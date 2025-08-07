World briefs: Mahama appoints ally to key defence post

Defence, environment ministers die in chopper crash
Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
Accra — Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has asked finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson to act as defence minister after the latter was among several who died in a military helicopter crash, the president’s office said on Thursday.
The helicopter was flying to gold mining town Obuasi with five officials including defence minister Edward Omane Boamah and environment, science & technology minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and three air force crew on board when it crashed.
None survived, and Ghanaian authorities did not immediately give an explanation for what might have caused the crash.
Forson was tapped to serve as finance minister in January after Mahama returned to power. Reuters
Trump wants all Middle East under Abraham Accords
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was important that Middle Eastern countries joined the Abraham Accords, saying it will ensure peace in the region.
“Now that the nuclear arsenal being ‘created’ by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote in a social media post.
As part of the Abraham Accords, signed during Trump’s first term in office, four Muslim-majority countries agreed to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel after US mediation. Efforts to expand the accords have been complicated by a soaring death toll and starvation in Gaza.Reuters
Slight uptick in US unemployment claims
A worker engages in the manufacturing of microphones at a factory. Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA
Washington — The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits ticked higher last week, though the labour market was largely stable.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 226,000 for the week ended August 2, the labour department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 221,000 claims for the latest week.
The labour market has slowed, with government data last week showing far fewer jobs were created in July than economists had expected as uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s tariffs left businesses wary of adding workers.
Moreover, employment gains in the previous two months were revised lower by nearly 260,000, a stunning reversal that prompted Trump to fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in a move that rattled investors and economists already anxious about the eroding quality of official US economic data. Reuters
Angola recovers $200m collateral from JPMorgan
A view of the exterior of the JPMorgan Chase corporate headquarters in New York City, New York, US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Luanda — Angola got back $200m of collateral in May that it had to post to JPMorgan earlier in the year, the finance ministry said, after the price of its bond rebounded, easing pressure on its finances.
JPMorgan and Angola agreed in December a $1bn, one-year derivative contract known as a total return swap backed by $1.9bn in its government dollar bonds.
In early April, JPMorgan demanded extra security from the oil exporting country after a sharp oil price decline in the wake of tariff turmoil hit the value of Angolan bonds provided as collateral.
“The improvement in the price of Angola’s Eurobonds has a positive impact, allowing the amount paid in compliance with the margin call to be returned to the state. This refund has already taken place,” the finance ministry said, adding that it received the cash in May. JPMorgan declined to comment. Reuters
Five tourists in suspension bridge disaster in China
The aftermath of a suspension bridge collapse in Yili, Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, China, is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video on date given as August 6 2025. Picture: SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS
Beijing — Five people were killed after a cable on a suspension bridge snapped in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region, causing them to fall off the bridge, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.
The incident, which took place at 10.18pm GMT on Wednesday in a sightseeing area in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, injured a further 24 people, Xinhua said.
The scenic area has been closed while the incident is being investigated, Xinhua said. Reuters
Cambodia and Thailand bow to border inspections
Delegates pose for a group photo ahead of the extraordinary general border vommittee to discuss their border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur, on August 7 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN
Kuala Lumpur — Cambodia and Thailand’s top defence officials agreed on Thursday to allow observers from the ASEAN regional bloc to inspect disputed border areas and help ensure hostilities do not resume following a violent five-day conflict that ended in a ceasefire late in July.
The Southeast Asian neighbours saw the worst fighting in over a decade last month, including exchanges of artillery fire and jet fighter bombing runs that claimed at least 43 lives and displaced more than 300,000 people on both sides of the border.
Fighting continued despite diplomatic interventions from China and Malaysia, chair of the regional bloc ASEAN, both calling for restraint. Reuters
Executed ‘Mossad spy’ was Iranian nuclear scientist
The Iranian flag. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Dubai — Rouzbeh Vadi, who state media said was executed on Wednesday for giving information on Iran’s nuclear programme to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, was himself a nuclear scientist, state broadcaster IRIB said on Thursday.
The judiciary’s news outlet Mizan had said on Wednesday that Vadi was convicted of spying for Israel and passing on information about a nuclear scientist killed in Israel’s June air strikes on the Islamic Republic.
