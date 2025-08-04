Gates Foundation to invest $2.5bn in ‘long ignored’ women’s health issues

London — The Gates Foundation will spend $2.5bn by 2030 on women’s health, it said on Monday, with founder Bill Gates saying the area, including conditions from pre-eclampsia to menopause, had been neglected for too long.
The investment is among its first big commitments since Gates announced earlier this year that he would give away his $200bn fortune by 2045. It is about one-third more than the Foundation spent on women’s and maternal health over the last five years.
“Women’s health continues to be ignored, underfunded and sidelined. Too many women still die from preventable causes or live in poor health,” Gates said in a statement. “That must change.”
The work will look at deeply under-researched areas that affect hundreds of millions of women in both high- and low-income countries, from pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes to heavy menstrual bleeding, endometriosis and menopause.
Investment will focus on five key areas: obstetric care and maternal immunisation; maternal health and nutrition; gynaecological and menstrual health; contraceptive innovation; and sexually transmitted infection.
The aim is to kick-start research, develop products and ensure equitable access to them worldwide.
The foundation’s head of gender equality, Dr Anita Zaidi, said the field had been held back in part because of bias and a lack of data on key issues, such as how drugs cross into the uterus.
“If you look at the literature, there may be only 10 women who’ve been studied, ever,” she told Reuters. “We don’t even have the answers to these basic questions.”
Just 1% of the healthcare research and innovation spend went to female-specific conditions beyond cancer, a 2021 analysis by McKinsey & Co found.
Zaidi acknowledged that the $2.5bn was a “drop in the bucket” compared with what was needed and called on others to step in, including the private sector, philanthropists and governments.
Philanthropist Melinda French Gates has also invested in women’s health since leaving the foundation last year.
Gates Foundation to invest $2.5bn in ‘long ignored’ women’s health issues
First big investment since Gates announced earlier this year he would give away his $200bn fortune by 2045
Reuters
