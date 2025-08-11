World

Kenya seeks funding for $2bn airport expansion after ditching Adani deal

East African nation is looking for new ways to finance infrastructure projects due to sharply rising debt

11 August 2025 - 14:35
by Duncan Miriri
Picture: 123RF/koharoon
Nairobi — Kenya has invited international development lenders to finance a $2bn expansion of its main airport in Nairobi nine months after it cancelled a deal with India’s Adani Group because its founder was indicted in the US.

The East African nation, seeking new ways to finance infrastructure projects due to sharply rising debt, will also issue a securitised bond for 175bn shillings ($1.36bn) locally and abroad next month for road construction, transport minister Davis Chirchir told reporters on Monday.

Chirchir said the government had “written” to development agencies “to basically tell them there’s an opportunity to build the airport through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, borrowing on its balance sheet.”

The Japan International Co-operation Agency, China Exim, KFW, the European Investment Bank and the African Development Bank had been contacted, Chirchir said.

The airport expansion includes a second runway at the airport and a new terminal building. Chirchir said once the funds were secured, the government would then look for a contractor to carry out the work.

“Instead of bringing concessioning to build the airport, we build the airport that we can concession later,” he said, referring to the difference with the previous plan which would have seen Adani carry out the expansion and then handed a 30-year lease to operate the airport.

That plan was scrapped last year when US authorities indicted Gautam Adani and several executives, alleging they paid bribes to secure Indian power contracts and misled US investors.

The Adani Group has rejected the allegations as “baseless” and said it was co-operating with legal processes.

On the bond issue for road construction, Chirchir said the government would securitise a portion of the fuel levy it charges motorists, adding the bond would be split into two halves for both a local and an offshore listing.

It was too early to say in which foreign market the bond would be sold, Chirchir said.

Reuters

Nedbank to focus on growth points in Africa

Nedbank will play to its strengths in Kenya as part of a renewed African strategy that has seen it pull the plug on its West African interest, after ...
Business
1 day ago

Absa’s Punki Modise joins push against Basel III revolt

Capital rules designed for casino finance are now pricing out classrooms, railways and power grids
Companies
9 hours ago

How to ensure sexual health policies include Africa’s women with disabilities

Poverty, gender inequality, and cultural or legal norms are some of the factors behind a lack of access to sexual health knowledge
Life
16 hours ago

AdvTech lifts presence in Kenya with acquisition of Nairobi academy

The group recently introduced a new executive role to oversee the company’s operations as it expands its international footprint
Companies
4 days ago
