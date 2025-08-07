World

Trump names Stephen Miran to fill open spot on Fed board

Trump ally and Council of Economic Advisers chair supports a sweeping overhaul of Fed governance

07 August 2025 - 23:03
by Jasper Ward
The US Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would nominate Council of Economic Advisers chair Stephen Miran to serve as a Federal Reserve governor.

Miran would fill the position opened by Fed governor Adriana Kugler’s surprise resignation announced last week, as she returns to her tenured professorship at Georgetown University.

The term expires January 31 2026 and is subject to approval by the Senate.

Trump said the White House continues to search for someone to serve in the 14-year Fed board seat that opens February 1.

Miran has advocated for a far-reaching overhaul of Fed governance that would include shortening board member terms, putting them under the clear control of the president, and ending the “revolving door” between the executive branch and the Fed.

If confirmed, Miran would bring a strong defender of Trump’s economic agenda into the Fed.  

Trump has unsuccessfully pushed the Fed to cut rates. Miran, if confirmed by the Senate, would have one of 12 votes on monetary policy at the Fed, which voted 9-2 last month to keep rates steady.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: We can but hope the Reserve Bank’s forecast is right

As always with economists, views are at odds and not everyone agrees with the Reserve Bank’s scenarios
Opinion
1 day ago

Fed policymakers back rate cuts amid cooling economy, job market

Fed officials see two rate cuts this year with an eye on tariffs
World
1 day ago

PATRICE RASSOU: Interest rates head in different directions in SA and the US

The Federal Reserve chair is castigated for not cutting rates while SA rates are set for further declines
Opinion
3 days ago

Federal Reserve holds rates steady despite pressure from Trump

Committee votes 9-2 to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range
World
1 week ago
