reuters
Irish titanium miner seeks Mozambique extension
Picture: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO
Maputo — Titanium miner Kenmare Resources said on Wednesday it could seek arbitration over delays to an extension of its mining rights in Mozambique.
The Dublin-headquartered company owns the Moma Titanium Minerals mine on the northeast coast of Mozambique, mainly producing ilmenite. The mineral is a source of titanium dioxide used mainly in industrial paints and coatings as well as in electronic equipment, packaging, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.
Kenmare said it has been in inconclusive talks with the Mozambican authorities since 2022 to renew a 20-year mining and export agreement that lapsed in December 2024. Reuters
Karpowership to stabilise Iraq’s electricity supply
A Karpowership ship. Picture: SUPPLIED
Istanbul — Floating power plant operator Karpowership has signed a deal to provide Iraq with up to 590MW of electricity to stabilise its national grid, the Turkish company said on Wednesday.
A member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and one of the world’s leading oil producers, Iraq has struggled to provide its citizens with power since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
The initial contract, signed with Iraq’s electricity ministry and the General Company for Electric Energy Production, is for 71 days, Karpowership said in a statement.
Two floating power plants will dock at Khor Al Zubair and Umm Qasr ports in Basra and are expected to be operational within the month, it added. Reuters
Postal groups in Sweden, Norway halt US shipments
Picture: 123RF
Stockholm — Swedish and Norwegian postal groups PostNord and Posten Bring are pausing shipments to the US ahead of the scrapping of a US customs tax loophole that allows duty-free entry for low-value parcels, they said on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump’s administration said last month it would suspend the global “de minimis” exemption, which also allows minimal paperwork, for international shipments under $800 effective August 29. Reuters
North Korea dismissive of ‘faithful dog’ South Korea
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a gathering in Seoul, South Korea, Friday August 15 2025. Picture: AHN YOUNG-JOON/REUTERS
Seoul/Washington — North Korea is stepping up criticism of South Korea’s new President Lee Jae Myung as he prepares for his first summit with US President Donald Trump, calling Lee’s efforts to engage with Pyongyang a “pipe dream”.
Since taking office in a snap election in June, the liberal Lee has taken steps to lower tensions with the nuclear-armed North, and the issue is one where he is expected to find common ground with Trump, who still boasts of his historic summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
But North Korea’s envoys have yet to accept any of Trump’s latest letters, and Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, has issued a steady stream of dismissive statements rejecting and ridiculing Lee’s overtures.
She called South Korea a “faithful dog” of Washington, accused Lee of speaking gibberish, and said his government maintains a “stinky confrontational nature… swathed in a wrapper of peace”. Reuters
China seeks mediation in Canada surtaxes dispute
People sit at the World Trade Organisation's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo
Berlin — China has requested dispute consultations at the World Trade Organisation regarding Canadian surtaxes and quotas on steel and aluminium goods, the WTO said on Wednesday.
The disputed measures include a surtax in the form of tariff rate quotas on certain steel imports originating from Canada’s non-free trade agreement partners, including China, a notice from the WTO said.
China is also challenging a surtax on certain goods that contain steel or aluminium originating from China, it added. Reuters
US group pushes Covid-19 vaccines for children
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER
Bengaluru — The American Academy of Pediatrics on Tuesday recommended that all young children get vaccinated against Covid-19, differing from federal policy that no longer recommends routine vaccination for healthy children.
In its latest policy document, AAP said all young children aged 6-23 months should receive a Covid-19 shot regardless of previous doses or Sars-CoV-2 infection. It also advised vaccination for older children in certain risk groups.
The US paediatric group’s recommendations diverge from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which in May said healthy children can take the shots if parents and doctors agree it is needed. Reuters
Prices of food are displayed at the Borough Market in London, Britain May 22 2024. Picture: MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Singapore’s Temasek is weighing a reorganisation into three investment vehicles, as the state-owned investor looks to improve returns and efficiencies, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
One unit would focus on the biggest local holdings such as flag carrier Singapore Airlines while the other would largely look at foreign investments, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
A third unit would include all of Temasek’s fund investments. Reuters
UK inflation soars to 3.8%, highest since January 2024
London — British inflation hit its highest in 18 months in July when it increased to 3.8% from 3.6% in June, official data showed on Wednesday, once again leaving the country with the biggest price growth problem among the world’s big rich economies.
As well as the rise in the headline rate, which was the highest since January 2024, inflation in Britain’s services sector — which is watched closely by the Bank of England — accelerated to 5% from 4.7% a month earlier.
The BoE had expected headline inflation to rise to 3.8% in July with services prices rising by 4.9%. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected rates of 3.7% and 4.8% respectively.
Sterling rose slightly after the data was published. Reuters
Japan tourism boom continues despite headwinds
Tokyo — Japan’s tourism boom continued in July, with record arrivals for the month despite a steep drop in visitors from Hong Kong due to typhoon-related flight disruption and jitters about possible earthquakes, the tourism board said on Wednesday.
Arrivals of foreign visitors for business and leisure reached 3.43-million, a 4.4% increase from the same month last year and the highest number for any July, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.
During the month, the number of visitors from Hong Kong fell 36.9% and arrivals from South Korea dropped 10.4%, which contributed to the slowest monthly growth in arrivals so far this year, the data showed. Reuters
Visitors walk along Nakamise-dori Street in Tokyo, Japan, March 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
UK inflation at highest since January 2024, Uganda says no deal to take illegal US immigrants, Irish titanium miner takes on Mozambique, and more
