International business briefs: Shopify forecasts Q3 revenue above estimates

06 August 2025 - 16:58
by Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Shopify’s AI upgrades boost demand for e-commerce

Bengaluru — Shopify forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Wednesday, as its AI features and platform upgrades boosted demand for its e-commerce services despite tariff-related uncertainty pressuring retail businesses.

US listed shares of the company surged nearly 10% in premarket trading.

Shopify expects revenue to rise mid-to-high twenties percentage rate in the current quarter, while analysts on average estimated a rise of 21.54%, according to data compiled by LSEG.

For the second quarter, Shopify reported revenue of $2.68bn, up 31% from last year and above analysts’ average estimate of $2.55bn. Reuters

NYT bets on growth through bundled offerings

The New York Times logo. Picture: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS
Bengaluru — The New York Times forecast third-quarter subscription revenue growth above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, betting on adding more customers through its bundled offerings.

The NYT has been bundling its core news offerings with lifestyle-focused products such as Wirecutter, sports website The Athletic, and games, including Wordle, to enhance subscriber engagement and diversify revenue streams.

The publisher also offers a wide array of popular podcasts, including The Daily and The Ezra Klein Show, and newsletters such as The Morning and DealBook.

The New York Times entered into a multiyear agreement with Amazon in May, marking the publisher’s first licensing deal specifically focused on generative AI technology.

The publisher expects subscription revenue growth to be between 8% and 10%, compared with analysts’ average estimates of a 7.3% rise, according to data compiled by LSEG. Reuters

 

Russia’s total wealth fund assets drop to $159.8bn 

Russian President Vladimir Putin travels on a Raptor patrol boat in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 27 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DANICHEV/REUTERS
Moscow — Liquid assets in Russia’s national wealth fund (NWF) fell to $48.3bn or 1.8% of projected GDP as of August 1, from $52.6bn or 1.9% of GDP in the previous month, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Total assets in the wealth fund fell to the equivalent of $159.8bn as of August 1 from $166.8bn as of July 1, the finance ministry said. Reuters

 

Claire’s files for bankruptcy amid spending slowdown

Picture: SUPPLIED
Bengaluru — Fashion jewellery retailer Claire’s filed for bankruptcy protection in the US on Wednesday, its second bankruptcy filing after 2018, a court document showed, highlighting a slowdown in consumer spending, leading to lower sales.

The US-based firm listed its estimated assets and liabilities each between $1bn and $10bn in a filing with the US bankruptcy court in Delaware.

The retailer, backed by Elliott Management and Monarch Alternative Capital, operates more than 2,750 stores across 17 countries in North America and Europe, according to its website.

Founded in the 1961 in Chicago, Claire’s sells necklaces, bracelets and accessories including headphones and soft toys.

The jewellery retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2018, and filed to go public for the second time in late 2021 after its failed attempt to list in 2013.

Claire’s formally withdrew its IPO plans for the second time in June 2023, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Reuters

 

Honda’s Q1 profit falls 50% as yen, tariffs take toll

Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Tokyo — Honda Motor reported a 50% drop in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, as a stronger yen and the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs took a toll on its results.

Japan’s second-biggest carmaker said quarterly operating profit totalled ¥244.2bn ($1.66bn) in the April-June period, compared to the average estimate of ¥311.7bn in a poll of seven analysts by LSEG. Reuters

 

German firms brace for EU-US trade burdens

Employees work at a factory in Unterluess, Germany. Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS
Berlin — Nearly 60% of German companies expect the EU’s trade deal with the US to create more burdens for them through higher tariffs and more bureaucracy, a survey said on Wednesday.

That number rises to 74% for companies with a direct US business, according to a flash survey by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) of about 3,500 firms.

In contrast, 37% do not foresee any effect, while only 5% expect economic relief as a result of the deal that will provide for 15% tariffs on most EU goods starting Thursday. Reuters

 

Snap sinks as ad glitch, competition stalls growth

The Snapchat app. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Snap shares plummeted nearly 21.5% in early trading on Wednesday as a weak quarter and mounting competition underscored the company's struggle to keep pace with AI-driven peers.

Advertisers have been curtailing marketing budgets amid economic uncertainty and leaning towards bigger platforms like TikTok and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. That, and a glitch in Snap’s ad-buying platform that resulted in ads being delivered at discounted rates contributed to its slowest quarterly revenue growth in over a year. Though it aligned with estimates, it is a far cry from the brisk double-digit growth the company logged over the past five quarters.

If losses hold, Snap is poised to shed nearly $3.24bn in market value.  Reuters

