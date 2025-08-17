World

Foreign investors lift US treasuries to record $9.1-trillion in June

Japan remains largest non-US holder of treasuries

17 August 2025 - 13:45
by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A trader works on the trading floor at The New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
A trader works on the trading floor at The New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

New York — Foreign holdings of US treasuries rose to record levels in June, topping $9-trillion for a fourth straight month, data from the treasury department showed on Friday.

Holdings of US treasuries climbed to $9.13-trillion in June, up from $9.05-trillion in May. Compared with a year earlier, Treasuries owned by foreigners were up nearly $1-trillion, or 10% higher.

However, on a transaction basis, the US experienced outflows of $5bn after buying roughly $147bn in Treasuries in May, the largest since August 2022. In April, there was an outflow of $40.8bn as President Donald Trump’s back-and-forth tariff policies roiled markets.

Japan remained the largest non-US holder of treasuries, with a record $1.147-trillion in June, up $12.6bn from the previous month’s $1.134-trillion.

UK investors, the second-largest owner of US government debt, raised their pool of treasuries to another record of $858.1bn, up 0.6% from $809.4bn in May.

The UK overtook China as the second-largest non-US holder of treasuries in March. The UK is widely viewed as a custody country, generally a proxy for hedge fund investments. Other countries used by hedge funds for custody services include the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas.

Treasury holdings of China, the third-largest owner of US government debt, were little changed at $756.4bn, compared with $756.3bn in May, which was the lowest since February 2009 when the country’s stock of treasuries dropped to $744.2bn.

China holdings

China’s holdings were way below their largest level of more than $1.3-trillion held in 2012-16. China, the world’s second-largest economy, has been gradually dumping treasuries to bolster its currency, the yuan. Analysts said a slowing Chinese economy, post-Covid challenges and trade barriers have diminished China’s inflows from exports.

Data also showed that other foreign investors in Asia such as Hong Kong and India reduced their cache of treasuries to $242.6bn and $227.4bn, respectively.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, also poured back into US equities, injecting inflows of $163.1bn in June that followed $115.8bn in purchases in May.

Data also showed that the net capital inflow into the US totalled just $77.8bn, down 75% from the revised $318.1bn in May, which was the largest since September 2024. Reuters

DEA boss named ‘emergency police commissioner’ of Washington DC

US attorney-general Pam Bondi issued the directive, after which district attorney-general Brian Schwalb said it was unlawful
World
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will tougher Trump follow through at talks with Putin in Alaska?

Answer could have deep implications for Europe and Nato allies such as Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia
World
2 days ago

Hot US producer prices point to inflation pressures

PPI soars more-than-expected 0.9% as goods and services costs surge; BLS ends data on about 350 indices
World
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump’s 401(k) order raises risk for US retirement savers

Executive order directs regulators to expand access to alternative investments in 401(k) plans, such as crypto or privately owned companies
World
6 days ago

Poorer US consumers seek cheaper meals and bargains

Shoppers across incomes are reining in spending due to Donald Trump’s tariffs, rising interest rates and inflation
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hot US producer prices point to inflation ...
World / Americas
2.
New hope as Trump offers security guarantees ...
World / Europe
3.
DEA boss named ‘emergency police commissioner’ of ...
World / Americas
4.
Blackwater founder and Trump supporter Erik ...
World / Americas
5.
Mozambique’s illegal gold miners lay waste to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

DEA boss named ‘emergency police commissioner’ of Washington DC

World / Americas

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will tougher Trump follow through at talks with Putin in Alaska?

World / Americas

Hot US producer prices point to inflation pressures

World / Americas

Freeze on foreign aid payments: Trump wins appeal in 2-1 decision

World / Americas

White House says Trump-Putin Alaska meeting a ‘listening exercise’

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.