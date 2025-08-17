Congolese army battles convicted war criminal’s militia

An M23 rebel walks on the outskirts of Matanda which is controlled by M23 rebels, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, March 22, 2025. Picture: Zohra Bensemra
Kinshasa — Heavy clashes erupted over the past week between the army of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and a militia founded by a war criminal convicted at the International Criminal Court (ICC) but later released, both sides said. One civil society activist put the civilian death toll at 19.
Thomas Lubanga, from the province of Ituri, told Reuters in March that he was forming the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR) to topple the regional government, creating another potential security threat in war-scarred eastern DRC, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have also seized significant territory. At the time, the group had not launched military operations, he said.
Over the past week, however, the Congolese army said the CPR had attempted multiple attacks and that soldiers had killed 12 of the group’s fighters in two different locations about 30km north of Bunia, the Ituri capital.
A CPR commander, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media, said there were clashes but acknowledged the death of just “one of my men”.
Dieudonne Losa, a civil society activist in Bunia, said on Friday that 19 civilian deaths had been recorded, including 13 elderly women and four young girls. “What is happening north of Bunia is an unacceptable situation,” Losa said.
The ICC secured a conviction against Lubanga in 2012 on charges of recruiting child soldiers and sentenced him to 14 years in prison. He was released in 2020 and President Felix Tshisekedi appointed him to a task force to bring peace to Ituri. But in 2022 he was taken hostage for two months by a rebel group, which he blamed on the government, and he then based himself in Uganda.
It is unclear how many combatants Lubanga might control. UN experts last year accused him of mobilising fighters to support a local militia and M23.
Reuters
