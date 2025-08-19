World briefs: US expects much more tariff revenue

A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan. File photo: ANN WANG/REUTERS
Taipei — Taiwan must be self-reliant for its security, the island’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump’s comment that Chinese President Xi Jinping had told him he would not invade the island while Trump was in office.
Taiwan has in recent years faced intensifying military and political pressure from China, which views the separately governed island as its “sacred” territory. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
“Taiwan’s security must be achieved through its own efforts, so our country has been dedicating itself to raising its self defence capabilities and resilience. Our country will keep working hard to do this,” Taiwan foreign ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei said. Reuters
Much more tariff revenue, thanks
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Washington — US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said he expects a substantial increase in tariff revenue from the $300bn he forecast earlier this year, adding that the money would be used to start paying down the US federal debt.
Speaking in an interview on CNBC, Bessent declined to give a specific forecast, but said he and President Donald Trump were “laser-focused” on paying down the debt. Reuters
DRC, M23 miss deadline for peace accord
M23 rebels stand guard during a meeting organised by the M23 at the Stade de l'Unite, after the town of Goma was taken by the M23 rebels, in Goma. Picture: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI
Kinshasa — The Congolese government and M23 rebels have missed Monday’s deadline to reach a peace agreement in the Qatari capital, Doha, raising fears that tensions between the two parties might derail talks and reverse progress in ending the conflict.
Fighting in eastern Congo has intensified this year, with M23 capturing the two largest cities in the region. Under a mediation effort hosted by Qatar, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the rebels signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in which they vowed to start negotiating a deal no later than August 8 with the goal of reaching it by August 18. Reuters
Sudan’s military boss consolidates his power
Members of the Sudanese army gather next to destroyed military vehicle in the capital, Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: REUTERS
Cairo — Sudan’s army chief appointed a raft of senior officers on Monday in a reshuffle that strengthens his hold on the military as he consolidates control of central and eastern regions and fights fierce battles in the west.
Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made new appointments to the joint chiefs of staff a day after announcing the retirement of several long-serving officers, some of whom have gained a measure of fame over the past two years.
Sudan’s army, which controls the government, is fighting a more than two-year civil war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, its former partners in power, that has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Reuters
Bid to keep Bayeux tapestry in France
A close-up view of the Bayeux Tapestry, an embroidered cloth which depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England concerning William, Duke of Normandy, and Harold, Earl of Wessex, thought to date to the 11th century, at the Bayeux Museum, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Paris — A petition to stop France lending the Bayeux tapestry to the British Museum in London has attracted more than 40,000 signatures from people concerned that movement could damage the medieval relic.
Art historian Didier Rykner launched the petition on the platform Change.org after French President Emmanuel Macron offered during a trip to London in July to loan the tapestry as part of an art exchange.
“It's already very fragile. There are tears and holes in the fabric. Any movement, any vibration can cause damage,” Rykner said. “You cannot use a fragile piece of art for diplomacy.” Reuters
Nigerian Islamists seek bail over 2022 attack
Islamist violence has become an extensive challenge for African governments. File photo: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Abuja — Five men charged with a deadly Islamist militant attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 were remanded on Tuesday until a court ruling on September 10 on their application for bail.
The massacre at St Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo that killed at least 50 worshippers and wounded more than 100 others, highlighted the growing reach of Islamist militants beyond Nigeria's northeast.
Abdullahi Muhammad, their lawyer, told the court their prolonged detention was unjustified and asked for them to be released on bail. Reuters
World briefs: US expects much more tariff revenue
Taiwan stresses need for self-reliance in defence, and DRC and M23 miss deadline for peace accord
Taiwan stresses need for self-reliance in defence
Taipei — Taiwan must be self-reliant for its security, the island’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump’s comment that Chinese President Xi Jinping had told him he would not invade the island while Trump was in office.
Taiwan has in recent years faced intensifying military and political pressure from China, which views the separately governed island as its “sacred” territory. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
“Taiwan’s security must be achieved through its own efforts, so our country has been dedicating itself to raising its self defence capabilities and resilience. Our country will keep working hard to do this,” Taiwan foreign ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei said. Reuters
Much more tariff revenue, thanks
Washington — US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said he expects a substantial increase in tariff revenue from the $300bn he forecast earlier this year, adding that the money would be used to start paying down the US federal debt.
Speaking in an interview on CNBC, Bessent declined to give a specific forecast, but said he and President Donald Trump were “laser-focused” on paying down the debt. Reuters
DRC, M23 miss deadline for peace accord
Kinshasa — The Congolese government and M23 rebels have missed Monday’s deadline to reach a peace agreement in the Qatari capital, Doha, raising fears that tensions between the two parties might derail talks and reverse progress in ending the conflict.
Fighting in eastern Congo has intensified this year, with M23 capturing the two largest cities in the region. Under a mediation effort hosted by Qatar, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the rebels signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in which they vowed to start negotiating a deal no later than August 8 with the goal of reaching it by August 18. Reuters
Sudan’s military boss consolidates his power
Cairo — Sudan’s army chief appointed a raft of senior officers on Monday in a reshuffle that strengthens his hold on the military as he consolidates control of central and eastern regions and fights fierce battles in the west.
Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made new appointments to the joint chiefs of staff a day after announcing the retirement of several long-serving officers, some of whom have gained a measure of fame over the past two years.
Sudan’s army, which controls the government, is fighting a more than two-year civil war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, its former partners in power, that has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Reuters
Bid to keep Bayeux tapestry in France
Paris — A petition to stop France lending the Bayeux tapestry to the British Museum in London has attracted more than 40,000 signatures from people concerned that movement could damage the medieval relic.
Art historian Didier Rykner launched the petition on the platform Change.org after French President Emmanuel Macron offered during a trip to London in July to loan the tapestry as part of an art exchange.
“It's already very fragile. There are tears and holes in the fabric. Any movement, any vibration can cause damage,” Rykner said. “You cannot use a fragile piece of art for diplomacy.” Reuters
Nigerian Islamists seek bail over 2022 attack
Abuja — Five men charged with a deadly Islamist militant attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 were remanded on Tuesday until a court ruling on September 10 on their application for bail.
The massacre at St Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo that killed at least 50 worshippers and wounded more than 100 others, highlighted the growing reach of Islamist militants beyond Nigeria's northeast.
Abdullahi Muhammad, their lawyer, told the court their prolonged detention was unjustified and asked for them to be released on bail. Reuters
Israel studies Hamas reply to Gaza ceasefire proposal
Burkina Faso expels UN regional co-ordinator
Chinese refiners snap up Russian oil as Indian demand slows, analysts say
India suspends cotton import duty in signal to US, relief for clothing factories
China’s crackdown on overcapacity faces litmus test in solar
Trump proposes US security guarantees to Zelensky at White House
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Burkina Faso expels UN regional co-ordinator
Israel studies Hamas reply to Gaza ceasefire proposal
Aid worker deaths surge to record high during Gaza war — UN
Trump’s security pledge for Ukraine sparks hope and questions at White House ...
Chinese refiners snap up Russian oil as Indian demand slows, analysts say
India suspends cotton import duty in signal to US, relief for clothing factories
China’s crackdown on overcapacity faces litmus test in solar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.