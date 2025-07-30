World

Volcano in Russia’s far east erupts after earthquake

Located about 450km north of the regional capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Klyuchevskoy is one of the world’s highest volcanoes

30 July 2025 - 15:34
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Klyuchevskoy volcano before it erupted. Image: Yuri Demyanchuk
The Klyuchevskoy volcano before it erupted. Image: Yuri Demyanchuk

Moscow— The Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula began erupting after Wednesday’s powerful earthquake in the Pacific, a geological monitoring service said.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Russian Academy of Sciences’ United Geophysical Service said: “A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions.”

Located about 450km north of the regional capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Klyuchevskoy is one of the world’s highest volcanoes.

It has erupted several times in recent years.

Wednesday’s 8.8 magnitude quake off Kamchatka damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region, but no fatalities were reported.

Reuters

Tsunami warning sounded after powerful quake in Russia

The magnitude 8.8 earthquake has triggered 4m waves and sparked evacuation orders across the Pacific
World
10 hours ago

Second volcano eruption in two days forces Bali to cancel some flights

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia first erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash 11km high
World
1 month ago

China’s neighbours fret as new mega-dam project gets under way

Downstream neighbours worry about water security
World
1 week ago

World briefs: Typhoon Wipha batters Hong Kong

Cypriots mark 51st anniversary of Turkish invasion, and Iran agrees to talks on nuclear plans
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump says he may not attend G20 summit in SA
World / Americas
2.
US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has ...
World / Europe
3.
Tsunami warning sounded after powerful quake in ...
World
4.
Ghana axes $1.2bn local bauxite deal in favour of ...
World / Americas
5.
Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.