World

London police arrest 41 supporters of banned pro-Palestinian group

The British government’s decision puts Palestine Action in the same terror category as Hamas, al-Qaeda and Isis

13 July 2025 - 15:15
by Isabel Infantes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Police officers try to stop demonstrators from linking arms, during a protest calling for the de-proscription of the Palestine Action group, at St Peter's Square in Manchester, Britain, July 12, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Police officers try to stop demonstrators from linking arms, during a protest calling for the de-proscription of the Palestine Action group, at St Peter's Square in Manchester, Britain, July 12, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

London — London’s police force said on Saturday that officers had arrested 41 people who had expressed support for the banned group Palestine Action at a protest outside parliament.

British legislators proscribed the group under antiterrorism legislation earlier this month after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes in protest against Britain’s support for Israel.

“Officers have made 41 arrests for showing support for a proscribed organisation. One person has been arrested for common assault,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on social media about the demonstration.

After a similar protest in London last week, police arrested 29 people.

Police also made arrests at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action in Manchester. Other protests took place in Cardiff and in Northern Ireland.

Before Saturday’s arrests in London, close to 50 protesters had gathered with placards saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” near a statue of former SA president Nelson Mandela outside the British parliament.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague is hearing a case brought by SA accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the conflict in Gaza, which began after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023. Israel has repeatedly denied committing abuses.

The British government’s decision to classify Palestine Action as a terrorist group places it in the same category as Hamas, al-Qaeda and Isis. Membership now carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Opponents of the ban say using antiterrorism laws is inappropriate against a group focused on civil disobedience.

Palestine Action generally targeted Israeli and Israel-linked businesses in Britain such as defence company Elbit Systems, often spraying red paint, blocking entrances or damaging equipment

In an unsuccessful court appeal against the ban, a lawyer for Palestine Action said the government ban was the first time Britain had proscribed a group which undertook this type of direct action.

Reuters

World briefs: Trump taken with Liberian leader’s exceptional English

Traders snap up cocoa contracts despite delivery concerns, UK watchdog censures South West Water over pollution, Rubio soothes Asean leaders, and more
World
3 days ago

International business briefs: Ford recalls US vehicles

Teenagers arrested over cyberattacks on UK retailers, and Ulta Beauty buys Space NK
Companies
3 days ago

More crew pulled from water after Houthis sink second Greek bulk carrier

Eleven still missing after the sinking as Houthi leader says ban on shipping linked to Israel to continue
World
3 days ago

Counting the cost of Trump's tariffs

Alex Whyte, director of the Green Farms Nut Company near White River in Mpumalanga, is bracing for impact as the shock of US President Donald Trump’s ...
Business
12 hours ago

BAT’s SA future hangs in balance as volumes plunge on illicit trade

The group says volumes have declined 40% since 2020 due to the availability of illegal cigarettes
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nvidia CEO urged to avoid China firms undermining ...
World / Americas
2.
WATCH: Africa Unlocked 2025 in focus
World / Africa
3.
DRC and M23 agree to return to Qatar talks under ...
World / Africa
4.
Pentagon strikes deal with US rare earths miner ...
World / Americas
5.
More crew pulled from water after Houthis sink ...
World

Related Articles

DESNÉ MASIE: What is art for in a time of war?

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: The why and WTF of Trump’s F-bomb on Israel and Iran’s missile ...

Opinion / Columnists

Israel’s Gaza attack dashes Palestinians’ hopes for truce

World / Middle East

Pro-Palestinian group says it damaged planes at UK military base

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.