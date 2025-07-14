Iran vows response to renewed UN sanctions

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SAYED HASSAN
Dubai — Iran would react to any reimposition of UN sanctions over its nuclear programme, its foreign ministry said on Monday, without elaborating on what actions Tehran might take.
A French diplomatic source said last week European powers would have to restore UN sanctions on Iran under the “snapback mechanism” if there no nuclear deal emerged that guaranteed European security interests.
The mechanism is a process that would reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran under a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures in return for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme.
“The threat to use the snapback mechanism lacks legal and political basis and will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a media conference, without giving further details.
The 2015 deal with Britain, Germany, France, the US, Russia and China, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), states that if the parties cannot resolve accusations of “significant nonperformance” by Iran, the snapback mechanism process can be triggered by the 15-member UN Security Council.
“The European parties, who are constantly trying to use this possibility as a tool, have themselves committed gross and fundamental violations of their obligations under the JCPOA,” Baghaei said.
“They have failed to fulfil the duties they had undertaken under the JCPOA, so they have no legal or moral standing to resort to this mechanism.”
Western countries accuse Iran of plotting to build a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies.
The US pulled out of the deal in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term, when he had called the deal “weak”.
Trump, whose second presidency began in January, has urged Tehran to return to nuclear negotiations on a new deal after a ceasefire was reached last month that ended a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel that destabilised the Middle East. The US bombed several key nuclear sites in the campaign.
When asked if Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi would meet Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, Baghaei said no date or location had been set for resuming the US-Iran nuclear talks. Reuters
Iran vows response to renewed UN sanctions
European powers may resort to ‘snapback mechanism’ to trigger sanctions against Iran as nuclear deal remains elusive
