Zelensky to join European leaders for meeting with Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz departs in a helicopter from Berlin, Germany, last week. Picture: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
Berlin — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders on a visit to Washington for discussions with US President Donald Trump about Ukraine.
The German government said on Sunday security guarantees and territorial issues would be foremost in the discussions.
“The talks will address, among other things, security guarantees, territorial issues and continued support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression. This includes maintaining pressure on sanctions,” it said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X she would be meeting with Trump along with the other European leaders in the White House on Monday.
She would also welcome Zelensky in Brussels later on Sunday and together they would participate in a meeting of European leaders, she said.
Trump is leaning on Zelensky to strike an agreement after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska, after which Putin said no deal had been reached.
According to sources, the US and Russian leaders discussed proposals for Russia to relinquish pockets of occupied Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine ceding all of Donetsk, the industrial region that is one of Moscow’s main targets, as well as freezing front-line positions, with no ceasefire.
European allies are keen to help Zelensky avoid a repeat of his February Oval Office meeting, which went disastrously. Trump and vice-president JD Vance gave the Ukrainian leader a public dressing-down and accused him of being ungrateful and disrespectful.
The leaders of France, Italy, Britain and Finland are also expected to attend the meeting in Washington.
Reuters
