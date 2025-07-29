World briefs: Canada says Australia has lifted 22-year-old ban on its beef

London — Billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler on Tuesday lost his appeal against British sanctions imposed on him over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine at the UK’s Supreme Court, a ruling lawyers said makes it difficult for similar challenges to succeed.
Russian-born Shvidler, a British and US citizen, was sanctioned over his association with former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, plus his former position as a director of London-listed Russian steel producer Evraz.
Shvidler — whose net worth is estimated by Forbes magazine at $1.6bn — appealed to the Supreme Court, with his lawyers arguing that others with greater involvement in business of importance to Russia were not sanctioned, citing BP’s previous joint venture with Rosneft.
The Supreme Court rejected Shvidler’s appeal by a four-to-one majority in a ruling that Shvidler said “brings me back to the USSR”.
The ruling also maintains Britain’s 100% record of defending its Russian sanctions in court. Reuters
Australia lifts 22-year-old ban on beef imports
Picture: 123RF.COM/AURELIE LE MOIGNE
Ottawa — Australia has lifted a 22-year-old ban on the import of Canadian beef and beef products, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
Australia imposed import restrictions on Canadian beef in 2003, following the discovery of Canada’s first domestic case of mad cow disease. Australia lifted a similar ban on US beef imports last week. Reuters
Russia hired Colombian for arson attacks, says Poland
A 27-year-old suspect from Colombia set fire to two construction supply depots in Poland in May 2024 on orders from Russian intelligence officials as part of a hybrid warfare campaign, according to the Polish Internal Security Agency. Picture: 123RF/refocus
A Colombian acting on behalf of Russian intelligence carried out two arson attacks in Poland last year before setting fire to a bus depot in the Czech Republic, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Tuesday.
The ABW said the 27-year-old suspect set fire to two construction supply depots in Poland in May 2024 on orders from the Russians as part of a hybrid warfare campaign.
“He was trained by a person connected to Russian intelligence services. They taught him how to prepare incendiary materials, Molotov cocktails, and how to document these arson attacks,” said Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesperson for the co-ordinator of special services.
Photographs and video recordings were used by Russian-language media for disinformation and propaganda purposes, ABW said.
Russian media then falsely reported that one of the fires was at a logistics centre in the city of Radom used to store military equipment provided by Europe as aid for Ukraine, Dobrzynski said. Reuters
Aeroflot cancels more flights after cyberattack
An Airbus A321-211 aircraft of Russian airline Aeroflot at Geneva Airport in Switzerland, March 9 2022. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Russian airline Aeroflot cancelled dozens more flights on Tuesday but said it had now stabilised its schedule after a major cyberattack a day earlier, and the transport ministry said the issue had been resolved.
Two pro-Ukraine hacking groups claimed on Monday to have carried out a year-long operation to penetrate Aeroflot’s network. They said they had crippled 7,000 servers, extracted data on passengers and employees and gained control over the personal computers of staff, including senior managers.
Aeroflot’s online timetable showed about 25 flights out of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport had been cancelled on Tuesday, mostly overnight and through the morning. Nearly all afternoon and evening flights were due to take off, though dozens were delayed. Reuters
