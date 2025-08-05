World briefs: Zelensky in ‘productive’ talks with Trump

The Hugo Boss logo and their website shop are seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Cologne — Hugo Boss beat quarterly profit expectations on Tuesday despite warning of weak global demand, and said it would be only slightly affected by US tariffs as it has lower exposure to the US than many rivals.
Shares in the German fashion group rose 7% to their highest level in five months, after falling 9% this year by Monday’s close.
The company warned of persistently weak consumer sentiment globally and said demand in China remained subdued, but it confirmed its outlook for 2025.
It expects a low double-digit million euro hit to its gross margins from tariffs on imports into the US, which account for 15% of group sales, CFO Yves Mueller said in a media call. Reuters
Trump plans ‘small tariff’ on pharmaceutical imports
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA
Washington — President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US would be initially putting a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports before increasing the rate in a year or so.
“In one year, one and a half years maximum, it’s going to go to 150% and then it’s going to go to 250% because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country,” Trump told CNBC in an interview.
He did not say what the initial tariff rate on pharmaceuticals would be.
Trump said he would also announce tariffs on semiconductors and chips in the “next week or so” without elaborating. Reuters
Zelensky in ‘productive’ talks with US president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: DURSUN AYDEMIR/ANADOLU/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he had had a “productive” conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump that covered ending the war, sanctions on Russia and the finalisation of a US-Ukraine drone deal.
Trump, who has signalled frustration with Vladimir Putin in recent weeks, has given the Russian president until August 8 to make peace in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions.
“President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities,” Zelensky wrote on X, referring to intensifying drone and missile attacks.
He added that Ukraine was also ready to conclude a deal with the US on the production of Ukrainian drones that would amount to “one of the strongest agreements”. Ukraine is increasingly seeking financing and investment from its foreign partners to bolster its burgeoning domestic arms industry. Reuters
Japan to build warships for Australia in $6.5bn deal
The guided-missile destroyer is shown at an undisclosed location in this handout picture. Picture: REUTERS
Sydney/Tokyo — Japan clinched a landmark A$10bn ($6.5bn) deal on Tuesday to build warships for Australia, marking Tokyo’s most consequential defence sale since ending a military export ban in 2014 as it steps away from postwar pacifism to counter China.
Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will supply the Royal Australian Navy with three, upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates built in Japan from 2029. Eight more frigates will be built in Australia.
Designed to hunt submarines, strike surface ships and provide air defence, the highly automated warships can be operated by just 90 sailors, half the crew of Australia’s ageing Anzac-class frigates.
Australia plans to deploy the ships to defend critical maritime trade routes and its northern approaches in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, where China’s military footprint is expanding. Reuters
Lebanon’s cabinet meets to discuss Hezbollah’s arms
Beirut — Lebanon’s cabinet met Tuesday to discuss Hezbollah’s arsenal, after Washington ramped up pressure on ministers to publicly commit to disarming the Iran-backed group and amid fears Israel could intensify strikes if they fail to do so.
It was the first time the cabinet discussed the fate of Hezbollah’s weapons — unimaginable when the group was at the zenith of its power just two years ago.
Pressure from the US and Hezbollah’s domestic rivals for the group to relinquish its arms has spiked after last year’s war with Israel, which killed Hezbollah’s top leaders and thousands of fighters and destroyed much of its rocket arsenal. Reuters
Bangladeshis celebrate ‘second liberation’
Coloured smoke billows as people attend celebrations marking the one-year anniversary of student-led protests that led to the ousting of Bangladeshi then-Prime-Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Manik Mia Avenue, outside the parliament building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN
Dhaka — Thousands of exultant Bangladeshis gathered in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary on Tuesday of the mass protests that toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as the interim government unveiled a symbolic road map promising democratic reform.
Rallies, concerts and prayer sessions were held in the capital as people in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation celebrated what they called the country’s “second liberation”.
The events culminated with Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus formally reading out the “July Declaration” — a 28-point document that seeks to give constitutional recognition to the 2024 student-led uprising, sparked by economic woes and repression, that forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5.
“The people of Bangladesh express their desire that the student-people uprising of 2024 will get proper state and constitutional recognition,” said Yunus, the de facto prime minister who heads the interim government installed after Hasina’s ouster, as representatives of political parties looked on.
“The July Declaration will feature in the schedule of the reformed constitution as framed by the government formed through the next national election,” he said. Reuters
Scores missing after flash flood in northern India
Houses are partially buried by a mudslide, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS
Bengaluru — More than 50 people were missing after a village was washed away in flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, the NDTV news channel said on Tuesday.
Visuals on local TV channels showed flood waters surging down a mountain and crashing into a hamlet at the foothills, sweeping away houses and a road in the town of Uttarkashi in the Himalayas.
There was likely to be damage because of an increase in water levels in the Harsil area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand police said in a post on X, asking residents to stay away from rivers. Reuters
Trump mulls Fed appointment as governor steps
Federal Reserve governor Adriana Kugler. Picture: KYLIE COOPER/REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would “shortly" announce his pick for an open seat on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors and possibly his nominee for Fed chair as well.
In a CNBC interview Trump called it a “pleasant surprise" that Fed governor Adriana Kugler had decided to leave her seat now instead of when her term ends in January, a move that appears to have accelerated Trump’s decision on who to appoint to an open seat on the Fed board with possible plans to promote that person to the top policymaking role when Fed chair Jerome Powell’s term ends in May. The president has been critical of Powell for not cutting interest rates
“It’ll be one of four people," Trump said, adding that he considered both economic adviser Kevin Hassett and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh as “very good" possibilities. Reuters
