US envoy visits Kyiv as Trump agrees to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

President Donald Trump says Russian President Vladimir Putin 'talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening'. Picture: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO
Kyiv/Washington — Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg began talks in Kyiv on Monday on security and sanctions against Russia after the US president said he would send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine.
In a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Trump was also expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons, American news website Axios cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying.
Trump’s moves underline his growing disenchantment with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress in US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire in Russia’s more than three-year-old war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was expected to meet Kellogg in the Ukrainian capital, wants more defensive capabilities to fend off intense missile and drone attacks from Russia, which holds about one-fifth of Ukraine, is advancing in the east and shows no sign of abandoning its main war goals.
“We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington on Sunday.
“We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that’s the way we want it,” Trump said.
Reimbursed
Trump did not say how many Patriots he planned to send to Ukraine, but he said the US would be reimbursed for their cost by the EU.
Trump will also meet Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte this week to discuss Ukraine, among other issues, and German defence minister Boris Pistorius is set to visit Washington for talks with secretary of defence Pete Hegseth.
Berlin has offered to pay for Patriot systems for Ukraine, under a proposal made public by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and has emerged as an important player as European states in Nato move to build up their military strength under US pressure.
Putin told Trump by phone on July 3 that Moscow wants a negotiated end to the war but will not step back from its original goals, a Kremlin aide said.
A year ago, Putin was ready to halt the war with a negotiated ceasefire recognising existing battlefield lines, Reuters reported at the time. But at talks last month, Russia set out punitive terms for peace, demanding Kyiv give up big new chunks of territory and accept limits on the size of its army.
Compelled
Putin says Russia was compelled to go to war in Ukraine to prevent the country from joining Nato and being used by the Western alliance as a launch pad to attack Russia.
Ukraine and its European allies say that is a specious pretext for what they call an imperial-style war.
Zelensky said he had instructed military commanders to present Kellogg with information on Russia’s capabilities and Ukraine’s prospects.
“Defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening co-operation between Ukraine and the US — there are many topics to discuss,” Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration in Kyiv, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Hundreds of thousands of people, including civilians on both sides, have been killed or wounded in Europe’s biggest ground conflict since World War 2.
In the latest reported fighting, Ukrainian drones attacked a training centre at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Sunday evening, the Russian-installed administration of the Russia-held plant said on Monday.
US envoy visits Kyiv as Trump agrees to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
US envoy Keith Kellogg began talks in Kyiv on Monday on security and sanctions against Russia
Kyiv/Washington — Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg began talks in Kyiv on Monday on security and sanctions against Russia after the US president said he would send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine.
In a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Trump was also expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons, American news website Axios cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying.
Trump’s moves underline his growing disenchantment with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress in US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire in Russia’s more than three-year-old war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was expected to meet Kellogg in the Ukrainian capital, wants more defensive capabilities to fend off intense missile and drone attacks from Russia, which holds about one-fifth of Ukraine, is advancing in the east and shows no sign of abandoning its main war goals.
“We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington on Sunday.
“We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that’s the way we want it,” Trump said.
Reimbursed
Trump did not say how many Patriots he planned to send to Ukraine, but he said the US would be reimbursed for their cost by the EU.
Trump will also meet Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte this week to discuss Ukraine, among other issues, and German defence minister Boris Pistorius is set to visit Washington for talks with secretary of defence Pete Hegseth.
Berlin has offered to pay for Patriot systems for Ukraine, under a proposal made public by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and has emerged as an important player as European states in Nato move to build up their military strength under US pressure.
Putin told Trump by phone on July 3 that Moscow wants a negotiated end to the war but will not step back from its original goals, a Kremlin aide said.
A year ago, Putin was ready to halt the war with a negotiated ceasefire recognising existing battlefield lines, Reuters reported at the time. But at talks last month, Russia set out punitive terms for peace, demanding Kyiv give up big new chunks of territory and accept limits on the size of its army.
Compelled
Putin says Russia was compelled to go to war in Ukraine to prevent the country from joining Nato and being used by the Western alliance as a launch pad to attack Russia.
Ukraine and its European allies say that is a specious pretext for what they call an imperial-style war.
Zelensky said he had instructed military commanders to present Kellogg with information on Russia’s capabilities and Ukraine’s prospects.
“Defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening co-operation between Ukraine and the US — there are many topics to discuss,” Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration in Kyiv, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Hundreds of thousands of people, including civilians on both sides, have been killed or wounded in Europe’s biggest ground conflict since World War 2.
In the latest reported fighting, Ukrainian drones attacked a training centre at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Sunday evening, the Russian-installed administration of the Russia-held plant said on Monday.
Ukraine has not commented on the alleged attack.
Reuters
Oil inches higher as traders watch for more sanctions on Russia
World briefs: Kim supports Russia in resolving Ukraine conflict
‘Don’t shoot, we’re Muslim’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Drones, missiles pound Kyiv ahead of US-Russia talks
Russian drones target civilians in Kharkiv
Zelensky pleased by Trump’s willingness to help with air defences
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.