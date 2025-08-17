World

World briefs: US sues California to block tough emissions standards for trucks

17 August 2025 - 16:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Flash flood claims nine in northern China

A person walks past a damaged car after rains and floods in Mentougou district, Beijing. Picture: TINGSHU WANG
A person walks past a damaged car after rains and floods in Mentougou district, Beijing. Picture: TINGSHU WANG

Beijing — At least nine people died in a flash flood in northern China, state media reported on Sunday, with three others still missing, as the East Asian monsoon continues to unleash atmospheric chaos across the world’s second-largest economy.

The banks of a river running through the grasslands of Inner Mongolia burst at about 2pm GMT (4pm) on Saturday, the report says, washing away 13 campers on the outskirts of Bayannur, an agricultural hub.

A search and rescue operation involving more than 700 people was under way, state news agency Xinhua said. One person has been rescued. 

China has suffered weeks of extreme weather since July. Reuters

Modi calls for boycott of US goods amid tax overhaul

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, on August 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALTAF HUSSAIN
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, on August 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALTAF HUSSAIN

New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deepest tax cuts in eight years will strain government revenues but are winning praise from businesses and political pundits who say they will bolster his image in an ongoing trade fight with Washington.

In the biggest tax overhaul since 2017, Modi’s government on Saturday announced sweeping changes to the complex goods and services tax (GST) regime which will make daily essentials and electronics cheaper from October, helping consumers and companies such as Nestlé, Samsung and LG Electronics.

At the same time, in his Independence Day speech on Friday, Modi urged Indians to use more goods made domestically, echoing calls from many of his supporters to boycott US products after Donald Trump hiked tariffs on imports from India to 50% by August 27. Reuters

Trump administration sues over emissions standards

File picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE.
File picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE.

New York — The US government said on Friday it sued California to stop the state from enforcing stringent emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks that President Donald Trump recently declared void.

In complaints filed this week in two federal courts, the US department of justice said federal law pre-empts the California Air Resources Board from enforcing various emissions rules governing heavy-duty trucks and engines.

These include the Clean Truck Partnership, a 2023 initiative with manufacturers designed to advance California’s goal of lowering emissions, while giving the truckmaking industry flexibility to meet emissions requirements. Reuters

Trump administration backtracks on DC takeover

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA

Washington — The US justice department agreed on Friday to scale back President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempted takeover of Washington DC’s police force, in a deal negotiated with city officials at the urging of a federal judge.

Under the accord presented by the two sides, Trump administration lawyers conceded that mayor Muriel Bowser’s appointed police chief, Pamela Smith, would remain in command of the metropolitan police department.

US attorney-general Pam Bondi said on Friday Drug Enforcement Administration head Terry Cole, who she named as the city’s “emergency police commissioner” under Trump’s takeover bid, would act as her “designee” to issue orders to the DC mayor “to provide such services of the metropolitan police department as the attorney-general deems necessary and appropriate”. Reuters

Trump claims Xi ruled out Taiwan invasion ‘for now’

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Friday Chinese President Xi Jinping told him China would not invade Taiwan while Trump is in office.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News, ahead of talks with Russia’s leader over his invasion of Ukraine.

“I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don’t believe there’s any way it’s going to happen as long as I’m here. We’ll see,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News’ Special Report.

“He told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you’re president’. President Xi told me that, and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that’, but he also said, ‘But I am very patient, and China is very patient’,” Trump said.

Trump and Xi held their first confirmed call of Trump’s second presidential term in June. Trump also said in April that Xi had called him but did not specify when that call took place. Reuters

Australia grants asylum to Hong Kong activist

Ted Hui Chi-fung is shown outside West Kowloon magistrates' courts in Hong Kong, China, in this November 19 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LAM YIK
Ted Hui Chi-fung is shown outside West Kowloon magistrates' courts in Hong Kong, China, in this November 19 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LAM YIK

Hong Kong — Hong Kong prodemocracy activist Ted Hui has been granted asylum in Australia, the former legislator said on Saturday, more than four years after he left Hong Kong, where he faces criminal charges over the 2019 prodemocracy protests.

Hui said he had received written notice from the Australian department of home affairs approving his claim and that his wife, children and parents were also granted visas.

“When people around me say ‘congratulations’ to me, though I politely thank them, I can’t help but feel sad in my heart. How to congratulate a political refugee who misses his hometown?” Hui posted on Facebook.

“If it weren’t for political persecution, I would never have thought of living in a foreign land.” Reuters

Zelensky to join European leaders for meeting with Trump

Merz and Von der Leyen among European leaders to join Washington talks on Monday
World
8 hours ago

Congolese army battles convicted war criminal’s militia

Civil society activist puts the civilian death toll at 19 in heavy clashes over the past week
World
8 hours ago

Legence’s revenue rises as losses widen, IPO filing shows

Blackstone-backed engineering and maintenance service provider reveals losses nearly tripled in the first six months
Companies
7 hours ago

Foreign investors lift US treasuries to record $9.1-trillion in June

Japan remains largest non-US holder of treasuries
World
10 hours ago

Gotta make a deal, Trump tells Ukraine, while war is still on

Russia is ‘a very big power’, US president says after talks in Alaska seen as a Putin win
World
8 hours ago

IDF to help residents out of danger zones ahead of new offensive

Israeli forces already bombarding Gaza City outskirts as residents report heavy aerial and tank fire
World
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hot US producer prices point to inflation ...
World / Americas
2.
Gotta make a deal, Trump tells Ukraine, while war ...
World / Europe
3.
New hope as Trump offers security guarantees ...
World / Europe
4.
DEA boss named ‘emergency police commissioner’ of ...
World / Americas
5.
Foreign investors lift US treasuries to record ...
World

Related Articles

Zelensky to join European leaders for meeting with Trump

World

Congolese army battles convicted war criminal’s militia

World

Legence’s revenue rises as losses widen, IPO filing shows

Companies

Foreign investors lift US treasuries to record $9.1-trillion in June

World

Gotta make a deal, Trump tells Ukraine, while war is still on

World / Europe

IDF to help residents out of danger zones ahead of new offensive

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.