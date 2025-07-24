UK and India sign free-trade deal during Modi visit

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India look at motorbikes during a business showcase event at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/KIN CHEUNG
London/New Delhi — Britain and India signed a free-trade agreement on Thursday during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sealing a deal to cut tariffs on goods from textiles to whisky and cars and allow more market access for businesses. The two countries concluded talks on the trade pact in May after three years of stop-start negotiations, with both sides hastening efforts to clinch a deal in the shadow of tariff turmoil unleashed by US President Donald Trump.
The agreement between the world’s fifth and sixth-largest economies aims to increase bilateral trade by a further £25.5bn by 2040.
It is Britain’s biggest trade deal since it left the EU in 2020, though its impact will be a fraction of the effect of leaving the orbit of its closest trading partner.
For India, it represents its biggest strategic partnership with an advanced economy, and one that could provide a template for a long mooted deal with the EU as well as talks with other regions.
It will take effect after a ratification process, probably within a year.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deal would bring “huge benefits” for both countries, making trade cheaper, quicker and easier.
“We’ve entered a new global era, and that is one that requires us to step up, not to stand aside…. by building deeper partnerships and alliances,” Starmer said.
Modi said the agreement was “a blueprint for our shared prosperity”, highlighting how Indian goods from textiles to jewellery and seafood would get better market access.
They also agreed a partnership covering areas such as defence and climate, and said they would strengthen co-operation on tackling crime.
Cut duties
Under the trade agreement, tariffs on Scotch whisky will drop to 75% from 150% immediately, and then slide to 40% over the next decade, while tariffs on drinks such as bourbon, rum and vodka will be cut to 110% initially and end up at 75%.
On cars, India will cut duties to 10% within five years from current levels of up to 110% under a quota system that will be gradually liberalised.
In return, Indian manufacturers will gain access to the UK market for electric and hybrid vehicles, also under a quota system.
The ministry has said 99% of Indian exports to Britain would benefit from zero duties under the deal, including textiles, while Britain will see reductions on 90% of its tariff lines, with the average tariff UK firms face dropping to 3% from 15%.
While it is Britain’s biggest deal since Brexit, the projected boost to British economic output, of £4.8bn a year by 2040, is small compared to the country’s GDP of £2.6-trillion in 2024.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast that UK exports and imports will be about 15% lower in the long run compared with if Britain had stayed in the EU.
Powerful signal
In its first year in power, Britain’s Labour government has launched a reset of ties with the EU to smooth trade friction, while also clinching some tariff relief from the US and the India trade deal.
“In an era of rising protectionism, today’s announcement sends a powerful signal that the UK is open for business,” said Rain Newton-Smith, the CEO of the Confederation of British Industry, while the Confederation of Indian Industry said it was a “strong foundation for deeper market access”.
The India deal will also facilitate easier access for temporary business visitors, though visas are not covered. Britain and India also agreed to ensure workers no longer have to make social security contributions in both India and Britain during temporary postings in the other country.
Under the trade deal, British firms will be able to access India’s procurement market for projects in sectors such as clean energy, and it also covers services sectors such as insurance.
India failed in its efforts to get an exemption from Britain’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) — which could levy higher taxes on polluters from 2027 — as part of the deal. Meanwhile talks over a separate bilateral investment treaty are continuing.
