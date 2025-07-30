The Klyuchevskoy volcano before it erupted. Image: Yuri Demyanchuk
Moscow— The Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula began erupting after Wednesday’s powerful earthquake in the Pacific, a geological monitoring service said.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the Russian Academy of Sciences’ United Geophysical Service said: “A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions.”
Located about 450km north of the regional capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Klyuchevskoy is one of the world’s highest volcanoes.
It has erupted several times in recent years.
Wednesday’s 8.8 magnitude quake off Kamchatka damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region, but no fatalities were reported.
Volcano in Russia’s far east erupts after earthquake
