World briefs: Flash flood leaves 46 dead in Indian Kashmir

Scores killed and more than 200 missing in flash flood
A drone view of officials attempting to build a makeshift bridge to reach Dharali village after the bridge connecting it was swept away during landslides in Gangnani, Uttarakhand, India. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Srinagar, India — At least 46 people died and more than 200 were missing following sudden, heavy rain in Indian Kashmir, officials said on Thursday, the second such disaster in the Himalayas in a little over a week.
The incident occurred in Chasoti town of Kishtwar district, a stopover point on a popular pilgrimage route. It comes a little over a week after a heavy flood and mudslide engulfed an entire village in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
The flood washed away a community kitchen and a security post set up in the village, a pit stop along the pilgrimage route to the Machail Mata temple, said one of the officials, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media about the incident. Reuters
BEL 20 hits record high as European stocks rally
Picture: 123RF
Gdansk — Belgium’s blue-chip index, BEL 20, hit a record high of 4,785.27 points on Thursday, surpassing the previous peak set in May 2007, supported by a strong rally in European stocks this year and solid performances from financial institutions like lender KBC and insurer Ageas.
The milestone marks a long-awaited recovery for Belgian equities, which have taken much longer to bounce back than neighbouring markets. France and Germany broke their pre-financial crisis records after 14 and five years, respectively, while Belgium needed nearly two decades to do it.
This prolonged recovery was partly due to the market’s relatively heavy exposure to the financial sector during the 2008 crisis that devastated Dexia and Fortis, which were among Belgium’s largest companies at the time. Reuters
China introduces new K visa for young innovators
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN
Beijing — China will issue a new type of visa — a K visa — to young science and technology talents entering the country, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday, citing amendments to China’s entry and exit administration regulations.
The amended regulations will come into effect on October 1.
The report did not provide details on the requirements for visa application. Reuters
‘Friendly’ China offers aid to Cambodia and Thailand
Picture: SUPPLIED
Beijing — China expressed support for Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their border dispute on Thursday and offered to provide assistance based on the wishes of both nations, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said.
Wang said China supports the Southeast Asian countries in strengthening dialogue and eliminating misunderstandings, adding he hoped they would rebuild mutual trust and restore friendship, according to statements from his ministry.
He met his Thai and Cambodian counterparts separately during the day but also convened a three-way conversation on the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation foreign ministers’ meeting in China’s southwestern Yunnan province, readouts of the three meetings showed.
In their “friendly and candid communication”, Wang said China hoped that the two countries could reopen border crossings as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said. Reuters
Russia unhappy with encrypted WhatsApp’s privacy
The Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Moscow — WhatsApp said Russia was trying to block its services because the social media messaging app owned by Meta Platforms offered people’s right to secure communication, and vowed to continue trying to make encrypted services available in Russia.
Russia has started restricting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.
“WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people’s right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100-million Russian people,” WhatsApp said in a statement. Reuters
South Korea to restructure petrochemical sector
Picture: 123RF
Seoul — South Korea’s government will announce a plan this month to restructure the country’s petrochemical sector, which is in a “grave” situation, industry minister Kim Jung-kwan said on Thursday.
South Korean petrochemical companies must take lessons from the restructuring of the country’s shipbuilding industry in the late 2010s, when ship makers had to liquidate assets and streamline business areas amid a sharp drop in orders, Kim said.
Margins have plunged for petrochemical companies in South Korea and across the globe due to an oversupply of products caused by relentless capacity additions in the last decade, particularly in China, the biggest petrochemical market. Demand has also been sluggish over the last three to four years. Reuters
India seeks stronger ties, mutual respect with US
Picture: SUPPLIED
New Delhi — India said on Thursday that it hoped relations with the US would move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests.
New Delhi is committed to the substantive agenda between the two countries and purchases of military equipment from Washington were making progress as per established procedures, the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson told a weekly media briefing. Reuters
Russia reassures Sahel states on defence co-operation
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GILES CLARKE
Moscow — Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov held talks with his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the ministry said on Thursday, telling them Moscow is prepared to offer comprehensive support to help ensure stability in the Sahel region.
Belousov added that the four-party dialogue format would serve as a key platform for strengthening defence co-operation. After the talks, the participants signed a memorandum of understanding formalising plans to deepen military collaboration.
Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have cut ties with Western nations since military takeovers, turning instead to Russia for support. Reuters
World briefs: Flash flood leaves 46 dead in Indian Kashmir