“Key facilities were Fordow and Natanz (uranium enrichment plants), for which I sent information. I told them I knew this and that about Fordow, they (Mossad agent) told me to send everything,” Vadi said in what IRIB described as a confession video it ran on the air. Reuters
Trump calls on ‘highly conflicted’ Intel CEO to resign
Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan speaks at the company's annual manufacturing technology conference in San Jose. Picture: REUTERS/LAURE ANDRILLON
Washington — President Donald Trump on Thursday called for new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to immediately resign, saying he is “highly conflicted” after questions arose about his ties to Chinese firms.
“There is no other solution to this problem,” he said in a Truth Social post.
Intel shares were down 3.8%, extending premarket declines.
Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
In April, Reuters reported Tan — himself or through venture funds he has founded or operates — has invested in hundreds of Chinese companies, some of which are linked to the Chinese military.
The Intel CEO invested at least $200m in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms between March 2012 and December 2024. Reuters
Germany industrial output at its lowest since 2020
Employees work at a factory in Unterluess, Germany. Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS
Gdansk — Germany’s industrial output fell in June to its lowest level since the pandemic in 2020, extending last year’s declines amid weakening foreign demand and increasing competition from China, while exports rose more than expected, data showed on Thursday.
Industrial output dropped 1.9% month-on-month, the federal statistics office said, exceeding the 0.5% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Production reached its lowest point since May 2020, when the pandemic triggered a sharp contraction, the office added.
A three-month comparison showed a 1.0% decline in production in the second quarter, marking a return to levels last seen in the first half of 2020. Reuters
Warning as low prices, tariffs hit Japan’s steelmakers
A man walks past the signboard of Kobe Steel at the group's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo — Kobe Steel, Japan’s No 3 steelmaker, on Thursday reported a 3% fall in quarterly crude steel output due to lower prices and the potential effect of US tariffs on car production, similar to declines at Nippon Steel and JFE Holdings.
With the US tariff risk looming, Japan’s Iron and Steel Federation has warned domestic crude steel output could fall below 80-million tonnes this year versus 84-million tonnes a year ago. That would be the lowest since the 67-million tonnes produced in 1968, the federation said.
The latest pressure comes as Japan’s top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa pressed the US to swiftly implement an agreed cut to auto tariffs during a meeting this week with US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington.
Japan is also grappling with a surge in cheap steel exports from top producer China, which is dragging down prices and prompting countries, including Japan, to consider protective trade measures. Reuters
India’s Modi doubles down in face of Trump salvos
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he will not compromise the interests of the country’s farmers even if he has to pay a heavy price for it, in his first comments after US President Donald Trump’s salvo of a 50% tariff on Indian goods.
Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on the South Asian nation on Thursday, taking the total levy on Indian goods being exported to the US to 50% — among the highest levied on any US trading partner.
“For us, our farmers’ welfare is supreme,” Modi said in a function in New Delhi. “India will never compromise on the wellbeing of its farmers, dairy (sector) and fishermen. And I know personally I will have to pay a heavy price for it,” he said.
The new tariff, effective from August 28, was to penalise India for its purchase of Russian oil, Trump has said. India’s foreign ministry has said the decision was “extremely unfortunate,” and that “India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.” Reuters
Tariff truce: China’s exports beat July forecasts
Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Beijing — China’s exports beat forecasts in July, as manufacturers made the most of a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington to ship goods, especially to Southeast Asia, ahead of tougher US duties targeting transshipment.
Global traders and investors are waiting to see whether the world’s two largest economies can agree on a durable trade deal by August 12 or if global supply chains will again be upended by the return of import levies exceeding 100%.
US President Donald Trump is pursuing further tariffs, including a 40% duty on goods rerouted to the US via transit hubs that took effect on Thursday, as well as a 100% levy on chips and pharmaceutical products, and an additional 25% tax on goods from countries that buy Russian oil.
China’s exports rose 7.2% year-on-year in July, customs data showed on Thursday, beating a forecast 5.4% increase in a Reuters poll and accelerating from June’s 5.8% growth. Reuters
Bank of England cuts rate to 4% in 5-4 vote
Russia says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet soon
Poorer US consumers seek cheaper meals and bargains
Fed policymakers back rate cuts amid cooling economy, job market
UK regulator finds no evidence of bullying at Prince Harry’s African charity
White House drafts order against banks as Trump claims bias
US-India relations hit new low as Trump imposes extra 25% tariff on Indian goods
