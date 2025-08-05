World

World briefs: Zelensky in ‘productive’ talks with Trump

Hugo Boss shrugs off tariffs amid low US exposure, and Trump plans ‘small tariff’ on pharmaceutical imports

05 August 2025 - 18:44
by Reuters
Hugo Boss shrugs off tariffs amid low US exposure

The Hugo Boss logo and their website shop are seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
The Hugo Boss logo and their website shop are seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cologne — Hugo Boss beat quarterly profit expectations on Tuesday despite warning of weak global demand, and said it would be only slightly affected by US tariffs as it has lower exposure to the US than many rivals.

Shares in the German fashion group rose 7% to their highest level in five months, after falling 9% this year by Monday’s close.

The company warned of persistently weak consumer sentiment globally and said demand in China remained subdued, but it confirmed its outlook for 2025.

It expects a low double-digit million euro hit to its gross margins from tariffs on imports into the US, which account for 15% of group sales, CFO Yves Mueller said in a media call. Reuters

Trump plans ‘small tariff’ on pharmaceutical imports

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA

Washington — President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US would be initially putting a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports before increasing the rate in a year or so.

“In one year, one and a half years maximum, it’s going to go to 150% and then it’s going to go to 250% because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country,” Trump told CNBC in an interview.

He did not say what the initial tariff rate on pharmaceuticals would be.

Trump said he would also announce tariffs on semiconductors and chips in the “next week or so” without elaborating. Reuters

Zelensky in ‘productive’ talks with US president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: DURSUN AYDEMIR/ANADOLU/GETTY IMAGES
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: DURSUN AYDEMIR/ANADOLU/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he had had a “productive” conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump that covered ending the war, sanctions on Russia and the finalisation of a US-Ukraine drone deal.

Trump, who has signalled frustration with Vladimir Putin in recent weeks, has given the Russian president until August 8 to make peace in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions.

“President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities,” Zelensky wrote on X, referring to intensifying drone and missile attacks.

He added that Ukraine was also ready to conclude a deal with the US on the production of Ukrainian drones that would amount to “one of the strongest agreements”. Ukraine is increasingly seeking financing and investment from its foreign partners to bolster its burgeoning domestic arms industry. Reuters

Japan to build warships for Australia in $6.5bn deal

The guided-missile destroyer is shown at an undisclosed location in this handout picture. Picture: REUTERS
The guided-missile destroyer is shown at an undisclosed location in this handout picture. Picture: REUTERS

Sydney/Tokyo — Japan clinched a landmark A$10bn ($6.5bn) deal on Tuesday to build warships for Australia, marking Tokyo’s most consequential defence sale since ending a military export ban in 2014 as it steps away from postwar pacifism to counter China.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will supply the Royal Australian Navy with three, upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates built in Japan from 2029. Eight more frigates will be built in Australia.

Designed to hunt submarines, strike surface ships and provide air defence, the highly automated warships can be operated by just 90 sailors, half the crew of Australia’s ageing Anzac-class frigates.

Australia plans to deploy the ships to defend critical maritime trade routes and its northern approaches in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, where China’s military footprint is expanding. Reuters

Lebanon’s cabinet meets to discuss Hezbollah’s arms

Beirut — Lebanon’s cabinet met Tuesday to discuss Hezbollah’s arsenal, after Washington ramped up pressure on ministers to publicly commit to disarming the Iran-backed group and amid fears Israel could intensify strikes if they fail to do so.

It was the first time the cabinet discussed the fate of Hezbollah’s weapons — unimaginable when the group was at the zenith of its power just two years ago. 

Pressure from the US and Hezbollah’s domestic rivals for the group to relinquish its arms has spiked after last year’s war with Israel, which killed Hezbollah’s top leaders and thousands of fighters and destroyed much of its rocket arsenal. Reuters

 

Bangladeshis celebrate ‘second liberation’

Coloured smoke billows as people attend celebrations marking the one-year anniversary of student-led protests that led to the ousting of Bangladeshi then-Prime-Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Manik Mia Avenue, outside the parliament building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN
Coloured smoke billows as people attend celebrations marking the one-year anniversary of student-led protests that led to the ousting of Bangladeshi then-Prime-Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Manik Mia Avenue, outside the parliament building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN

Dhaka — Thousands of exultant Bangladeshis gathered in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary on Tuesday of the mass protests that toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as the interim government unveiled a symbolic road map promising democratic reform.

Rallies, concerts and prayer sessions were held in the capital as people in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation celebrated what they called the country’s “second liberation”.

The events culminated with Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus formally reading out the “July Declaration” — a 28-point document that seeks to give constitutional recognition to the 2024 student-led uprising, sparked by economic woes and repression, that forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5.

“The people of Bangladesh express their desire that the student-people uprising of 2024 will get proper state and constitutional recognition,” said Yunus, the de facto prime minister who heads the interim government installed after Hasina’s ouster, as representatives of political parties looked on.

“The July Declaration will feature in the schedule of the reformed constitution as framed by the government formed through the next national election,” he said. Reuters

Scores missing after flash flood in northern India

Houses are partially buried by a mudslide, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS
Houses are partially buried by a mudslide, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS

Bengaluru — More than 50 people were missing after a village was washed away in flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, the NDTV news channel said on Tuesday.

Visuals on local TV channels showed flood waters surging down a mountain and crashing into a hamlet at the foothills, sweeping away houses and a road in the town of Uttarkashi in the Himalayas.

There was likely to be damage because of an increase in water levels in the Harsil area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand police said in a post on X, asking residents to stay away from rivers. Reuters

 

Trump mulls Fed appointment as governor steps

Federal Reserve governor Adriana Kugler. Picture: KYLIE COOPER/REUTERS
Federal Reserve governor Adriana Kugler. Picture: KYLIE COOPER/REUTERS

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would “shortly" announce his pick for an open seat on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors and possibly his nominee for Fed chair as well.

In a CNBC interview Trump called it a “pleasant surprise" that Fed governor Adriana Kugler had decided to leave her seat now instead of when her term ends in January, a move that appears to have accelerated Trump’s decision on who to appoint to an open seat on the Fed board with possible plans to promote that person to the top policymaking role when Fed chair Jerome Powell’s term ends in May. The president has been critical of Powell for not cutting interest rates

“It’ll be one of four people," Trump said, adding that he considered both economic adviser Kevin Hassett and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh as “very good" possibilities. Reuters 

Israel considers full takeover as more Gazans die of hunger

Palestinian official says threat may be a tactic to pressure Hamas into concessions
World
3 hours ago

Threat to arrest Texas Democrats dodging redistricting vote

Texas governor on the warpath over exodus of more than 50 Democrats trying to block Republican plan
World
3 hours ago

India slams EU, US for hypocrisy over Russian oil trade criticism amid tariff threats

‘It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia’
World
3 hours ago

Autopilot verdict imperils Musk’s robotaxi ambitions

Tesla could battle to convince state regulators its technology is road-ready, legal experts say
World
5 hours ago

Gates Foundation to invest $2.5bn in ‘long ignored’ women’s health issues

First big investment since Gates announced earlier this year he would give away his $200bn fortune by 2045
World
1 day ago

US links federal disaster aid to support for Israel

The requirement, which applies to aid worth $1.9bn, says states cannot withdraw business from Israel
World
1 day ago

Ivory Coast vows to find new buyers for its cocoa as 15% Trump tariff looms

World’s biggest cocoa producer exports up to 300,000 metric tons of cocoa beans to the US each year
World
1 day ago
