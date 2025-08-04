Supreme Court’s car loan ruling boosts British banks

A sign hangs outside a Lloyds Bank branch in London on February 21 2017. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE/FILE
London — Shares in British lenders surged on Monday after a Supreme Court ruling on motor finance claims last week went largely in their favour, though it still left banks facing billions of pounds of potential compensation claims collectively.
Lloyds Banking Group shares jumped 7%, on track for the biggest daily gain in three years, while specialist Close Brothers’ stock was up 21%.
Barclays, a smaller player in the market, gained 2.3%, while Bank of Ireland and Santander — both exposed through their UK arms — gained 3% and 2.3%, respectively.
Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Sunday it would consult on a redress scheme for motorists claiming to have been overcharged, estimating the total bill could be £9bn-£18bn.
However, that cost is likely to be substantially lower than analysts’ early estimates of more than £30bn, after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that had widened the scope of valid claims.
FirstRand
Banking analysts at RBC said they expected the cost to come in at £11.5bn, leaving several banks under-provisioned and potentially needing to set aside more cash, but less than the market had expected.
Lloyds said on Monday it would keep under review its £1.2bn provision for motor finance claims and that any change was “unlikely to be material.”
Close Brothers, which had previously set aside £165m, made no mention of its provision but said it would engage with the FCA on its consultation.
SA bank FirstRand, which mounted the Supreme Court appeal alongside Close Brothers, said it may need to update its own provision after the judgment.
"(The judgment) has taken the worst case scenario off the table,” said Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital.
He said lenders would likely still face some claims if consumers could prove they had been treated unfairly.
M&A activity
Lloyds, Close Brothers, Barclays, Santander and Bank of Ireland had previously set aside nearly £2bn between them.
“We expect this move to accelerate mergers & acquisitions activity due to some lenders having decreased risk appetite but also because of (some) unused provision amounts,” said Hyder Jumabhoy, partner at law firm White & Case.
The FCA said on Sunday it would launch a consultation on its redress scheme by early October. Car loans dating back to 2007 would possibly qualify for redress.
