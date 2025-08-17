World briefs: US sues California to block tough emissions standards for trucks

A person walks past a damaged car after rains and floods in Mentougou district, Beijing. Picture: TINGSHU WANG
Beijing — At least nine people died in a flash flood in northern China, state media reported on Sunday, with three others still missing, as the East Asian monsoon continues to unleash atmospheric chaos across the world’s second-largest economy.
The banks of a river running through the grasslands of Inner Mongolia burst at about 2pm GMT (4pm) on Saturday, the report says, washing away 13 campers on the outskirts of Bayannur, an agricultural hub.
A search and rescue operation involving more than 700 people was under way, state news agency Xinhua said. One person has been rescued.
China has suffered weeks of extreme weather since July. Reuters
Modi calls for boycott of US goods amid tax overhaul
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, on August 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALTAF HUSSAIN
New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deepest tax cuts in eight years will strain government revenues but are winning praise from businesses and political pundits who say they will bolster his image in an ongoing trade fight with Washington.
In the biggest tax overhaul since 2017, Modi’s government on Saturday announced sweeping changes to the complex goods and services tax (GST) regime which will make daily essentials and electronics cheaper from October, helping consumers and companies such as Nestlé, Samsung and LG Electronics.
At the same time, in his Independence Day speech on Friday, Modi urged Indians to use more goods made domestically, echoing calls from many of his supporters to boycott US products after Donald Trump hiked tariffs on imports from India to 50% by August 27. Reuters
Trump administration sues over emissions standards
File picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE.
New York — The US government said on Friday it sued California to stop the state from enforcing stringent emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks that President Donald Trump recently declared void.
In complaints filed this week in two federal courts, the US department of justice said federal law pre-empts the California Air Resources Board from enforcing various emissions rules governing heavy-duty trucks and engines.
These include the Clean Truck Partnership, a 2023 initiative with manufacturers designed to advance California’s goal of lowering emissions, while giving the truckmaking industry flexibility to meet emissions requirements. Reuters
Trump administration backtracks on DC takeover
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA
Washington — The US justice department agreed on Friday to scale back President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempted takeover of Washington DC’s police force, in a deal negotiated with city officials at the urging of a federal judge.
Under the accord presented by the two sides, Trump administration lawyers conceded that mayor Muriel Bowser’s appointed police chief, Pamela Smith, would remain in command of the metropolitan police department.
US attorney-general Pam Bondi said on Friday Drug Enforcement Administration head Terry Cole, who she named as the city’s “emergency police commissioner” under Trump’s takeover bid, would act as her “designee” to issue orders to the DC mayor “to provide such services of the metropolitan police department as the attorney-general deems necessary and appropriate”.Reuters
Trump claims Xi ruled out Taiwan invasion ‘for now’
President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Friday Chinese President Xi Jinping told him China would not invade Taiwan while Trump is in office.
Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News, ahead of talks with Russia’s leader over his invasion of Ukraine.
“I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don’t believe there’s any way it’s going to happen as long as I’m here. We’ll see,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News’ Special Report.
“He told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you’re president’. President Xi told me that, and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that’, but he also said, ‘But I am very patient, and China is very patient’,” Trump said.
Trump and Xi held their first confirmed call of Trump’s second presidential term in June. Trump also said in April that Xi had called him but did not specify when that call took place. Reuters
Australia grants asylum to Hong Kong activist
Ted Hui Chi-fung is shown outside West Kowloon magistrates' courts in Hong Kong, China, in this November 19 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LAM YIK
Hong Kong — Hong Kong prodemocracy activist Ted Hui has been granted asylum in Australia, the former legislator said on Saturday, more than four years after he left Hong Kong, where he faces criminal charges over the 2019 prodemocracy protests.
Hui said he had received written notice from the Australian department of home affairs approving his claim and that his wife, children and parents were also granted visas.
“When people around me say ‘congratulations’ to me, though I politely thank them, I can’t help but feel sad in my heart. How to congratulate a political refugee who misses his hometown?” Hui posted on Facebook.
“If it weren’t for political persecution, I would never have thought of living in a foreign land.” Reuters
