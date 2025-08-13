Ivory Coast cuts cocoa export contracts due to poor weather

A farmer holds cocoa beans in Sinfra, Ivory Coast. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
Abijan — Ivory Coast’s Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) has cut to 1.2-million tonnes its export contract sales of the main crop from October to March, down from 1.3-million, two council sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The cocoa sector regulator in the world’s top producer of cocoa beans said the downward revision followed poor weather conditions ahead of the 2025/26 season, set to begin on October 1.
Drought and swollen shoot disease drove higher pod mortality between July and August, a crucial period for setting the size of the next cocoa crop.
“This adjustment will allow us to avoid any defaults,” a CCC official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Four pod counters and three exporters also confirmed to Reuters that they revised downward cocoa production figures last week, after counts proved disappointing.
“The data we received from our counting teams last week confirms what we’ve been seeing since early July,” said a second individual at the regulator, who also sought anonymity.
“The mortality rate of flowers and cherelles continued to rise because the drought worsened.”
In early July, the CCC had already raised concerns about the high mortality of flowers and cherelles on cocoa plantations but had refused to cut export contract volumes, preferring to wait for the August forecasts.
The CCC has already reached 950,000 tonnes of cocoa sold for the 2025/26 season and has only 250,000 tonnes left to sell by the end of September.
Under the CCC’s marketing model, between 70% and 80% of the forecast harvest must be pre-sold to determine an average that will be used to set the guaranteed farmgate price for the coming season.
The CCC said it hoped to complete sales by the end of August or, at the latest, the first week of September, so it could focus on preparing for the campaign opening.
“We are preparing for a difficult campaign because the intermediary crop is not good, which means no carry-over stocks, or at best very poor-quality beans that will be hard to blend,” said the director of an export company based in Abidjan. Reuters
Ivory Coast cuts cocoa export contracts due to poor weather
Drought and swollen shoot disease increased pod mortality between July and August, a crucial period for setting the size of the next crop
Abijan — Ivory Coast’s Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) has cut to 1.2-million tonnes its export contract sales of the main crop from October to March, down from 1.3-million, two council sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The cocoa sector regulator in the world’s top producer of cocoa beans said the downward revision followed poor weather conditions ahead of the 2025/26 season, set to begin on October 1.
Drought and swollen shoot disease drove higher pod mortality between July and August, a crucial period for setting the size of the next cocoa crop.
“This adjustment will allow us to avoid any defaults,” a CCC official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Four pod counters and three exporters also confirmed to Reuters that they revised downward cocoa production figures last week, after counts proved disappointing.
“The data we received from our counting teams last week confirms what we’ve been seeing since early July,” said a second individual at the regulator, who also sought anonymity.
“The mortality rate of flowers and cherelles continued to rise because the drought worsened.”
In early July, the CCC had already raised concerns about the high mortality of flowers and cherelles on cocoa plantations but had refused to cut export contract volumes, preferring to wait for the August forecasts.
The CCC has already reached 950,000 tonnes of cocoa sold for the 2025/26 season and has only 250,000 tonnes left to sell by the end of September.
Under the CCC’s marketing model, between 70% and 80% of the forecast harvest must be pre-sold to determine an average that will be used to set the guaranteed farmgate price for the coming season.
The CCC said it hoped to complete sales by the end of August or, at the latest, the first week of September, so it could focus on preparing for the campaign opening.
“We are preparing for a difficult campaign because the intermediary crop is not good, which means no carry-over stocks, or at best very poor-quality beans that will be hard to blend,” said the director of an export company based in Abidjan. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.