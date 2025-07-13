Gaza truce talks falter over withdrawal as Israeli troops kill 17

A Palestinian inspects the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City July 13. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Cairo/Jerusalem/Gaza — Progress is stalling at talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, with the sides divided over the extent of Israeli forces’ withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave, Palestinian and Israeli sources familiar with the negotiations in Doha said on Saturday.
The indirect talks over a US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire continued throughout Saturday, an Israeli official said, seven days since talks began. US President Donald Trump has said he hoped for a breakthrough soon based on a new US-backed ceasefire proposal.
In Gaza, medics said 17 people trying to get food aid were killed on Saturday when Israeli troops opened fire, the latest mass shooting around a US-backed aid distribution system that the UN says has resulted in 800 people killed in six weeks.
Witnesses described people being shot in the head and torso. Reuters saw several bodies of victims wrapped in white shrouds as family members wept at Nasser Hospital. The Israeli military said its troops had fired warning shots, but that its review of the incident had found no evidence of anyone hurt by its soldiers’ fire.
Delegations from Israel and Hamas have been in Qatar pushing for an agreement which envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals and discussions on ending the war.
Rejected maps
The Israeli official blamed the impasse on Hamas, which he said “remains stubborn, sticking to positions that do not allow the mediators to advance an agreement”. Hamas has previously blamed Israeli demands for blocking a deal.
A Palestinian source said that Hamas had rejected withdrawal maps that Israel had proposed that would leave about 40% of Gaza under Israeli control, including all the southern area of Rafah and further territories in northern and eastern Gaza.
Two Israeli sources said Hamas wanted Israel to retreat to lines it held in a previous ceasefire before it renewed its offensive in March.
The Palestinian source said aid issues and guarantees on an end to the war were also presenting a challenge. The crisis could be resolved with more US intervention, the source said.
Hamas has long demanded an agreement to end the war before it would free remaining hostages; Israel has insisted it would end the fighting only when all hostages are released and Hamas is dismantled as a fighting force and administration in Gaza.
Targeted shooting
Saturday’s reported mass shooting near an aid distribution point in Rafah was the latest in a series of such incidents that the UN rights office said on Friday had seen at least 798 people killed trying to get food in six weeks.
“We were sitting there, and suddenly there was shooting towards us. For five minutes we were trapped under fire. The shooting was targeted. It was not random. Some people were shot in the head, some in the torso, one guy next to me was shot directly in the heart,” eyewitness Mahmoud Makram said.
“There is no mercy there, no mercy. People go because they are hungry but they die and come back in body bags.”
After partially lifting a total blockade of all goods into Gaza in late May, Israel launched a new aid distribution system, relying on a group backed by the US to distribute food under the protection of Israeli troops.
The UN has rejected the system as inherently dangerous and a violation of humanitarian neutrality principles. Israel says it is necessary to keep militants from diverting aid.
The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages into Gaza. At least 20 of the remaining 50 hostages there are believed to still be alive.
Israel’s campaign against Hamas has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, displaced almost the entire population of more than 2-million people, sparked a humanitarian crisis and left much of the territory in ruins.
Thousands of Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv on Saturday demanding a deal that would release all remaining hostages being held by Hamas.
Protester Boaz Levi said he was there to pressure the government, “to get to a hostage deal as soon as possible because our friends, brothers, are in Gaza and it’s about the time to end this war. That is why we are here.”
Gaza truce talks falter over withdrawal as Israeli troops kill 17
Hamas wants Israel to retreat to lines it held in a previous ceasefire before it renewed its offensive in March, Israeli sources say
Cairo/Jerusalem/Gaza — Progress is stalling at talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, with the sides divided over the extent of Israeli forces’ withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave, Palestinian and Israeli sources familiar with the negotiations in Doha said on Saturday.
The indirect talks over a US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire continued throughout Saturday, an Israeli official said, seven days since talks began. US President Donald Trump has said he hoped for a breakthrough soon based on a new US-backed ceasefire proposal.
In Gaza, medics said 17 people trying to get food aid were killed on Saturday when Israeli troops opened fire, the latest mass shooting around a US-backed aid distribution system that the UN says has resulted in 800 people killed in six weeks.
Witnesses described people being shot in the head and torso. Reuters saw several bodies of victims wrapped in white shrouds as family members wept at Nasser Hospital. The Israeli military said its troops had fired warning shots, but that its review of the incident had found no evidence of anyone hurt by its soldiers’ fire.
Delegations from Israel and Hamas have been in Qatar pushing for an agreement which envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals and discussions on ending the war.
Rejected maps
The Israeli official blamed the impasse on Hamas, which he said “remains stubborn, sticking to positions that do not allow the mediators to advance an agreement”. Hamas has previously blamed Israeli demands for blocking a deal.
A Palestinian source said that Hamas had rejected withdrawal maps that Israel had proposed that would leave about 40% of Gaza under Israeli control, including all the southern area of Rafah and further territories in northern and eastern Gaza.
Two Israeli sources said Hamas wanted Israel to retreat to lines it held in a previous ceasefire before it renewed its offensive in March.
The Palestinian source said aid issues and guarantees on an end to the war were also presenting a challenge. The crisis could be resolved with more US intervention, the source said.
Hamas has long demanded an agreement to end the war before it would free remaining hostages; Israel has insisted it would end the fighting only when all hostages are released and Hamas is dismantled as a fighting force and administration in Gaza.
Targeted shooting
Saturday’s reported mass shooting near an aid distribution point in Rafah was the latest in a series of such incidents that the UN rights office said on Friday had seen at least 798 people killed trying to get food in six weeks.
“We were sitting there, and suddenly there was shooting towards us. For five minutes we were trapped under fire. The shooting was targeted. It was not random. Some people were shot in the head, some in the torso, one guy next to me was shot directly in the heart,” eyewitness Mahmoud Makram said.
“There is no mercy there, no mercy. People go because they are hungry but they die and come back in body bags.”
After partially lifting a total blockade of all goods into Gaza in late May, Israel launched a new aid distribution system, relying on a group backed by the US to distribute food under the protection of Israeli troops.
The UN has rejected the system as inherently dangerous and a violation of humanitarian neutrality principles. Israel says it is necessary to keep militants from diverting aid.
The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages into Gaza. At least 20 of the remaining 50 hostages there are believed to still be alive.
Israel’s campaign against Hamas has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, displaced almost the entire population of more than 2-million people, sparked a humanitarian crisis and left much of the territory in ruins.
Thousands of Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv on Saturday demanding a deal that would release all remaining hostages being held by Hamas.
Protester Boaz Levi said he was there to pressure the government, “to get to a hostage deal as soon as possible because our friends, brothers, are in Gaza and it’s about the time to end this war. That is why we are here.”
Reuters
Gaza ceasefire could take more time but can be reached, Israeli officials say
Netanyahu to meet Trump as Israelis and Hamas discuss ceasefire
Brics a defender of multilateral diplomacy, says Lula da Silva
Trump says countries aligning with ‘anti-American policies’ of Brics to face extra 10% tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
London police arrest 41 supporters of banned pro-Palestinian group
‘Don’t shoot, we’re Muslim’
Israeli strike kills 16 near Gaza clinic as truce talks drag on
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.