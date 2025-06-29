Iran could soon resume enriching uranium, says IAEA chief

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi in Vienna, Austria, June 25 2025. Picture: LISA LEUTNER/REUTERS
Iran could resume production of enriched uranium in a few months, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying on Sunday, raising doubts about how effective US-Israeli strikes to destroy Tehran’s nuclear programme have been.
US officials have stated that their strikes obliterated key nuclear sites in Iran, though US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would consider bombing Iran again if Tehran restarted enriching uranium to worrisome levels.
“The capacities they have are there. They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that,” Grossi told CBS News in an interview.
“Frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there,” he added, according to the transcript of an interview on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan due to air on Sunday.
Israel launched attacks on Iran earlier this month, saying it wanted to remove any chance of Tehran developing nuclear weapons, a move that ignited a 12-day air war that the US eventually joined.
Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.
Grossi, who heads the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the strikes on sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan had significantly set back Iran’s ability to convert and enrich uranium.
However, Western powers stress that Iran’s nuclear advances provide it with an irreversible knowledge gain, suggesting that while losing experts or facilities may slow progress, the advances are permanent.
“Iran is a very sophisticated country in terms of nuclear technology,” Grossi said. “So you cannot disinvent this. You cannot undo the knowledge that you have or the capacities that you have.”
Grossi was also asked about reports of Iran moving its stock of highly enriched uranium in the run-up to the US strikes and said it was not clear where that material was.
“So some could have been destroyed as part of the attack, but some could have been moved,” he said.
Meanwhile, Iran said on Sunday that 71 people were killed in Israel’s attack on the Evin prison in Tehran on June 23.
Israel struck Tehran’s most notorious jail for political prisoners towards the end of the air war, considered to be a symbol of Iran’s military rule.
“In the attack on Evin prison, 71 people were martyred including administrative staff, youth doing their military service, detainees, family members of detainees who were visiting them and neighbours who lived in the prison’s vicinity,” Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said news outlet Mizan.
Evin prison holds a number of foreign nationals, including two French citizens detained for three years. “The strike targeting Evin prison put our citizens Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris in danger. It is unacceptable,” French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on social media X after the attack.
