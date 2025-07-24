EU and US appear to be heading towards a possible trade deal

Brussels — The European Commission said on Thursday a negotiated trade solution with the US is within reach — while EU members voted to approve counter-tariffs on €93bn ($109bn) of US goods in case the talks collapse.
The 27-nation bloc’s executive has repeatedly said its primary focus is on reaching a deal to avert 30% US tariffs that President Donald Trump has said he will apply on August 1.
“Our focus is on finding a negotiated outcome with the US... we believe such an outcome is within reach,” an EU spokesperson said in response to reporters’ questions.
The commission had said on Wednesday it would press on in parallel with plans for potential countermeasures, merging two packages of proposed tariffs of €21bn euros and €72bn into a single list and submitting this to EU members for approval.
EU diplomats said they had overwhelmingly approved the measures on Thursday, which the commission later confirmed.
The first package of countermeasures would enter force on August 7, with tariffs on soybeans and almonds delayed until December 1, an EU official said. The second package would enter force in two stages on September 7 and February 7.
So far the EU has held back from imposing any countermeasures, despite Trump’s repeated announcements of tariffs, the steepest of which have been postponed.
EU member states authorised the first package of countermeasures in April, but these were immediately suspended to allow time for negotiations.
Framework
The EU and US now appear to be heading towards a possible trade deal, according to EU diplomats, which would result in a broad 15% tariff on EU goods imported into the US, mirroring a framework agreement Washington struck with Japan. Trump would still need to take any final decision.
The White House said discussions of a deal should be considered “speculation”. Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told Bloomberg News the report from the EU should be taken with “a grain of salt.”
French finance minister Eric Lombard and Italian industry minister Adolfo Urso told a joint press conference in Paris they were not aware of a draft agreement, Urso adding he would only pass judgment when one was reached.
It is not clear what the EU would offer the US to secure a deal. One EU diplomat said the bloc was not looking at a pledge of investment in the US, as Japan has agreed.
Another said the EU might reduce some of its own duties. Its current import duty for cars is 10%.
Under the outlines of the potential deal, the 15% rate could apply to sectors including cars and pharmaceuticals and would not be added to long-standing US duties, which average just under 5%. There could also be exemptions for sectors such as aircraft, lumber as well as some medicines and agricultural products, which would not face tariffs, diplomats said.
Washington does not, however, appear willing to lower its 50% tariff on steel.
EU and US appear to be heading towards a possible trade deal
Potential America-Europe trade deal may include 15% tariff on EU goods, mirroring US-Japan agreement
Brussels — The European Commission said on Thursday a negotiated trade solution with the US is within reach — while EU members voted to approve counter-tariffs on €93bn ($109bn) of US goods in case the talks collapse.
The 27-nation bloc’s executive has repeatedly said its primary focus is on reaching a deal to avert 30% US tariffs that President Donald Trump has said he will apply on August 1.
“Our focus is on finding a negotiated outcome with the US... we believe such an outcome is within reach,” an EU spokesperson said in response to reporters’ questions.
The commission had said on Wednesday it would press on in parallel with plans for potential countermeasures, merging two packages of proposed tariffs of €21bn euros and €72bn into a single list and submitting this to EU members for approval.
EU diplomats said they had overwhelmingly approved the measures on Thursday, which the commission later confirmed.
The first package of countermeasures would enter force on August 7, with tariffs on soybeans and almonds delayed until December 1, an EU official said. The second package would enter force in two stages on September 7 and February 7.
So far the EU has held back from imposing any countermeasures, despite Trump’s repeated announcements of tariffs, the steepest of which have been postponed.
EU member states authorised the first package of countermeasures in April, but these were immediately suspended to allow time for negotiations.
Framework
The EU and US now appear to be heading towards a possible trade deal, according to EU diplomats, which would result in a broad 15% tariff on EU goods imported into the US, mirroring a framework agreement Washington struck with Japan. Trump would still need to take any final decision.
The White House said discussions of a deal should be considered “speculation”. Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told Bloomberg News the report from the EU should be taken with “a grain of salt.”
French finance minister Eric Lombard and Italian industry minister Adolfo Urso told a joint press conference in Paris they were not aware of a draft agreement, Urso adding he would only pass judgment when one was reached.
It is not clear what the EU would offer the US to secure a deal. One EU diplomat said the bloc was not looking at a pledge of investment in the US, as Japan has agreed.
Another said the EU might reduce some of its own duties. Its current import duty for cars is 10%.
Under the outlines of the potential deal, the 15% rate could apply to sectors including cars and pharmaceuticals and would not be added to long-standing US duties, which average just under 5%. There could also be exemptions for sectors such as aircraft, lumber as well as some medicines and agricultural products, which would not face tariffs, diplomats said.
Washington does not, however, appear willing to lower its 50% tariff on steel.
Reuters
US-Japan trade deal could averts worst for global economy
World briefs: Nigeria to create local indices for petroleum products
IMF warns tariffs don’t correct current account imbalances
ECB holds rates steady, signals optimism on economic outlook
UK and India sign free-trade deal during Modi visit
SA, India and Turkey block WTO foreign investment initiative
Japan’s PM Ishiba to oversee tariff talks despite election loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US-Japan trade deal could averts worst for global economy
IMF warns tariffs don’t correct current account imbalances
ECB holds rates steady, signals optimism on economic outlook
UK and India sign free-trade deal during Modi visit
SA, India and Turkey block WTO foreign investment initiative
Bank of England’s Bailey defends bank rules after Reeves’ ‘boot on the neck’ ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.