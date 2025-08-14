Talks on global plastics treaty at risk of failure

Activists hold a banner in Paris, France, May 27 2023. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA CABRERA
Geneva — Talks to create the world’s first legally binding treaty to tackle plastic pollution are at risk of ending without a deal as countries race to find a potential compromise on the final day of negotiations.
Talks headed into their final hours on Thursday after countries who want an ambitious plastics treaty rejected the text proposed on Wednesday.
States pushing for a comprehensive treaty, including Panama, Kenya, France and Britain, shared frustration that key articles on the full life cycle of plastic pollution from the production of polymers to the disposal of waste, as well as the harm to health, had been removed entirely from the text.
Oil-producing nations are against curbs on the production of virgin plastics derived from petroleum, coal and gas, while others want it to be limited and to have stricter controls over plastic products and hazardous chemicals.
“It’s proving unlikely all countries will be able to bridge their differences,” said Zaynab Sadan of the World Wildlife Fund, adding that agreement was as far away as it had ever been in nearly three years of talks.
Panama described the new draft text as “repulsive” and called for a complete rewrite. Saudi Arabia, which is resisting major curbs, said nothing could be agreed until the treaty’s scope is clearly defined.
More than 1,000 delegates have gathered in Geneva for the sixth round of talks, after a meeting of the intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC-5) in South Korea late last year ended without a deal.
The OECD warns that without intervention, plastic production will triple by 2060, further choking oceans, harming health and worsening climate change.
“It will be very important to spend every single hour of the last day of negotiation finding a good text that can deliver on the promise to end plastic pollution,” said Giulia Carlini, a senior attorney for the environmental health programme of the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL).
General compromise
Norwegian minister of climate and environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, co-chair of the so-called high-ambition countries group, said all parties need to compromise.
“We are willing to discuss all articles, three, six, for example, to be able to create the package that can be good enough for everyone,” he said, pointing to potential openness to re-discussing restrictions on chemicals and production.
“We’re optimistic ... We think this can be really good for our industry, society, and for the environment,” said Ross Eisenberg, president of America’s Plastic Makers, which is part of the American Chemistry Council.
The council, which supports a deal without limits on plastic production, warned that the US might not ratify a treaty containing provisions to ban chemicals or restrict plastic production.
However, Colombian legislator Juan Carlos Loazada said no deal would be better than a watered down deal.
About 300 businesses, including Unilever, have pressed for an ambitious treaty that harmonises rules globally.
“If we don’t get that degree of harmonisation, we risk further fragmentation ... and higher costs,” said Ed Shepherd, senior global sustainability manager at Unilever.
Talks on global plastics treaty at risk of failure
Oil producing nations oppose curbs on virgin plastics sought by so-called high-ambition countries
