EU sounds warning should Israel fail to deliver on Gaza pledges

Smoke rises as displaced Palestinian walk with their belongings in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, July 22 2025. Picture: Reuters/Hatem Khaled
Brussels — All options are on the table should Israel not deliver on its pledges to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza, the EU’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.
“The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote in a post on X, adding that she spoke with Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar “to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] must stop killing people at distribution points”.
Earlier this month, Kallas said Israel had agreed to expand humanitarian access to Gaza, including increasing the number of aid trucks, crossing points and routes to distribution hubs.
“All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges,” Kallas said.
On Monday, two dozen Western countries called for Israel to immediately end its war in Gaza and criticised the “inhumane killing” of Palestinians, saying it was “horrifying” that more than 800 civilians had been killed while seeking aid.
Israel's foreign ministry said the statement was “disconnected from reality” and that it would send the wrong message to Hamas.
Gaza health officials say more than 59,000 Palestinians have died during the 21-month conflict in Gaza.
The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
