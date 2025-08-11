Kenya seeks funding for $2bn airport expansion after ditching Adani deal

Nairobi — Kenya has invited international development lenders to finance a $2bn expansion of its main airport in Nairobi nine months after it cancelled a deal with India’s Adani Group because its founder was indicted in the US.
The East African nation, seeking new ways to finance infrastructure projects due to sharply rising debt, will also issue a securitised bond for 175bn shillings ($1.36bn) locally and abroad next month for road construction, transport minister Davis Chirchir told reporters on Monday.
Chirchir said the government had “written” to development agencies “to basically tell them there’s an opportunity to build the airport through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, borrowing on its balance sheet.”
The Japan International Co-operation Agency, China Exim, KFW, the European Investment Bank and the African Development Bank had been contacted, Chirchir said.
The airport expansion includes a second runway at the airport and a new terminal building. Chirchir said once the funds were secured, the government would then look for a contractor to carry out the work.
“Instead of bringing concessioning to build the airport, we build the airport that we can concession later,” he said, referring to the difference with the previous plan which would have seen Adani carry out the expansion and then handed a 30-year lease to operate the airport.
That plan was scrapped last year when US authorities indicted Gautam Adani and several executives, alleging they paid bribes to secure Indian power contracts and misled US investors.
The Adani Group has rejected the allegations as “baseless” and said it was co-operating with legal processes.
On the bond issue for road construction, Chirchir said the government would securitise a portion of the fuel levy it charges motorists, adding the bond would be split into two halves for both a local and an offshore listing.
It was too early to say in which foreign market the bond would be sold, Chirchir said.
Kenya seeks funding for $2bn airport expansion after ditching Adani deal
East African nation is looking for new ways to finance infrastructure projects due to sharply rising debt
