World briefs: Japan and US hold talks on tariffs

17 July 2025 - 15:34
by Reuters
Teenagers could get to vote in all UK elections

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/KIN CHEUNG
London — The British government said on Thursday it planned to give 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in all UK elections in a major overhaul of the country’s democratic system.

The government said the proposed changes were part of an effort to boost public trust in democracy and would align voting rights across Britain, where younger voters already participate in devolved elections in Scotland and Wales.

“They’re old enough to go out to work, they’re old enough to pay taxes ... and I think if you pay in, you should have the opportunity to say what you want your money spent on, which way the government should go,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told ITV News.

The change will require parliamentary approval, but that is unlikely to present an obstacle because the policy was part of Starmer’s election campaign last year which gave him a large majority. Reuters

 

Georgia detains two people over plan to sell uranium

A block of uranium. Picture: REUTERS/MARIAN BAZO
Tbilisi — Georgia’s State Security Service said on Thursday that it had detained two people for handling and attempting to sell $3m worth of uranium which could have been used to make a deadly bomb.

The service said it had prevented a “transnational crime” involving “the illegal sale and purchase of nuclear material, in particular, the radioactive chemical element uranium.”

One Georgian citizen and one foreigner were arrested in the western city of Batumi on the Black Sea, the statement said. The pair, whom the statement did not name, could face up to 10 years in prison. Reuters

Japan and US hold talks on tariffs as deadline looms

Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Tokyo — Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa held talks with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick on US tariffs on Thursday, as Tokyo races to avert a 25% levy that will be imposed unless a deal is clinched by an August 1 deadline.

During the 45-minute phone call, the two sides “reconfirmed each other’s position on US tariff measures and engaged in deep conversation,” Japan’s government said in a statement, adding that Tokyo would continue dialogue with Washington.

The phone talks came after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US would likely keep 25% tariffs on imports from Japan, which take effect from August 1, unless the countries agree on a trade deal.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will meet US treasury secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo on Friday, the Japanese government said in a separate announcement. Reuters

Heatwave lifts China power demand to record high

Children cool off in a water fountain amid an orange alert for heatwave, at a shopping area in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Beijing —Days of record-breaking heat across large swathes of China pushed power demand to an all-time high in excess of 1.5-billion kilowatts on Wednesday, energy officials said, with temperatures forecast to feel like 50°C in some areas on Thursday.

An arc of sweltering heat stretching from the densely populated city of Chongqing in the southwest to Guangzhou on the coast has enveloped an area home to more than 200-million people in recent days.

A subtropical high pressure system, which causes warm and dry weather, drove temperatures at eight weather stations in the northwest and southwest of China to record highs in the last two days, state media said on Thursday, citing national weather authorities.

“The power system is holding up so far,” said Chim Lee, a senior energy and climate change specialist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. Reuters

US delays Patriot air defence system to Switzerland

A Patriot air missile defence system unit. Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — The US has informed Switzerland about delays to the delivery of Patriot air defence systems, the Swiss defence ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The US department of defence has informed the (Swiss ministry) that it will reprioritise the delivery of Patriot systems to support Ukraine, focusing on ground-based air defence,” it said in a statement.

“This also affects Switzerland, which will receive its production batches later than planned,” the statement said. Reuters

Pope Leo grieves Israeli attack on Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV. Picture: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO
Vatican City — Pope Leo expressed his sadness on Thursday over the deaths of two people after an apparent Israeli strike on Gaza’s sole Catholic Church, and reiterated his hope for dialogue and a ceasefire.

In a telegram for the victims signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, Pope Leo said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack”.

He “assures the parish priest, father Gabriele Romanelli and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness,” the telegram said. The Pope renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire and he “expresses his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region”. Reuters

 

Western diplomats ‘within metres’ of Israeli strikes 

A view of a destroyed building in Damascus, Syria, July 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Damascus — Western diplomats were passing near Syria’s defence ministry in Damascus in an armoured convoy when Israel struck the building with several missiles on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter, including a Syrian eyewitness.

No-one in the convoy was injured and it continued on its way, the people said, declining to give further details on the nationalities or number of those involved.

Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, blowing up part of the defence ministry and hitting near the presidential palace, while also striking government security forces operating against militants from the country’s Druze minority in the southern province of Sweida.

A Syrian medical source said the strikes on the ministry killed five members of the security forces.

Israel says its strikes were part of an effort to protect the Druze minority in southern Syria.  Syria’s president rejected the assertion, saying Israel aimed to undermine the new government’s efforts to bring the country together. Reuters

Denmark aims to host world’s most powerful quantum computer

Quantum computing holds the promise of carrying out calculations that would take today’s systems millions of years
World
9 hours ago

Pilot cut flow of fuel to Air India plane that crashed, WSJ reports

A preliminary report released on Saturday said one pilot was heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel
World
11 hours ago

Aid group blames ‘armed agitators’ for deadly crush at Gaza food site

US-backed GHF says at least 20 Palestinians were killed in instigated crowd surge at Khan Younis
World
1 day ago

Shas party quits Israeli coalition over military exemption

Move leaves Netanyahu with minority government but is not expected to usher in immediate elections
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe plans to break ground for new lithium plant this year

Kuvimba Mining House says it will begin construction of a $270m plant at its Sandawana mine in the third quarter of this year
World
1 day ago

Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini

Liberation movement says move sets alarming precedent
World
1 day ago
