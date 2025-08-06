Chinese nationals arrested in US for illegally shipping Nvidia chips to China

The H100, Nvidia's latest GPU optimised to handle large AI models used to create text, computer code, images, video or audio, is seen in Santa Clara, California on September 2022. Picture: NVIDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
New York — Two Chinese nationals in California were arrested and charged with illegally shipping tens of millions of dollars’ worth of AI chips to China, including Nvidia H100s, the US justice department said on Tuesday.
Chuan Geng of Pasadena, and Shiwei Yang of El Monte, exported the advanced Nvidia chips and other technology to China from October 2022 through July 2025 without the required licences from the US commerce department, the justice department said, citing an affidavit filed with the complaint.
According to the affidavit, Geng and Yang’s El Monte-based company, ALX Solutions, was founded in 2022, shortly after the US imposed sweeping export controls on technology to China to slow Beijing’s military modernisation and began to require licences for the chips. China opposed the US move as harming normal trade.
More than 20 shipments from ALX went to shipping and freight forwarding companies in Singapore and Malaysia, which are often used as transshipment points for illegal goods to China, a federal agent, who works for the commerce department, said in the affidavit.
ALX received a $1m payment from a China-based company in January 2024 and other payments from companies in Hong Kong and China, not from the freight forwarding companies, the agent said.
Singapore customer
Nvidia H100s are advanced chips that can be used to train large language models and many other applications.
Records show that from at least August 2023 to July 2024, ALX Solutions bought more than 200 Nvidia H100 chips from San Jose, California-based server maker Super Micro Computer, declaring that the customers were in Singapore and Japan, the agent said.
On one 2023 invoice valued at $28,453,855, ALX said the customer was in Singapore, but a US export control officer in Singapore could not verify the chips arrived in the country and the company did not exist at the listed location, the document says.
Diverted products
“This case demonstrates that smuggling is a non-starter,” a Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement. “We primarily sell our products to well-known partners ... who help us ensure that all sales comply with US export control rules.”
Diverted products have “no service, support or updates,” the statement added.
Super Micro said in a statement it was “firmly committed to compliance with all US export control regulations.” It said it did not comment on ongoing legal matters, but co-operated with authorities in any such proceedings.
Geng and Yang appeared in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, the justice department said. Geng, a permanent resident, was released on $250,000 bond. Yang, who overstayed her visa, has a detention hearing on August 12.
Lawyers for the defendants did not respond to requests for comment.
Reuters
