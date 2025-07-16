Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini

US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WIN MCNAMEE
Swaziland Liberation Movement (Swalimo) spokesperson Ingphile Dlamini told Business Day on Wednesday it viewed a US deportation flight carrying immigrants from different countries arriving in Eswatini with “profound concern and strong condemnation”.
“The secretive nature of this arrangement, coupled with the Eswatini government’s silence, is deeply troubling. It reflects the Tinkhundla regime’s continued disregard for transparency and accountability to its own people,” Dlamini said.
The US homeland security department said on Tuesday a deportation flight had landed in Eswatini, in a move that follows the US Supreme Court’s lifting limits on deporting migrants to third countries.
In late June, the US Supreme Court cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s administration to resume deporting migrants to countries other than their own without offering them a chance to show the harms they could face. The decision handed the government a win in its aggressive pursuit of mass deportations.
“A safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini has landed — This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back,” US department of homeland security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.
In a thread on social media platform X, McLaughlin named five deportees from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen and said they were convicted of crimes ranging from child rape to murder. Earlier this month, a top Trump administration official said in a memo that US immigration officials may deport migrants to countries other than their home nations with as little as six hours’ notice.
US immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) will generally wait at least 24 hours to deport someone after informing them of their removal to a “third country”, according to a memo dated July 9 from the agency’s acting director, Todd Lyons.
ICE could remove them, however, to a third country with as little as six hours’ notice “in exigent circumstances”, the memo said, as long as the person was provided the chance to speak to an attorney.
The memo stated that migrants could be sent to nations that had pledged not to persecute or torture them “without the need for further procedures”. The new ICE policy suggested the Trump administration could move quickly to send migrants to countries around the world.
Human rights advocates have raised due process and other concerns over Trump’s immigration policies that his administration has cast as measures aimed at improving domestic security.
Dlamini said that to accept individuals described as uniquely barbaric by the deporting nation, without public discourse or a clear plan, is reckless and potentially jeopardises the safety and stability of the already struggling nation.
“This move further highlights the regime’s willingness to engage in opaque deals that serve its own interests, rather than the wellbeing of the Swazi populace.”
When asked how this agreement was reached between Eswatini and the US, Dlamini said: “This is precisely the critical question that remains unanswered, and it is a testament to the lack of democratic governance in Eswatini. There has been no official communication or public disclosure from the Eswatini government regarding any bilateral agreement with the US to accept these third-country deportees.”
That agreement, if it existed, said Dlamini, was clearly reached without any form of public consultation, parliamentary oversight or transparency.
“This modus operandi is characteristic of the Tinkhundla regime, which operates with absolute power and without accountability to its citizens. We suspect that such an agreement was negotiated in secrecy, potentially driven by the regime's desire for diplomatic favour, financial incentives or other forms of leverage from the US government, rather than any genuine benefit to the Swazi people,” he said.
From the perspective of the Swazi people, “Eswatini gains nothing beneficial from this deal. Instead, it inherits significant risks and burdens.
“Our nation, already grappling with severe socioeconomic challenges, a struggling healthcare system and high unemployment, is now tasked with accommodating individuals described as violent criminals whose own countries refused to take them. This places an undue strain on our limited resources, including our correctional services and social welfare systems,” Dlamini said.
“This move sets a dangerous and alarming precedent for Eswatini. It positions our country as a potential ‘dumping ground’ for individuals deemed undesirable by other nations, particularly those whose home countries refuse repatriation. This could open the floodgates for similar arrangements with other countries, turning Eswatini into a recipient of international criminal elements.”
Swalimo called on the Eswatini government to immediately disclose the details of any agreement with the US regarding the deportees, including the terms, conditions and any benefits received.
In a statement on Wednesday, Eswatini acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli said the government had assured emaSwati the arrival of the deportees posed no security threat to the nation, and that they were in correctional facilities “where similar offenders are kept”.
“The nation is assured that these inmates pose no threat to the country or its citizens. This exercise is the result of months of robust high-level engagements between the US government and Eswatini. The two governments will collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to facilitate the transit of these inmates to their countries of origin,” Mdluli said.
“The engagements considered every avenue, including rigorous risk assessments and careful consideration for the safety and security of citizens. The kingdom of Eswatini and the United States of America have enjoyed fruitful bilateral relations spanning over five decades. As such, every agreement entered into is done with meticulous care and consideration, putting the interests of both nations at the forefront.”
Mdluli said Eswatini adhered to international agreements and diplomatic protocols regarding the repatriation of individuals, “ensuring that due process and respect for human rights is followed”.
Swalimo furious as US deports violent criminals to Eswatini
With Luyolo Mkentane
Update: July 16 2025
This story has been updated with comment from the Eswatini government.
Reuters
