Opec+ set to complete unwinding of oil output cut in September, sources say

The group has been curtailing production for years to support the market, but it has reversed course to regain market share

07 July 2025 - 15:30
by Alex Lawler, Olesya Astakhova and Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: REUTERS
London — Opec+ oil producers are set to approve another big output boost for September as they complete the unwinding of voluntary production cuts by eight members and the United Arab Emirates’ move to a larger quota, sources said.

The group, which pumps about half of the world’s oil, has been curtailing production for several years to support the market. But it has reversed course this year to regain market share and as US President Donald Trump demanded the group pump more to help keep petrol prices lower.

Opec+ began to unwind cuts of 2.17-million barrels per day (bpd) in April with a boost of 138,000 bpd. Hikes of 411,000 bpd followed in May, June and July, despite falling oil prices.

On Saturday, the group approved a 548,000 bpd jump for August.

Five sources familiar with the discussions said on Monday the group was likely to approve an increase of about 550,000 bpd for September when it meets on August 3.

That will complete the return to the market of 2.17-million bpd from the eight members: Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Algeria.

Production increases

It will also complete an additional 300,000 bpd output jump from the UAE as the country moves to a larger production quota, the sources said.

Opec and the UAE did not respond to requests for comment.

The September boost if realised would bring total production increases since April to 2.47-million bpd or just less than 2.5% of global demand.

The rise would see Opec+ leader Saudi Arabia pumping almost 10-million bpd and UAE about 3.375-million bpd.

The UAE has long complained about its low production quota of about 3-million bpd, arguing it has invested heavily to be able to produce more than 4-million bpd.

Opec+ agreed to boost the UAE’s quota by 300,000 bpd in June 2024, telling the country to raise production gradually to complete the increase by September 2025.

Opec+ repeatedly postponed its own production increases and pushed back the UAE’s higher quota to September 2026.

UAE benefiting

However, it has spurred bigger production increases since May, bringing forward the return of its own barrels to the market and effectively allowing the UAE to boost output quicker, returning to the original schedule of September 2025.

“As the group has decided to accelerate the unwinding process, the UAE is benefiting from this speeding up of the quota increases,” said Richard Bronze from Energy Aspects.

Opec+ still has separate cuts of 3.66-million bpd in place consisting of 1.66-million bpd in voluntary cuts and about 2-million bpd across all members, which expire at end 2026.

Reuters

Oil rises as demand outweighs Opec+ output hike

Trump administration announces tariffs on SA, Japan and others, to take effect on August 1
Markets
17 hours ago

Oil prices ease amid tariff uncertainty and likely Opec+ boost

The number of oil rigs operating in the US fall to the lowest since September 2021
Markets
4 days ago

Spike in July’s fuel price may soon be blunted by easing geopolitical tensions

With higher fuel prices unwelcome all round, the good news is this month’s increase may prove short-lived
Economy
1 day ago

Oil slips as Iran affirms commitment to nuclear treaty

News that the US is preparing to nuclear talks with Iran ‘considerably eases the threat of a fresh outbreak of hostilities’, says Vanda Insights
Markets
3 days ago
