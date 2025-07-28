Israel eases aid restrictions as Gaza hunger crisis worsens

Cairo/Geneva — A long-term steady supply of aid is needed to counter the worsening hunger crisis in Gaza, UN agencies said on Monday after mounting pressure prompted Israel to ease restrictions in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel carried out an air drop and announced a series of measures over the weekend, including daily humanitarian pauses in three areas of Gaza and new safe corridors for aid convoys, after images of starving children alarmed the world.

On Monday, the Gaza health ministry said at least 14 people had died in the past 24 hours of starvation and malnutrition, bringing the war’s death toll from hunger to 147, including 89 children, most in just the last few weeks.

The World Food Programme said 60 trucks of aid had been dispatched but that this amount fell short of Gaza's needs.

“Sixty is definitely not enough. So our target at the moment, every day is to get 100 trucks into Gaza,” WFP regional director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe, Samer AbdelJaber, told Reuters.

The WFP said that almost 470,000 people in Gaza are enduring famine-like conditions, with 90,000 women and children in need of specialist nutrition treatments.

“I cannot say that in a week we will be able to really avert the risks. It has to be something continuous and scalable,” AbdelJaber said.

US President Donald Trump, speaking during a visit to Scotland, said Israel had a lot of responsibility for aid flows. “You have a lot of starving people,” he said.

“We’re going to set up food centres” with no fences or boundaries to ease access, Trump said.

Clearance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said aid supply would be kept up whether Israel was negotiating a ceasefire or fighting in Gaza.

The WFP said it has 170,000 metric tons of food in the region, outside Gaza, which would be enough to feed the whole population for the next three months if it gets the clearance to bring into the enclave.

Cogat, the Israeli military aid co-ordination agency, said that over 120 trucks were distributed in Gaza on Sunday by the UN and international organisations.

But some of those trucks that made it into Gaza were seized by desperate Palestinians, and some by armed looters, witnesses said.

“Currently aid comes for the strong who can race ahead, who can push others and grab a box or a sack of flour. That chaos must be stopped and protection for those trucks must be allowed,” said Emad, 58, who used to own a wood factory in Gaza City.